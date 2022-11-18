Trial rescheduled to May for man accused in Butch's Bar fire that killed two men

STURGEON BAY – The trial of a man accused of starting a fire that destroyed a historic Sturgeon Bay bar and killed two people was postponed until May.

Anthony Gonzalez, 57, Sturgeon Bay, is facing eight charges related to the Feb. 22 fire, which burned down the 117-year-old building that contained Butch's Bar and 20 apartments on the second floor above the bar, nine of which were occupied at the time. The two men who died lived in the apartments above the bar, as did Gonzalez, and another resident was sent a Milwaukee burn center for treatment of his injuries.

Gonzalez faces two counts of second-degree reckless homicide, five counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of negligent handling of a burning material. All are felonies except the negligent handling charge, a misdemeanor, and all charges also carry a repeater modifier because of previous felony convictions against Gonzalez for manufacturing and possession with intent to deliver THC in 2018.

The trial by jury in Door County Circuit Court was set to start Nov. 28, but during a pre-trial conference last week, Aileen Henry, Gonzalez's attorney, asked to delay the trial until sometime in 2023 because the defense needs more time to complete its investigation of the case before going to trial.

Judge Todd Ehlers agreed to Henry's request, and the trial was rescheduled to start May 22. It's scheduled to last five days.

Gonzalez continues to be held in Door County Jail on $250,000 bond, as he has been since his arrest Feb. 25, three days after the fire. Henry entered a not guilty plea to all charges on his behalf during a preliminary hearing May 24.

According to the criminal complaint, Gonzalez told Sturgeon Bay Police Department officers responding to the fire that he was trying to fill a torch-style lighter with butane but spilled some of the fluid on his bed before trying to light a cigarette, which started the fire.

Gonzalez told investigators the butane sprayed all over for 15 to 30 seconds, getting on his hands and the corner of his mattress, before he was able to get the lighter to fill properly. He then tried to use the lighter, which struck fire on the second try and set his hands and the mattress on fire.

He said he tried to extinguish the fire but wasn't able to, then left his room, yelled for someone to call 911 and pounded on the door of another tenant. That tenant also tried using a fire extinguisher on the blaze, and Gonzalez said he tried again, but the room grew too hot and both left the building. Gonzalez told investigators he wasn't under the influence of alcohol or narcotics at the time.

Sturgeon Bay fire fighters saw one body in the rubble late in the morning of the fire but weren't able to retrieve it until the next day because of the condition of the building, which had its roof and second floor collapse. A second body was found in the rubble two days after the fire, Feb, 24.

The building at 112 S. Third Ave., built as a hotel in 1904 and subsequently housing fraternal organizations like the Eagles Club before becoming a tavern, was later razed.

If convicted, Gonzalez could face sentences of up to 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine on each of the reckless homicide charges, up to 10 years in prison and $25,000 fines on each of the endangering safety charges, and nine months and a $10,000 fine for the negligent handling charge. The repeater modifiers could add as much as an extra six years imprisonment for each homicide charge, four years for each endangering charge and two years for the handling charge.