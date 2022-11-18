ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Related
CNN

CNN projects Rep. Mary Peltola will win race for Alaska House seat, thwarting Sarah Palin's political comeback again

Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola, the Democrat who won a special election that sent her to Congress this summer, will once again thwart former Gov. Sarah Palin's bid for a political comeback. CNN projected Wednesday that Peltola will win the race for Alaska's at-large House seat after the state's ranked choice voting tabulation, defeating Palin and Republican Nick Begich III.
ALASKA STATE
WWMTCw

Legal status of Turkish immigrant under scrutiny again

HARBERT, Mich. (WSBT) — “In the country of the free, now the serious question for me is am I ever going to be free,” said Ibrahim Parlak. A local businessman has been fighting for his freedom for more than two decades. That fight is not over. Ibrahim...

