Read full article on original website
Related
WWMTCw
Michigan Supreme Court pick celebrates journey 'from injustice to a capital J Justice'
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has selected Kyra Harris Bolden to replace outgoing Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack, making Bolden the first Black woman to serve on the court. After losing her bid for election to the court two weeks ago, Bolden will be seated on...
CNN projects Rep. Mary Peltola will win race for Alaska House seat, thwarting Sarah Palin's political comeback again
Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola, the Democrat who won a special election that sent her to Congress this summer, will once again thwart former Gov. Sarah Palin's bid for a political comeback. CNN projected Wednesday that Peltola will win the race for Alaska's at-large House seat after the state's ranked choice voting tabulation, defeating Palin and Republican Nick Begich III.
WWMTCw
Legal status of Turkish immigrant under scrutiny again
HARBERT, Mich. (WSBT) — “In the country of the free, now the serious question for me is am I ever going to be free,” said Ibrahim Parlak. A local businessman has been fighting for his freedom for more than two decades. That fight is not over. Ibrahim...
Comments / 0