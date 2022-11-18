Read full article on original website
INDIANA BORO JOINING PA SOLAR CENTER FOR G.E.T. SOLAR PROGRAM
Indiana Borough has announced a partnership with a solar power initiative to help make it affordable for non-profit groups and businesses to convert to solar energy. According to a news release, Indiana Borough is partnering with PA Solar Center to create G.E.T. Solar-Indiana, which will be a community lead group to educate businesses, non-profits and community property owners on converting to solar energy through the G.E.T. Solar Communities program. Kyle Mudry said that there are many benefits for the entities that the group will assist.
CORAL-GRACETON FIRE DEPARTMENT HOSTING COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER
Thanksgiving can be a challenging time of year for certain families, especially this year when inflation severely impacted the prices of turkey, side dishes and desserts. Despite these rising prices, one local fire department is teaming up to give those less fortunate a Thanksgiving holiday to remember. Members of the...
MARION CENTER SCHOOL BOARD GETS UPDATE ON REUNIFICATION PLANS
On Monday night, the Marion Center School Board received an update on reunification plans. The district is teaming up with Indiana, Homer-Center, Purchase Line and Penns Manor School Districts for training with the “I Love You Guys” group concerning plans during times where students need to be evacuated off site, according to Superintendent Clint Weimer.
MARION CENTER SCHOOL BOARD TO MEET TONIGHT
The Marion Center School Board will meet for a combined work and voting session tonight. On the agenda is approval of two trips. One of them is a trip for the marching band to Walt Disney World for a week in February of next year, while the other is for the sixth grade class to Herhsey Park in May of next year. The board will also hear the first reading of three revised policies. They deal with non-school organizations, groups or individuals; dissemination of non-school materials; and district distribution of literature forms.
RUTH (McCREA) SMITH, 85
Ruth I. (McCrea) Smith, 85, of Blairsville, PA (Blacklick Twp.) passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at her home. The daughter of John T. and Geraldine (Marshall) McCrea, she was born August 31, 1937 in Blacklick Township, PA. Ruth graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1955. She worked...
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL DISCUSSES PRIORITIES FOR THE BOROUGH
At a work session meeting on Tuesday, Indiana Borough Council heard the results of a recent Priority-Setting meeting. The purpose of the meeting on November 5th at the Indiana Free Library was to identify priorities for the borough for next year. Those priorities include wastewater infrastructure, connections and recreation, updating the zoning ordinance, and other areas. The meeting was conducted by Jeff Raykes of Stuart Group Counseling, who talks about the next steps.
HOUSE FIRE, OTHER CALLS MAKE FOR BUSY DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
First responders were busy with three calls reported on Monday, including one at a farm house in Washington Township. At 9:17 AM on Monday, Creekside, Plumville, Marion Center, and Elderton fire departments along with the county RIT team and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched to 787 Frick Road near Creekside. Clymer, Coal Run-McIntyre and Iselin-West Lebanon fire departments were called for standby detail within an hour, and Rural Valley and Dayton fire departments were dispatched to provide manpower on the scene at 9:52 AM. Officials with the Plumville Fire Department said that when they got there, fire was showing from one side of the house, and within 20 minutes of the arrival of first responders, the house collapsed in on itself.
FIRST RESPONDERS BUSY WITH SEVERAL CALLS
Indiana County first responders were busy on Sunday and early this morning with several different calls reported. A car fire was reported on Fire Tower Road in Cherryhill Township. Clymer fire department said that a Volkswagen Jetta caught fire for unknown reasons and was completely destroyed. Nothing else was damaged and no injuries were reported.
SHEETZ TO REDUCE PRICE OF UNLEADED 88 GAS DURING THANKSGIVING
Many people are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, and one convenience store chain is offering a way to make it cheaper to get there. Sheetz announced today that they have reduced the price of Unleaded 88 gasoline to $1.99 a gallon for all locations that offer that octane level of fuel. Unleaded 88 is a fuel blend of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline. It’s meant to be used for any car model year 2001 and up. This comes as gas price averages this week for Indiana County start at $3.98 a gallon. The statewide average is $4.02, while the national average is $3.66.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA TO RETURN TO MANSION PARK
Newly-crowned District 6 Class A champion Northern Cambria will take on District 4 champion Canton in the state football quarterfinals this weekend. The PIAA announced the bracket yesterday, with the 10-3 Colts returning to Mansion Park in Altoona against the 12-1 Warriors on Saturday at 5 o’clock. Canton averages...
WILLIAM GACH, 83
William “Herb” Eugene Gach, 83, of Cherry Tree, PA died on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, PA. The son of Tony and Margaret (Yonascho) Gach, he was born on December 13, 1938 in Indiana, PA. On March 19, 1959 he married the former Leona...
IUP AND ASHLAND TO BATTLE IN SUPER REGION ONE
After Saturday’s action, IUP is set to play Ashland on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Division II Super Region One playoffs. Fourth-seeded Ashland beat Notre Dame College, 20-13. In the other quarterfinal games, Shepherd knocked off New Haven, 16-13, to set up a game this Saturday...
IUP ATHLETICS ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL KICK-OFF TIME, TICKET INFORMATION FOR SATURDAY
INDIANA, Pa. —The IUP football team opens the 2022 NCAA DII playoffs with a home matchup against Ashland on Saturday, November 26. Kickoff at Miller Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. Any fan purchasing a ticket to the football game against Ashland can attend the IUP men’s basketball game...
IUP’S JONES, SULAIMON GARNER PSAC HONORS
IUP’s Shawndale Jones is the PSAC West Athlete of the Week and teammate Tomiwa Sulaimon is the PSAC West Defensive Player of the Week. Jones averaged 23 points and ten rebounds for IUP last week, with seven assists and he was 18-for-18 on the free throw line in wins over Bowie State and Walsh.
MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT, HARASSMENT TO HAVE PRELIMINARY HEARING
An Indiana man facing assault and harassment charges will have his preliminary hearing today in Indiana County Court. Court documents say 45-year-old Brandon Corey Vick will go before District Judge Robert Bell this morning for his preliminary hearing. Indiana Borough Police say they were dispatched to an incident in the 600 block of Oak Street on November 4th. Whey they arrived, they found that Vick had allegedly caused injury to his partner. He was charged with Simple Assault and summary Harassment following the incident.
BRIAN EISELMAN, JR., 31
Brian Keith Eiselman Jr., 31, of Homer City, went to be with his mom on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at home. He was born on August 18, 1991, in Indiana. The son of Brian Eiselman Sr. and the late Tina Eiselman. He enjoyed derbying, and spending time with his children.
IUP WOMEN’S BASKETBALL GOES FOR FOURTH STRAIGHT WIN
The IUP women’s basketball team looks for its fourth straight win tonight as the Crimson Hawks face the Ohio Dominican Panthers at the KCAC. IUP is coming off three straight wins, with the most recent being a 102-20 Education Day thrashing against Rosemont. This season, the Crimson Hawks have outscored opponents 238-114 under interim head coach Craig Carey.
POLICE REPORTS: MARIJUANA POSSESSION, CRASH, THEFT
A Punxsutawney teenager was charged by Indiana Borough Police with marijuana possession stemming from an incident over the weekend. Police say that officers pulled over a vehicle in the 100 block of South 7th Street at 12:26 AM on Saturday, November 19th, and found marijuana and other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The owner of the car, 19-year-old Nashaun Damore, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
IUP MEN’S RUGBY ADVANCES TO FINAL FOUR
It was a busy weekend for the third-seeded IUP Men’s Rugby team as they defeated two opponents to move on to the National Collegiate Rugby Final Four. On Friday, the Crimson Hawks fell behind Marist, 15-12, at halftime, but went on a rally throughout the second half to win, 41-18. The win clinched a spot in the Elite Eight on Sunday against fourth-seeded Vermont, a 31-18 winner over Miami (Ohio).
TORTORELLA SAYS BROWN, STEWART ARE “QUESTIONABLE” FOR PLAYOFF GAME
On last night’s edition of Hawk Talk on U92 and Renda Digital TV, IUP head football coach Paul Tortorella talked about the week of rest the Crimson Hawks enjoyed thanks to a bye in the first round of the NCAA Division 2 playoffs, and about ramping up for this week’s challenge against Ashland.
