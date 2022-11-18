Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
Arizona beats Creighton 81-79 in Maui Invitational championship
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bluejays made a big push late ending the game on a 12-2 run but ultimately lost to No. 14 Arizona 81-79. It’s the first loss of the season, the Wildcats improved to 6-0 and will surely be moving up several spots in the AP Top 25 poll next week. Oumar Ballo was a force making of 14-of-17 shots on the way to scoring 30 points and bringing in 13 rebounds. He is the MVP of the Tournament.
WOWT
Westside wins the state championship on the last play against Gretna
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a game that will live on for years, Westside outlasted Gretna 43-41 in the Class A State Championship at Memorial Stadium. A rematch of least year’s game, one the Dragons won with a late score, not much changed from a year ago with these two even programs.
WOWT
Ryan Nembhard leads Creighton to Maui Invitational title game with win against Arkansas
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ryan Nembhard’s career game included a very strong dunk late in the second half against Arkansas in the Maui Invitational semifinals. Creighton beat previoulsy unbeaten No. 9 Arkansas 90-87. Yes Nembhard had his best scoring performance, but again it was a balanced effort by the Jays. Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 21 points, Baylor Scheierman 20 and Trey Alexander had 12 with two clutch free throws in the final two seconds.
WOWT
Mascot for new Lincoln high school revealed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools’ newest high school has a mascot. The logo for the Standing Bear Grizzlies was unveiled Tuesday to eighth grade students at Moore Middle School. The logo features a grizzly head and a shield. Mascot colors are Charcoal, Carolina Blue and Navy Blue.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Valo Wellness Spa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Valo Wellness Spa about taking an encompassing approach to wellness and helping each client find the wellness lifestyle that best suits their needs. Find out more about their Wellness Playground in today’s interview!
WOWT
Kenny Chesney to make stop in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kenny Chesney announced his I Go Back 2023 tour schedule, which includes a stop in Lincoln in May. Chesney will be coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena on May 13. Tickets go on sale December 2 at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com. He will be joined...
WOWT
Food truck Thanksgiving
Authorities removed a car from a home in west Omaha while conducting a search for Cari Allen. Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt shared a snapshot of the state’s education status — where it is and where it needs to go. Douglas County deputies conduct search at missing Omaha...
WOWT
Omaha church makes mission trip to South Dakota reservation
Cooler Thanksgiving with a warm up to end the week. Douglas County authorities continue search for missing Omaha woman. Authorities removed a car from a home in west Omaha while conducting a search for Cari Allen. Omaha food truck feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving. Updated: 9 hours ago. Wonton Jon's Food...
WOWT
No trash collection for Omaha residents on Thanksgiving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha residents should take note of the trash collection schedule for this week. Omaha Public Works says there will be no garbage, yard waste or recyclable material collection on Thanksgiving. Collections will be on the regular schedule throughout the rest of the week, with materials needing...
WOWT
Ice skating rink to open in December at University of Nebraska Medical Center
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An outdoor ice skating rink will soon open to the public at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The ice skating rink is a yearly occasion hosted by UNMC. According to UNMC, the ice rink will open from Dec. 3 through Feb. 5. It will be...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Methodist Health System
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to the Senior Director of Marketing at Methodist Health System , Jenni Stoll, about the upcoming Stuff the Bus Food and Toy Drive on Dec 1 from 5am to 7pm. Find out more, including the two drop-off locations, in today’s interview!
WOWT
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4 of the search for 43-year-old Cari Allen. “We are constantly searching based on tips that we receive,” Douglas...
WOWT
New church bell in Iowa town beckons forgiveness
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Those who settled across the Midwest in the 1800s relied upon the sounds of bells ringing. Bells called children to school, and families to worship. “That’s what called you in to church to start the worship day,” Lewis, Iowa’s Jerry Hudson said. “Very important.”
WOWT
AAA expecting heavier traffic in Nebraska during Thanksgiving holiday weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is one of the busiest traveling times of the year, with millions of Americans across the country heading out of town for festivities. According to AAA, 54.9 million people are expected to travel across the country. Of those travelers, nearly 49 million will drive and 4.5 million will fly.
WOWT
Long lines for free Thanksgiving meal kits in South Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Families who can are buying their Thanksgiving food. Some of those who can’t, still won’t go without. Thanks to Catholic Charities and donations from the community, a few hundred people got a free Thanksgiving meal kit Monday. It included not only a turkey, but...
WOWT
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Rosa Parks Way
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a motorcyclist was killed in an accident near 9th Street and Rosa Parks Way Wednesday afternoon. Police said a black Ducati motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Rosa Parks Way approaching 9th Street when the driver struck the north side wall barrier. The impact caused the driver to become separated from the motorcycle. Upon becoming separated from the motorcycle, the momentum forced the driver over the wall and to the ground below. The driver of the motorcycle, a 53-year-old man from Lincoln, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
WOWT
Portion of Bennington Road to close for three days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road in Bennington will be closed during the day. According to the Douglas County Engineer, Bennington Road between Ashland Drive and 138th Street will be closed to through traffic during the daylight hours from Wednesday, Nov. 23, to Friday, Nov. 25. The...
WOWT
Van donated to help transport hundreds of Omaha kids for after-school programs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Leaders at Abide Omaha are excited because they know how much keys to a free van could ignite change in the community. “We know when we work with families, we know it is very difficult for families to have transportation in North Omaha,” said Joey McKernan, the executive director of Abide Omaha. “The nonprofit works to strengthen the community and provide resources to families.
Comments / 0