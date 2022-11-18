LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a motorcyclist was killed in an accident near 9th Street and Rosa Parks Way Wednesday afternoon. Police said a black Ducati motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Rosa Parks Way approaching 9th Street when the driver struck the north side wall barrier. The impact caused the driver to become separated from the motorcycle. Upon becoming separated from the motorcycle, the momentum forced the driver over the wall and to the ground below. The driver of the motorcycle, a 53-year-old man from Lincoln, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO