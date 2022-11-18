Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly morning, mild afternoon all before a cooler Thanksgiving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The air is crisp out the door early this morning but should be able to warm up nicely in the afternoon. I like highs in the mid 50s by the afternoon thanks to abundant sunshine and WSW winds that don’t top 20 mph. I think...
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooler weather here by Thanksgiving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a high in the low 60s for the Metro Tuesday we’ll enjoy another mild day in the 50s Wednesday before changes arrive Thanksgiving Day. It will be a cloudier day but still pleasant once we get past a chilly start. A cold front sweeps...
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Chilly overnight but the mild and dry weather will stick with us for most of the week. Basketball tournament brings message of suicide prevention. A youth basketball tournament spreads a positive message. Inmate missing from Omaha facility. An Omaha inmate is missing from a correctional center.
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
Eleven members went on a mission of mercy to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota to help the Lakota Sioux make it through the winter ahead. Douglas County authorities continue search for missing Omaha woman. Authorities removed a car from a home in west Omaha while conducting a search for Cari Allen.
AAA expecting heavier traffic in Nebraska during Thanksgiving holiday weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is one of the busiest traveling times of the year, with millions of Americans across the country heading out of town for festivities. According to AAA, 54.9 million people are expected to travel across the country. Of those travelers, nearly 49 million will drive and 4.5 million will fly.
Ice skating rink to open in December at University of Nebraska Medical Center
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An outdoor ice skating rink will soon open to the public at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The ice skating rink is a yearly occasion hosted by UNMC. According to UNMC, the ice rink will open from Dec. 3 through Feb. 5. It will be...
Food truck Thanksgiving
Authorities removed a car from a home in west Omaha while conducting a search for Cari Allen. Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt shared a snapshot of the state's education status — where it is and where it needs to go.
Portion of Bennington Road to close for three days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road in Bennington will be closed during the day. According to the Douglas County Engineer, Bennington Road between Ashland Drive and 138th Street will be closed to through traffic during the daylight hours from Wednesday, Nov. 23, to Friday, Nov. 25. The...
Omaha house fire results in $25,000 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews knocked down an early morning house fire. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 4:24 a.m. Monday, crews responded to a house fire near 24th and Deer Park Boulevard. When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and fire was found inside. The fire was quickly...
Omaha organization tackles traffic safety
Chilly overnight but the mild and dry weather will stick with us for most of the week.
Omaha Everyday: Methodist Health System
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to the Senior Director of Marketing at Methodist Health System , Jenni Stoll, about the upcoming Stuff the Bus Food and Toy Drive on Dec 1 from 5am to 7pm. Find out more, including the two drop-off locations, in today’s interview!
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4 of the search for 43-year-old Cari Allen. “We are constantly searching based on tips that we receive,” Douglas...
Lincoln woman killed in Brookings, S.D. crash
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings, South Dakota on Nov. 16. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationery in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, across a service road and came to rest on the railroad tracks.
Douglas County authorities continue search for missing Omaha woman
Eleven members went on a mission of mercy to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota to help the Lakota Sioux make it through the winter ahead. Cooler Thanksgiving with a warm up to end the week.
Omaha church makes mission trip to South Dakota reservation
Cooler Thanksgiving with a warm up to end the week. Douglas County authorities continue search for missing Omaha woman. Authorities removed a car from a home in west Omaha while conducting a search for Cari Allen.
Children’s Hospital in Omaha temporarily merging urgent care services
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Children’s Hospital posted on social media Wednesday evening that it was consolidating its urgent and after-hours care services into one west Omaha location for a while. The hospital said the change was necessary for a time because of the “challenging virus season.”. “As urgent...
Van donated to help transport hundreds of Omaha kids for after-school programs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Leaders at Abide Omaha are excited because they know how much keys to a free van could ignite change in the community. “We know when we work with families, we know it is very difficult for families to have transportation in North Omaha,” said Joey McKernan, the executive director of Abide Omaha. “The nonprofit works to strengthen the community and provide resources to families.
Kenny Chesney to make stop in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kenny Chesney announced his I Go Back 2023 tour schedule, which includes a stop in Lincoln in May. Chesney will be coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena on May 13. Tickets go on sale December 2 at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com. He will be joined...
Arizona beats Creighton 81-79 in Maui Invitational championship
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bluejays made a big push late ending the game on a 12-2 run but ultimately lost to No. 14 Arizona 81-79. It’s the first loss of the season, the Wildcats improved to 6-0 and will surely be moving up several spots in the AP Top 25 poll next week. Oumar Ballo was a force making of 14-of-17 shots on the way to scoring 30 points and bringing in 13 rebounds. He is the MVP of the Tournament.
