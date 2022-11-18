ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Rusty's Morning Forecast

OMAHA, NE
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast

OMAHA, NE
AAA expecting heavier traffic in Nebraska during Thanksgiving holiday weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is one of the busiest traveling times of the year, with millions of Americans across the country heading out of town for festivities. According to AAA, 54.9 million people are expected to travel across the country. Of those travelers, nearly 49 million will drive and 4.5 million will fly.
LINCOLN, NE
Food truck Thanksgiving

OMAHA, NE
Portion of Bennington Road to close for three days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road in Bennington will be closed during the day. According to the Douglas County Engineer, Bennington Road between Ashland Drive and 138th Street will be closed to through traffic during the daylight hours from Wednesday, Nov. 23, to Friday, Nov. 25. The...
OMAHA, NE
Omaha house fire results in $25,000 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews knocked down an early morning house fire. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 4:24 a.m. Monday, crews responded to a house fire near 24th and Deer Park Boulevard. When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and fire was found inside. The fire was quickly...
OMAHA, NE
Omaha Everyday: Methodist Health System

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to the Senior Director of Marketing at Methodist Health System , Jenni Stoll, about the upcoming Stuff the Bus Food and Toy Drive on Dec 1 from 5am to 7pm. Find out more, including the two drop-off locations, in today’s interview!
OMAHA, NE
Lincoln woman killed in Brookings, S.D. crash

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings, South Dakota on Nov. 16. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationery in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, across a service road and came to rest on the railroad tracks.
BROOKINGS, SD
Douglas County authorities continue search for missing Omaha woman

OMAHA, NE
Omaha church makes mission trip to South Dakota reservation

OMAHA, NE
Children’s Hospital in Omaha temporarily merging urgent care services

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Children’s Hospital posted on social media Wednesday evening that it was consolidating its urgent and after-hours care services into one west Omaha location for a while. The hospital said the change was necessary for a time because of the “challenging virus season.”. “As urgent...
OMAHA, NE
Van donated to help transport hundreds of Omaha kids for after-school programs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Leaders at Abide Omaha are excited because they know how much keys to a free van could ignite change in the community. “We know when we work with families, we know it is very difficult for families to have transportation in North Omaha,” said Joey McKernan, the executive director of Abide Omaha. “The nonprofit works to strengthen the community and provide resources to families.
OMAHA, NE
Kenny Chesney to make stop in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kenny Chesney announced his I Go Back 2023 tour schedule, which includes a stop in Lincoln in May. Chesney will be coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena on May 13. Tickets go on sale December 2 at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com. He will be joined...
LINCOLN, NE
Arizona beats Creighton 81-79 in Maui Invitational championship

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bluejays made a big push late ending the game on a 12-2 run but ultimately lost to No. 14 Arizona 81-79. It’s the first loss of the season, the Wildcats improved to 6-0 and will surely be moving up several spots in the AP Top 25 poll next week. Oumar Ballo was a force making of 14-of-17 shots on the way to scoring 30 points and bringing in 13 rebounds. He is the MVP of the Tournament.
OMAHA, NE

