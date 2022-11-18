ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themadisonrecord.com

Markowitz, Odom and Wyche earn BBB’s ‘Torch Award for Ethics’

MADISON – Lillian Markowitz, Matthew Odom and Max Wyche each received a $1,000 scholarship for their essays for the “Torch Award for Ethics,” sponsored by the Better Business Bureau or BBB of North Alabama. Markowitz, Odom and Wyche attend James Clemens High School. The annual BBB Torch...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Still Serving Veterans named ‘Nonprofit of the Year

MADISON COUNTY – Still Serving Veterans or SSV was named “Nonprofit of the Year” award, the second time for this award in SSV’s 17 years of operation. SSV’s staff accepted the honor at the 37th annual Small Business Awards Gala with Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy