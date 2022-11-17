Read full article on original website
First Coast News
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrest murder suspect in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Georgia — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, in partnership with the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested a murder suspect in Atlanta, JSO announced Sunday. Dominiqe Tirec Rivera-Phillip, 19, was arrested on charges of second degree murder for the death of a 21-year-old man found dead in the 2500 block of Jammes Road on May 9.
JSO: Teen found shot by unknown assailant in Carver Manor area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teenager was found shot Sunday night on New Kings Road. According to detectives, at approximately 11 p.m., officers responded to the location and located a teenage boy with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JSO: Teenager shot on Hollycrest Drive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday night, officers were dispatched to 5100 Hollycrest Drive in reference to a person shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male in his teens with a...
M.A.D. D.A.D.S and the family of Elijah McDonald search for murder suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — M.A.D. D.A.D.S and the family of Elijah McDonald will canvass the Woodstock neighborhood this Saturday. He was murdered on September 27, 2022, at the Sophia Huron Apartments. M.A.D.D.A.D.S. will meet at 2800 Sophia Street at 10:45 am. It is encouraged that everyone wear a mask. >>>...
Police searching for Baker County couple wanted for child neglect
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from the community in locating a couple wanted in connection with the neglect of their infant child. Baker County Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Curtis Lovett and Kaitlyn Wilson after an investigation revealed both individuals...
Armored vehicles arrive at an active scene in Jacksonville’s Southside neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Armored trucks and SWAT have just arrived on scene at a neighborhood in Jacksonville’s Southside. JSO has stated that SWAT has managed to talk down a man into coming out of a home. There were no hostages or reported injuries at this time. Police have taken him into custody.
WSET
Iron & Ale shooting suspect flew from Baltimore to Jacksonville ahead of capture: Sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSET) — We are now learning more about the arrest of the suspect in the tragic shooting at the Iron & Ale restaurant in Lynchburg. According to Lynchburg Police, suspect Derek Lewis was taken into custody in Jacksonville, Florida at the airport last Saturday. On Friday, the...
WSAV-TV
Full video: Attorneys for man punched by jailers in Camden County host news conference
Attorneys for Jarrett Hobbs, the Black man punched by jailers in Camden County hosted a press conference on Wednesday. Full video: Attorneys for man punched by jailers …. Attorneys for Jarrett Hobbs, the Black man punched by jailers in Camden County hosted a press conference on Wednesday. Quinton Simon update:...
Clay County Fire Rescue arrives to an Orange Park business after smoke seen
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Update 2:09 p.m.: According to Clay County officials, fire rescue was called for some light smoke coming from an electrical outlet. Firefighters cut the power off and confirmed there was no smoke or fire. No injuries were reported. Clay County Fire Rescue reported that it...
Suspect wanted in murder of local father
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A local family will try to celebrate Thanksgiving next week with an empty seat at the table. Shane Payne, a father of six, was shot and killed inside his home in August. All six of his kids were at home at the time. It has been...
Manhunt underway following deadly shooting in Lake Forest strip mall
Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville homicide detectives are canvassing a Lake Forest neighborhood following a deadly shooting early Thursday. Police were called to a strip mall parking lot on Palmdale Street just off Lem Turner Road and found a man who had been shot multiple times. It happened outside Balla’s...
News4Jax.com
Body of man found on bank of St. Johns River in Arlington, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday afternoon on the bank of the St. Johns River in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police said construction workers in the area happened to look down and saw the body on the riverbank behind a building on Shepard Street, which is just south of Jacksonville University.
One arrested after nearly 20 dogs seized during search warrant on Jacksonville Northside home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Vice Squad and Animal Care & Protective Services Wednesday served an arrest warrant at a Northside home to seize reportedly over 20 dogs. When Action News Jax showed up at Castle Dr. and Sherwood forest, three dogs could be spotted running...
Incoming Sheriff T.K. Waters cleans house days before taking office
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dramatic shakeup of leadership staff at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is generating apprehension and criticism days before incoming Sheriff T.K. Waters takes office. Waters delivered the mass demotions in person on Wednesday. They include some of the agency’s most senior and respected officers, including...
JSO: Man dead after being hit by Mercedes-Benz on Atlantic Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a pedestrian was killed on Atlantic Boulevard Thursday night. According to detectives, a man in his 30s was walking in the middle of the roadway around 9:20 p.m. At the same time, a silver Mercedes-Benz, occupied by a male driver and a female passenger, was heading westbound on Atlantic Boulevard. The driver didn’t see the pedestrian and hit him in the inside lane of the roadway.
Suicide at Beach Boulevard gun range is the third at that location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman shot and killed herself at Gun Gallery on Beach Boulevard Friday afternoon, the third suicide or attempted suicide at that location since 2017. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the 32-year-old was trying out a gun in the indoor firing range prior to purchasing it. Police say an employee noticed she was inexperienced with handling the gun and helped correct her grip.
JFRD: Foul play suspected after clothes found stuffed in oven of burning New Town apartment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department suspects foul play after it located clothes in the oven of a burning apartment Friday morning. According to a tweet by JFRD, fire fighters responded to Morgan Street for a burning, two story apartment complex. Once the fire was out, they located clothes in the oven and proof that the oven was on.
Two shootings overnight on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings that happened late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. The first shooting occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Wilson Street. Officers responded to the location and found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man expected to survive shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside
Jacksonville FL — Jacksonville police are investigating a shooting on Melissa Court. Police say a man in his 30s is expected to survive after getting shot in his torso area Wednesday morning. Currently, police tell us a suspect is on the run, and it’s unclear what lead up to the shooting.
News4Jax.com
Man shot by police during investigation at Jacksonville motel dies of injuries, Sheriff’s Office says
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A spokesperson for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Monday confirmed that a man, who investigators said was wielding a gun when he was shot by police at a motel, has died from his injuries. The man was identified as Javon Tyrone Jones. The Sheriff’s...
