Camden County, GA

Action News Jax

JSO: Teen found shot by unknown assailant in Carver Manor area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teenager was found shot Sunday night on New Kings Road. According to detectives, at approximately 11 p.m., officers responded to the location and located a teenage boy with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Teenager shot on Hollycrest Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday night, officers were dispatched to 5100 Hollycrest Drive in reference to a person shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male in his teens with a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Body of man found on bank of St. Johns River in Arlington, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday afternoon on the bank of the St. Johns River in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police said construction workers in the area happened to look down and saw the body on the riverbank behind a building on Shepard Street, which is just south of Jacksonville University.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man dead after being hit by Mercedes-Benz on Atlantic Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a pedestrian was killed on Atlantic Boulevard Thursday night. According to detectives, a man in his 30s was walking in the middle of the roadway around 9:20 p.m. At the same time, a silver Mercedes-Benz, occupied by a male driver and a female passenger, was heading westbound on Atlantic Boulevard. The driver didn’t see the pedestrian and hit him in the inside lane of the roadway.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Suicide at Beach Boulevard gun range is the third at that location

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman shot and killed herself at Gun Gallery on Beach Boulevard Friday afternoon, the third suicide or attempted suicide at that location since 2017. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the 32-year-old was trying out a gun in the indoor firing range prior to purchasing it. Police say an employee noticed she was inexperienced with handling the gun and helped correct her grip.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD: Foul play suspected after clothes found stuffed in oven of burning New Town apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department suspects foul play after it located clothes in the oven of a burning apartment Friday morning. According to a tweet by JFRD, fire fighters responded to Morgan Street for a burning, two story apartment complex. Once the fire was out, they located clothes in the oven and proof that the oven was on.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Two shootings overnight on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings that happened late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. The first shooting occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Wilson Street. Officers responded to the location and found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

