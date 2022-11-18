ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Bitcoin Index Shows “Extreme Fear,” Here’s Why It May Be Good Sign

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Ethereum Whale Worth 720,000 ETH Wakes up to Make These Manipulations: Details

u.today

Bitcoin Might Reach $149K After Next Halving Cycle: Pantera Capital

u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Difficulty Spikes to New Record Over 36.95 T

Bitcoin (BTC) difficulty is a metric that demonstrates how it is difficult for Bitcoin (BTC) miners to find the target hash, or, simply put, how difficult it is to add the next block to the main network. Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty prints new record, hashrate also targets ATH. Today, on...
u.today

XRP Is Closer to Beginning, US Producer E-Smitty Predicts

u.today

Turkey Seizes Assets of FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Turkish authorities have seized the assets of seizes assets of former FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried, according to a report by Anadolu Agency. The Ankara-based state-run news agency has added that the assets of FTX affiliates have been confiscated as well amid an investigation over fraud allegations. The new probe was launched by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK).
u.today

This Is What Pushed Bitcoin Below $16,000 Threshold: Santiment

u.today

Cardano (ADA) Now Supported by Coinbase Japan

Coinbase Japan, the Tokyo-based subsidiary of the largest American exchange, has added support for Cardano (ADA), one of the top cryptocurrencies by market cap. Coinbase entered the Japanese market in June 2021 after registering with the Financial Services Agency (FSA), the country's main financial watchdog that is responsible for controlling banking, securities and exchange.
u.today

Sad Story Behind Bankruptcy of Alameda Research and FTX

u.today

Morgan Stanley Compares Bitcoin (BTC) to Tesla (TSLA)

American banking giant Morgan Stanley recently compared the performance of Bitcoin (BTC) to that of Tesla (TSLA). As the chart below shows, they have been trading virtually in lockstep over the past year. The Tesla stock has shed roughly $500 billion of its market cap over the past two months...
u.today

XRP Now Almost Twice as Big as Coinbase by Capitalization: Details

u.today

Coinbase (COIN) Stock Plunges to New Record Low

The shares of Coinbase, the leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, have collapsed to a new low of $40.61. It is now down a staggering 90% from the all-time high of $429 that was achieved in April 2021. This was the month Coinbase became a publicly traded company. Coinbase’s stock has been...
u.today

Here's How Grayscale Pushed Bitcoin's Price to $69,000: Peter Schiff

u.today

Cardano's Major Blockchain Metric Eyes Significant Increase, Here's What Happened

u.today

Hundreds of Millions of XRP Moved by Whales as Price Shows Bullish Setup

u.today

RavenCoin (RVN) up 20% as Binance Makes Major Mining Announcement

u.today

Trillion SHIB Wired as Trading Volume Spikes 7,449,053.83%

u.today

Huobi Token Rallies Massively After Exchange Releases This Document

u.today

Here's How Trillions of SHIB are Spread Across Key Crypto Exchanges

CoinMarketCap, a cryptocurrency information portal, has published detailed reports on the reserves of major cryptocurrency exchanges. Particularly interesting was the data on crypto exchanges' reserves in SHIB, which turned out to be quite impressive. It is important to clarify that only a handful of exchanges have published their reserve reports,...
u.today

Litecoin (LTC) Jumps 29%, Here’s What Propelled This Surge

