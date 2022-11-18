Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Arizona mother adopted as a child now helping other foster kids through nonprofit
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona road rage murder suspect tracked down in Michigan
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police have made an arrest in a 2021 homicide case after the suspect was found in Michigan. On Dec. 9, Stella Montes was shot while driving in the area of 7th Avenue and Beardsley Road. The shooter fled the scene, but police continued to investigate the case....
AZFamily
Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested
AZFamily
18-month-old boy found safe in Tucson after being kidnapped; parents arrested
TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say an 18-month-old boy has been found on Wednesday evening after he was kidnapped by his mother during a supervised visit in Peoria last week. Zachary Kaman-Moose was found just before 6 p.m. in Tucson, alongside his parents Steven Moose and Brittany Roberts. Police say Roberts took Zachary on Nov. 18, and Steven was involved in the kidnapping. Neither parent had custody of Zachary.
AZFamily
Family of man shot and killed by Mesa police in 2016 settles for $8 million
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- The City of Mesa has reached an $8 million settlement with the family of Daniel Shaver, who was shot five times, including to his back, during a 2016 encounter at a La Quinta Inn & Suites hotel in Mesa. “While this settlement helps Daniel’s widow...
AZFamily
Armed burglar shot by police in Chandler neighborhood
AZFamily
Family holds vigil for barber killed in Avondale freeway shooting
AZFamily
Man previously deported 5 times sentenced for 2020 murder in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An undocumented immigrant has been sentenced for the murder of his ex-girlfriend’s brother in 2020 in Phoenix. Last week, Juan De Dios Cazares-Lopez, 38, was sentenced to 28.5 years in prison at the Arizona Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of stalking.
AZFamily
Pinal County searching for murder suspect
AZFamily
Family pleading for help finding shooter who killed father at Glendale apartment
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A family is mourning after their father was shot and killed at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday night, and police are asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible. Officers responded to reports around 10 p.m. of a gunshot and screaming at...
AZFamily
Mesa Fry’s store closed after employee seriously hurt in early morning stabbing
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Fry’s Food and Drug store in the East Valley is temporarily closed as deputies investigate a stabbing that left a store employee hospitalized early Wednesday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing report at the Fry’s...
AZFamily
Man found dead at scene of south Phoenix apartment fire
AZFamily
Police: Chandler father who reportedly shot 2 kids was previously arrested for domestic violence
santansun.com
Family of crash victim seeks $25M from Chandler
The family of a 26-year-old father of three has filed claim for $25 million against the City of Chandler and others in the wake of his death. It is among a handful of claims filed against the city in October. Brandon Yazzie was driving his motorcycle on the night of...
AZFamily
Phoenix pastor finishes hiking excursion two years after being crushed by boulder
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix pastor has finished the Arizona Trail, a hike that spans across Arizona and from the Utah to Mexico Border two years after a boulder crushed him during the same hike in the Tonto National Forest. His daughter finished the journey in 2020, but he...
Foster a dog for the Thanksgiving weekend!
Maricopa County Animal Care & Control offers a five-day fostering program, to give dogs a much-needed break from the shelter
AZFamily
Barber killed in Avondale shooting remembered as fun, family-oriented man
GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - Whether it was a buzz off the top, fade, or taper, Gabriel Sotelo, known as “Young AZ,” made a name for himself across the Valley and country. “He wasn’t just a barber, he was an artist and he made us feel good,” said Chris Barbara, Owner of Dos Chris’ Bakery and Charcuterie Co. Barbara has been going to Gabriel for haircuts since 2016 and introduced his husband to the barber. The pair created a friendship with Gabriel and said they could talk to him about anything.
12news.com
More than 100 kids in Maricopa County were adopted on Saturday
PHOENIX — National Adoption Day is always a day packed with excitement, anticipation, and emotion. More than 100 kids in Maricopa County were adopted this year and got to celebrate the occasion at the Superior Court of Arizona on Saturday. It was an extra special day for the Finger family from north Phoenix.
ABC 15 News
Man, two young kids killed in crash along westbound I-10 near Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, AZ — A baby, a toddler, and a man were killed in a crash that shut down westbound Interstate 10 near Casa Grande for several hours Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the single-vehicle rollover crash occurred around 4 a.m. near milepost 186, near State Route 387.
fox10phoenix.com
Crash that killed 4-year-old leaves Buckeye family heartbroken
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - An Arizona family is in mourning, following the death of a little boy who was hit and killed by a pickup truck in Buckeye. According to Buckeye Police officials, the incident happened around noon on Nov. 20. While the driver stayed on the scene, four-year-old Robbie Mead was pronounced dead at the hospital.
