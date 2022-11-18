ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

fox10phoenix.com

Arizona road rage murder suspect tracked down in Michigan

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police have made an arrest in a 2021 homicide case after the suspect was found in Michigan. On Dec. 9, Stella Montes was shot while driving in the area of 7th Avenue and Beardsley Road. The shooter fled the scene, but police continued to investigate the case....
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested

Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

18-month-old boy found safe in Tucson after being kidnapped; parents arrested

TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say an 18-month-old boy has been found on Wednesday evening after he was kidnapped by his mother during a supervised visit in Peoria last week. Zachary Kaman-Moose was found just before 6 p.m. in Tucson, alongside his parents Steven Moose and Brittany Roberts. Police say Roberts took Zachary on Nov. 18, and Steven was involved in the kidnapping. Neither parent had custody of Zachary.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Armed burglar shot by police in Chandler neighborhood

Armed burglar shot by police in Chandler neighborhood
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family holds vigil for barber killed in Avondale freeway shooting

Family holds vigil for barber killed in Avondale freeway shooting
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man previously deported 5 times sentenced for 2020 murder in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An undocumented immigrant has been sentenced for the murder of his ex-girlfriend’s brother in 2020 in Phoenix. Last week, Juan De Dios Cazares-Lopez, 38, was sentenced to 28.5 years in prison at the Arizona Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of stalking.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Pinal County searching for murder suspect

Pinal County searching for murder suspect
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead at scene of south Phoenix apartment fire

Man found dead at scene of south Phoenix apartment fire
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Family of crash victim seeks $25M from Chandler

The family of a 26-year-old father of three has filed claim for $25 million against the City of Chandler and others in the wake of his death. It is among a handful of claims filed against the city in October. Brandon Yazzie was driving his motorcycle on the night of...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Barber killed in Avondale shooting remembered as fun, family-oriented man

GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - Whether it was a buzz off the top, fade, or taper, Gabriel Sotelo, known as “Young AZ,” made a name for himself across the Valley and country. “He wasn’t just a barber, he was an artist and he made us feel good,” said Chris Barbara, Owner of Dos Chris’ Bakery and Charcuterie Co. Barbara has been going to Gabriel for haircuts since 2016 and introduced his husband to the barber. The pair created a friendship with Gabriel and said they could talk to him about anything.
GLENDALE, AZ
12news.com

More than 100 kids in Maricopa County were adopted on Saturday

PHOENIX — National Adoption Day is always a day packed with excitement, anticipation, and emotion. More than 100 kids in Maricopa County were adopted this year and got to celebrate the occasion at the Superior Court of Arizona on Saturday. It was an extra special day for the Finger family from north Phoenix.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Crash that killed 4-year-old leaves Buckeye family heartbroken

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - An Arizona family is in mourning, following the death of a little boy who was hit and killed by a pickup truck in Buckeye. According to Buckeye Police officials, the incident happened around noon on Nov. 20. While the driver stayed on the scene, four-year-old Robbie Mead was pronounced dead at the hospital.
BUCKEYE, AZ

