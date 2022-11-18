Read full article on original website
Related
WHNT-TV
Six North Alabama Counties Report 'Medium' COVID-19 Community Levels Ahead of Holiday Time
We are on the eve of the holiday season and Huntsville Hospital reports only a handful of patients are being treated for severe illness related to COVID-19. Six North Alabama Counties Report ‘Medium’ COVID-19 …. We are on the eve of the holiday season and Huntsville Hospital reports...
WHNT-TV
Last holiday season saw a COVID-19 spike but conditions more favorable in 2022
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — On the eve of the holiday season Huntsville Hospital reports only a handful of patients are being treated for severe illnesses related to COVID-19. Statewide hospital numbers are also down more than 100 cases from the same time a year ago, to below 200 patients statewide.
WHNT-TV
Days after attempted execution, Alabama Governor asks for execution moratorium
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Days after Alabama abandoned its attempt to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced, in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Corrections, her request for an effective moratorium on executions in the state. In a press release issued Monday morning, Ivey’s office...
WHNT-TV
AAA Expects Thanksgiving Travel to be High
Experts say this will be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel season of all time. Experts say this will be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel season of all time. Second Annual Yule Celebration Causing Controversy …. The second annual "Festival of Yule" is supposed to celebrate the winter solstice, but many...
WHNT-TV
Scottsboro Mom Working to Raise Diabetes Awareness
November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and part of raising awareness about the disease is knowing that it can impact anyone at any age. Scottsboro Mom Working to Raise Diabetes Awareness. November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and part of raising awareness about the disease is knowing that it can...
WHNT-TV
Inflation Impact on Food Banks
While many are preparing for their Thanksgiving feast, inflation has made it hard for some Alabamians to put a turkey or much else on the table. Some food banks in the area are still making the holiday special for those in need. Inflation Impact on Food Banks. While many are...
WHNT-TV
Inflation impacting local businesses in North Alabama
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) – – – Experts say inflation is at an all-time high, and some mom-and-pop businesses like 2 Chicks Cafe and Food Truck in Hazel Green are working day in and day out to keep their business alive. Robbie Norman and her sister, Debra...
WHNT-TV
Inflation Impact on Small Business
Experts say inflation is at an all-time high, and some mom-and-pop businesses are working day in and day out to keep their business alive. Experts say inflation is at an all-time high, and some mom-and-pop businesses are working day in and day out to keep their business alive. Local Baker...
WHNT-TV
Manna House To Give Away Thanksgiving Necessities | WHNT
A Huntsville non-profit is efforting to ensure every family can celebrate Thanksgiving with the traditional meal. The Manna House is holding two food giveaways before Thanksgiving Day. Manna House To Give Away Thanksgiving Necessities …. A Huntsville non-profit is efforting to ensure every family can celebrate Thanksgiving with the traditional...
WHNT-TV
Extreme Iron Bowl Game Day Weather
One of the biggest rivalries in college football is coming up this weekend. It is the 87th Iron Bowl game between in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn. In its 86-game history dating back to 1893, some games have been played in extreme weather. Some of the games have been played on...
WHNT-TV
Redstone Arsenal expands ID section hours to keep up with urgent need
REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) – Redstone Arsenal’s ID Card section will offer extended hours for a limited time to assist Common Access Card (CAC) holders. The Defense Manpower Data Center previously sent emails to CAC holders explaining that they will need to update their cards, regardless of the printed expiration date, due to a printing error.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville gymnasts bring home silver medals
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — For most athletes, they dream of stepping onto the glorious Olympic podium surrounded by the world’s best, hearing their country’s anthem roar through the speakers, and feeling their medal draped around their neck. Not many try but few make it to the top.
WHNT-TV
Holiday Travel Weather Forecast
If you are planning on hitting the road on Wednesday for Thanksgiving, the weather looks good! Whether you’re going north to Nashville or Chattanooga, or south to Birmingham or Gadsden, there won’t be any weather-related travel issues. We’ll see sunshine with clouds building and temperatures in the 60s in the afternoon.
Comments / 0