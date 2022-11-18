Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
Six North Alabama Counties Report 'Medium' COVID-19 Community Levels Ahead of Holiday Time
Six North Alabama Counties Report 'Medium' COVID-19 Community Levels Ahead of Holiday Time

We are on the eve of the holiday season and Huntsville Hospital reports only a handful of patients are being treated for severe illness related to COVID-19.
WHNT-TV
Who will be the next CEO of Alabama Power?
ALABAMA (WHNT) — With the current CEO of Alabama Power Company confirming his retirement earlier this week, the question looms over who will be chosen to fill his shoes on January 1, 2023. Decatur native Mark Crosswhite, the current Chairman, President and CEO has spearheaded Alabama’s largest electric utility...
WHNT-TV
Development Continues at Orion Amphitheater
Development Continues at Orion Amphitheater

While there are plenty of things going on inside the venue, there are even more developments happening outside the venue.
WHNT-TV
Inflation impacting local businesses in North Alabama
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) – – – Experts say inflation is at an all-time high, and some mom-and-pop businesses like 2 Chicks Cafe and Food Truck in Hazel Green are working day in and day out to keep their business alive. Robbie Norman and her sister, Debra...
WHNT-TV
Days after attempted execution, Alabama Governor asks for execution moratorium
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Days after Alabama abandoned its attempt to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced, in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Corrections, her request for an effective moratorium on executions in the state. In a press release issued Monday morning, Ivey’s office...
WHNT-TV
Inflation Impact on Small Business
Inflation Impact on Small Business

Experts say inflation is at an all-time high, and some mom-and-pop businesses are working day in and day out to keep their business alive.
WHNT-TV
AAA Expects Thanksgiving Travel to be High
AAA Expects Thanksgiving Travel to be High

Experts say this will be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel season of all time.
WHNT-TV
Buc-ee's Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the Texas Round Up
Buc-ee's Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the Texas Round Up

Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket.
WHNT-TV
Manna House To Give Away Thanksgiving Necessities | WHNT
Manna House To Give Away Thanksgiving Necessities | WHNT

A Huntsville non-profit is efforting to ensure every family can celebrate Thanksgiving with the traditional meal. The Manna House is holding two food giveaways before Thanksgiving Day.
WHNT-TV
Last holiday season saw a COVID-19 spike but conditions more favorable in 2022
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — On the eve of the holiday season Huntsville Hospital reports only a handful of patients are being treated for severe illnesses related to COVID-19. Statewide hospital numbers are also down more than 100 cases from the same time a year ago, to below 200 patients statewide.
WHNT-TV
Redstone Arsenal expands ID section hours to keep up with urgent need
REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) – Redstone Arsenal’s ID Card section will offer extended hours for a limited time to assist Common Access Card (CAC) holders. The Defense Manpower Data Center previously sent emails to CAC holders explaining that they will need to update their cards, regardless of the printed expiration date, due to a printing error.
WHNT-TV
Extreme Iron Bowl Game Day Weather
One of the biggest rivalries in college football is coming up this weekend. It is the 87th Iron Bowl game between in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn. In its 86-game history dating back to 1893, some games have been played in extreme weather. Some of the games have been played on...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville gymnasts bring home silver medals
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — For most athletes, they dream of stepping onto the glorious Olympic podium surrounded by the world’s best, hearing their country’s anthem roar through the speakers, and feeling their medal draped around their neck. Not many try but few make it to the top.
WHNT-TV
Holiday Travel Weather Forecast
If you are planning on hitting the road on Wednesday for Thanksgiving, the weather looks good! Whether you’re going north to Nashville or Chattanooga, or south to Birmingham or Gadsden, there won’t be any weather-related travel issues. We’ll see sunshine with clouds building and temperatures in the 60s in the afternoon.
