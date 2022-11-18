ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT-TV

Who will be the next CEO of Alabama Power?

ALABAMA (WHNT) — With the current CEO of Alabama Power Company confirming his retirement earlier this week, the question looms over who will be chosen to fill his shoes on January 1, 2023. Decatur native Mark Crosswhite, the current Chairman, President and CEO has spearheaded Alabama’s largest electric utility...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Development Continues at Orion Amphitheater

While there are plenty of things going on inside the venue, there are even more developments happening outside the venue. While there are plenty of things going on inside the venue, there are even more developments happening outside the venue. Local Baker Competing in Cookie Competition. A woman from Madison...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Inflation impacting local businesses in North Alabama

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) – – – Experts say inflation is at an all-time high, and some mom-and-pop businesses like 2 Chicks Cafe and Food Truck in Hazel Green are working day in and day out to keep their business alive. Robbie Norman and her sister, Debra...
HAZEL GREEN, AL
WHNT-TV

Inflation Impact on Small Business

Experts say inflation is at an all-time high, and some mom-and-pop businesses are working day in and day out to keep their business alive. Experts say inflation is at an all-time high, and some mom-and-pop businesses are working day in and day out to keep their business alive. Local Baker...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

AAA Expects Thanksgiving Travel to be High

Experts say this will be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel season of all time. Experts say this will be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel season of all time. Second Annual Yule Celebration Causing Controversy …. The second annual "Festival of Yule" is supposed to celebrate the winter solstice, but many...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Buc-ee's Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the Texas Round Up

Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Buc-ee’s Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the …. Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Salvation Army Hosts Thanksgiving Meal. The...
ATHENS, AL
WHNT-TV

Manna House To Give Away Thanksgiving Necessities | WHNT

A Huntsville non-profit is efforting to ensure every family can celebrate Thanksgiving with the traditional meal. The Manna House is holding two food giveaways before Thanksgiving Day. Manna House To Give Away Thanksgiving Necessities …. A Huntsville non-profit is efforting to ensure every family can celebrate Thanksgiving with the traditional...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Redstone Arsenal expands ID section hours to keep up with urgent need

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) – Redstone Arsenal’s ID Card section will offer extended hours for a limited time to assist Common Access Card (CAC) holders. The Defense Manpower Data Center previously sent emails to CAC holders explaining that they will need to update their cards, regardless of the printed expiration date, due to a printing error.
WHNT-TV

Extreme Iron Bowl Game Day Weather

One of the biggest rivalries in college football is coming up this weekend. It is the 87th Iron Bowl game between in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn. In its 86-game history dating back to 1893, some games have been played in extreme weather. Some of the games have been played on...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Huntsville gymnasts bring home silver medals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — For most athletes, they dream of stepping onto the glorious Olympic podium surrounded by the world’s best, hearing their country’s anthem roar through the speakers, and feeling their medal draped around their neck. Not many try but few make it to the top.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Holiday Travel Weather Forecast

If you are planning on hitting the road on Wednesday for Thanksgiving, the weather looks good! Whether you’re going north to Nashville or Chattanooga, or south to Birmingham or Gadsden, there won’t be any weather-related travel issues. We’ll see sunshine with clouds building and temperatures in the 60s in the afternoon.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy