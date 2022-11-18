ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

Alabama Puts a Pause on Executions

Gov. Kay Ivey is ordering a pause on executions in the state and a thorough review of the process in light of the last two failed attempts.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Inflation impacting local businesses in North Alabama

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) – – – Experts say inflation is at an all-time high, and some mom-and-pop businesses like 2 Chicks Cafe and Food Truck in Hazel Green are working day in and day out to keep their business alive.
HAZEL GREEN, AL
WHNT-TV

Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison

Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Inflation Impact on Small Business

Experts say inflation is at an all-time high, and some mom-and-pop businesses are working day in and day out to keep their business alive.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Scottsboro Mom Working to Raise Diabetes Awareness

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and part of raising awareness about the disease is knowing that it can impact anyone at any age. Scottsboro Mom Working to Raise Diabetes Awareness. November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and part of raising awareness about the disease is knowing that it can...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
southerntorch.com

DENIED: Rainsville Denies Transition Home for Men

RAINSVILLE, ALA.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) A special exemption request was made to the Rainsville Zoning Board of Adjustments for a transition home on property located at 631 Sam Ellis Drive in Rainsville. The exemption request was brought to the Zoning Board of Adjustments by Total Recovery Ministries...
RAINSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Three Huntsville schools among those graded an F by the state

The grades are in for schools for the 2021-2022 school district and three Huntsville schools failed. This is the first time the state has released grades for schools since the 2018-2019 school year. Out of the 31 school districts throughout the state, 79 schools received failing grades. North Alabama schools...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs

For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in North Alabama

If you want to dine out on Thanksgiving Day, there are several options available to you. Some fast-food restaurants also will be open. But those openings/closings and hours are up to each franchise owner. So, check with your favorite one before you go. All these restaurants are scheduled to be...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County child killer found dead in prison

An inmate serving a life sentence on charges from Madison County died in prison. Kishon Green was found unresponsive in his cell at the St. Clair Correctional Facility on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Green was pronounced dead, the department said in...
MADISON COUNTY, AL

