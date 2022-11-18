Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
Six North Alabama Counties Report 'Medium' COVID-19 Community Levels Ahead of Holiday Time
We are on the eve of the holiday season and Huntsville Hospital reports only a handful of patients are being treated for severe illness related to COVID-19.
WHNT-TV
Alabama Puts a Pause on Executions
Gov. Kay Ivey is ordering a pause on executions in the state and a thorough review of the process in light of the last two failed attempts.
WHNT-TV
Inflation impacting local businesses in North Alabama
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) – – – Experts say inflation is at an all-time high, and some mom-and-pop businesses like 2 Chicks Cafe and Food Truck in Hazel Green are working day in and day out to keep their business alive. Robbie Norman and her sister, Debra...
Limestone County Sheriff Office makes a trip to Buc-ees ahead of grand opening
Buc-ee's opens up in Athens on Monday, but before patrons gather to fill up the tank and grab some barbecue, the new store hosted some special guests, The Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
WHNT-TV
Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison
Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty.
WHNT-TV
Inflation Impact on Small Business
Experts say inflation is at an all-time high, and some mom-and-pop businesses are working day in and day out to keep their business alive. Local Baker...
WHNT-TV
Scottsboro Mom Working to Raise Diabetes Awareness
November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and part of raising awareness about the disease is knowing that it can impact anyone at any age.
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely denied rehearing
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, who was convicted on theft and ethics charges last year, was denied a rehearing by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday.
Three North Alabama schools ‘failing,’ according to state report card
Only three schools in North Alabama, all located within the Huntsville City Schools system, received a failing score on the state report card.
southerntorch.com
DENIED: Rainsville Denies Transition Home for Men
RAINSVILLE, ALA.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) A special exemption request was made to the Rainsville Zoning Board of Adjustments for a transition home on property located at 631 Sam Ellis Drive in Rainsville. The exemption request was brought to the Zoning Board of Adjustments by Total Recovery Ministries...
WAAY-TV
Historic home a complete loss in Limestone County following fire
A historic home in Limestone County has burned to the ground. The home on Mooresville Road was built in the 1860s by Porter Bibb as a wedding present for his daughter. Bibb is the son of former Alabama Governor Thomas Bibb. The Segers Volunteer Fire Department said they were called...
WAAY-TV
Three Huntsville schools among those graded an F by the state
The grades are in for schools for the 2021-2022 school district and three Huntsville schools failed. This is the first time the state has released grades for schools since the 2018-2019 school year. Out of the 31 school districts throughout the state, 79 schools received failing grades. North Alabama schools...
Huntsville man convicted of killing 2 boys dies in prison: ADOC
A Huntsville man convicted of stabbing two young boys to death in 2008 was found "unresponsive" in his cell earlier this week.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs
For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
State report cards show Madison school ranked highest in North Alabama
The Alabama Department of Education state report cards came out on Friday. One of Madison County's own is among the highest ranked in the state.
MISSING: Alabama inmate drives away from job site, according authorities
The Morgan County Sherriff's Office (MCSO) reported on Friday that an inmate drove away from the job site he was working at in Falkville.
Mother of man killed seven years ago pleads with DA to close the case
The family of Jordan Tyler Berryhill cannot figure out why the case of the woman charged with his death has taken so long to prosecute.
WAAY-TV
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in North Alabama
If you want to dine out on Thanksgiving Day, there are several options available to you. Some fast-food restaurants also will be open. But those openings/closings and hours are up to each franchise owner. So, check with your favorite one before you go. All these restaurants are scheduled to be...
1 dead after dump truck crashes at quarry
One man was injured after an accident involving a dump truck on Thursday.
WAAY-TV
Madison County child killer found dead in prison
An inmate serving a life sentence on charges from Madison County died in prison. Kishon Green was found unresponsive in his cell at the St. Clair Correctional Facility on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Green was pronounced dead, the department said in...
