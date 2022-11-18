Murder trial looms for Joplin man; Accomplice Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Resulting in Death

TULSA, Mo. — A Joplin, Missouri, woman pleaded guilty Thursday, November 17, 2022 in federal court to kidnapping a woman whose body was later found in rural Mayes County, Oklahoma, in 2020, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in a media release .

Breanna Lynn Sloan , 23, admitted that from July 4, 2020, to July 5, 2020, she aided and abetted codefendant Tre Robert Allen Ackerson , 28, of Joplin, to kidnap Osage Nation citizen Jolene Walker Campbell and that Walker Campbell died as a result of the kidnapping.

In her plea agreement, Sloan admitted that she was driving in Joplin, Missouri, when Ackerson pointed to a woman walking and stated that he had robbed her earlier in the evening. Sloan later learned the woman was Jolene Walker Campbell. The two then drove past the victim, and Ackerson exited the vehicle and hid in the woods so the victim couldn’t see him. Sloan then waited for the victim and offered to give her a ride when she reached the vehicle. After the victim got into the front passenger seat, Ackerson emerged from the woods, climbed into the rear seat, told Sloan to drive, and attempted to rob the victim a second time.

Sloan stated in the plea agreement that Walker Campbell had nothing to steal, but Ackerson didn’t want to leave empty handed. The victim, being held against her will, suggested getting money from someone else she knew in Oklahoma City instead. Sloan then drove into Oklahoma and decided to travel toward Inola to visit a friend and purchase marijuana. Instead, Ackerson allegedly directed her to a remote field in Mayes County, Oklahoma. He then told Sloan to stop, put on a pair of gloves, forced the victim out of the car and into a field, and killed her. Afterward, the two returned to Joplin, leaving the victim in the field.

Ackerson, 28, was charged in the indictment with first degree murder in Indian Country , kidnapping resulting in death, kidnapping resulting in death in Indian Country, and various witness tampering charges. He is scheduled for trial in January 2023.

Also awaiting further court proceedings are Kimberly Grissom , 48, and Jacob Scribner , 35, each charged with conspiracy to retaliate against a witness, victim, and informant, and defendant Lane Ryan Bronson , 29, charged with conspiracy to retaliate against a witness, victim, and informant and with two counts of tampering with a witness, victim, and informant by using and threatening physical force. The four defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

In addition to Sloan, five other codefendants have pleaded guilty.

Morgan Lee Bowman , 27, and Chloe Louise Stith , 22, each pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness, victim, and informant by using and threatening physical force. Sara Michelle Humbard , 26, and David William Morris , 34, each pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness, victim, and informant by using the threat of physical force. Megan Louise Detherage , 29, pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony.

The defendants in the case are from the Joplin, Missouri, area.

