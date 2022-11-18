Read full article on original website
Police looking for woman as fraud suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a fraud suspect from Western Mart on Western Blvd. Police said it happened Nov. 14, 2022. She is described as a black female, roughly 5'9" tall, 140 pounds. She was wearing a pink sweatshirt and sweatpants at the...
Newport man arrested with heroin in retail parking lot
CARTERET COUNTY — A Newport man was arrested in the parking lot of a retail store in Morehead City after a report of possible drug use. Deputies were working in surveillance and saw two suspicious vehicles in the back corner of the lot. They identified one person as 36-year-old...
State Troopers looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
NEW BERN, Craven County — North Carolina State Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that left a woman dead in New Bern. It happened Tuesday night, Nov. 22, 2022 across the Neuse River Bridge where NC 55 and US 17 split. First Sergeant...
Jacksonville police looking for fraud suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a man they said is a suspect in a fraud case that happened Nov. 16, 2022 at Lowest Tobacco Prices Store on Marine Blvd. The man is described as white, roughly 6' tall and 175 pounds. He was...
"Operation Victory Lap" drug bust in ENC county nets 17 arrests
BAYBORO, Pamlico County — Over the past three months, investigators with the Pamlico County Sheriff's Office have been working on "Operation Victory Lap." This led to 17 people being arrested, most for illegal drug-related crimes. The following people were arrested and charged:. Jessica Aldrian, 25, of New Bern. Trafficking...
Vehicle fire threatens structure, now under control
FAISON, Duplin County — The Faison Fire and Rescue Department responded to a vehicle fire Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 that was threatening a structure. Engine 2 and R 51 responded and assisted with putting the fire out and clearing up.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicles on NC 55, US 17
NEW BERN, Craven County — A woman was hit and killed by several vehicles around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Nov. 22. 2022. State Troopers responded along with Bridgeton police, who were first on the scene. Troopers said the woman was in her 30s and it was possibly a hit-and-run.
How you can help ENC Marines have a taste of Thanksgiving while they're away from home
NEW BERN, Craven County — While Thanksgiving is all about getting together with family and friends, some young Marines stationed in Eastern North Carolina will not be able to get home. A large group of young Marines recently out of boot camp are in combat field training at Camp...
Economic experts expect strong Black Friday despite high inflation
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Inflation may still be high, but experts said that’s not stopping consumers from spending money on Black Friday sales around the holiday season. Despite a rise in online sales, retailers are also gearing up for the day after Thanksgiving. Dr. Nicolas Rupp, who oversees...
Beaufort County names new health director
BEAUFORT COUNTY — The Beaufort County Board of Health has appointed a new health director in JaNell Octigan. Ocitgan will assume her job Jan. 1, 2023, taking over for James Madson, who is retiring at the end of December. The board expressed confidence in her leadership skills demonstrated during...
