TSMC planning advanced chip production in Arizona, says company’s founder
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is planning to produce chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology at its new factory in the U.S. state of Arizona but the plans are not completely finalised yet, the company’s founder Morris Chang said on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), a major Apple...
India proposes guidelines to combat fake online reviews and ratings
NEW DELHI/BENGALURU (Reuters) -India launched a crackdown on Monday against fake consumer reviews and unverified ratings in a bid to make the online world and e-commerce more authentic and less misleading for users. The government has drafted guidelines for companies from Alphabet Inc’s Google, Meta Platform’s Facebook and Instagram, and...
Working with Data
Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. Start building applications (apps) that connect to data sources. Learn how client-server communications work and practice reaching out to external data sources with requests for data. You'll apply techniques for working with APIs by building simple apps that use data.
CDAO Deep Dive: Data Governance Online, A/NZ
Join us on the 14th of February 2023 for our online event and learn how others are delivering trusted, high quality and robust data.’. Data Governance Online Deep Dive will address the latest in how data governance can drive business processes, implement programmes that will audit the quality of your data, which governance policies should be erected, cost controls when it comes to scaling, data cataloguing best practices, building a data-savvy organisational culture and much more.’
Black Friday Preview: Uncertainty Rising
As retailers head into the thick of holiday selling, uncertainty over how the season will play out is at its apogee. Across the board, retailers have cited a slowdown in spending since October, compounding what’s been a year of angst over bloated inventories; labor shortages; inflation; stock market volatility; declining savings, and a shift to greater spending on experiences and essentials like food, travel and restaurants, and less on discretionary items such as fashion. More from WWDDiwali in New York PartyThe Top Searched Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021Halloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired Costumes A more “normal” pre-pandemic pattern of spending is settling in...
Fendi Introduces Uber Luxury Store Concept With Three VIP Rooms in Dubai
MILAN — Fendi is bringing more than a dash of Rome to Dubai. The Italian luxury brand has reopened its boutique in The Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue after an expansion that has enabled it to double the selling space and introduce a striking new store concept in the region.More from WWDInside Fendi's Pop Up in SoHoFendi RTW Spring 2023Fendi RTW Spring 2023 Preview “This is the true new generation flagship,” said Serge Brunschwig, chairman and chief executive officer of Fendi, from the company’s Rome-based headquarters. The boutique, which first opened in November 2018, has gained a second floor and an additional 3,888 square...
First refugees from Nauru to be resettled in New Zealand arrive nine years after deal offered
The first six refugees to be resettled in New Zealand from Australia’s offshore processing regime on Nauru have landed in Auckland. The flight follows a resettlement deal first offered by New Zealand nine years - and three prime ministers - ago when it proposed taking 150 refugees from Australia’s offshore centres every year.
Hunt for buried survivors after Indonesia quake kills 162
Rescuers on Tuesday searched for survivors buried under rubble after an earthquake on Indonesia's main island of Java killed 162 people, injured hundreds and left more feared trapped in collapsed buildings. The epicentre of the shallow 5.6-magnitude quake on Monday was near the town of Cianjur in Indonesia's most-populous province West Java, where most of the victims were killed as buildings collapsed and landslides were triggered.
