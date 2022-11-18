No one was more attuned to the paradoxes of love than Austrian poet Rainer Maria Rilke. “Togetherness between two people is an impossibility,” he wrote in Letters to a Young Poet. “But, once the realisation is accepted that even between the closest human beings infinite distances continue to exist, a wonderful living side by side can grow up, if they succeed in loving the distance between them.”

