Fortune

Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’

Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
Fox Business

Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company

Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
Daily Mail

Elon Musk says he WILL find someone else to take over Twitter as company undergoes 'fundamental organizational restructuring' - after staff told to 'commit to new hardcore' work environment by 5pm tomorrow or be fired

Chief Twit Elon Musk said he will find someone else to take over Twitter as he confirmed that there would be 'fundamental organization restructuring.'. As he testified in his Tesla trial on Wednesday, Musk said that while Twitter has taken up the bulk of his time, that would not be the case for long.
Business Insider

Laid-off Twitter employees claim in a lawsuit that the company 'persuaded' them not to look for new jobs in the run-up to Elon Musk's takeover

Laid-off employees claim Twitter "persuaded" them not to job hunt in the runup to its acquisition. They said Twitter responded to staff's concerns about layoffs by reassuring them about severance packages. But after being laid off, they weren't given the severance promised, they said in legal filings. Laid-off Twitter employees...
Ars Technica

Twitter in chaos as employees accept Musk’s invitation to quit their jobs

The situation at Twitter grew even more chaotic over the past day as all remaining employees were forced to choose whether to stay and meet owner Elon Musk's demands or leave now and take three months' severance. Musk had sent an ultimatum to staff earlier this week, saying they must commit to "working long hours at high intensity" in order to keep their jobs.
wegotthiscovered.com

Elon Musk faces $56 billion lawsuit from an unlikely source

As if Elon Musk didn’t have his hands full already, a metal drummer with a very small amount of Tesla stock is suing the billionaire for him to rescind $56 billion in stock grants. Richard Tornetta owned only nine shares of Tesla stock when he filed his lawsuit against...
DELAWARE STATE
AOL Corp

How Elon Musk came to own Twitter: A timeline of the Tesla CEO's takeover

The $44 billion takeover of Twitter by Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has created a series of chaotic events for the social media platform. Musk first expressed interest in acquiring the company in January 2022, citing a desire to restore free speech. Since then, the company has had a volatile...
Gizmodo

Fired SpaceX Employees Made a List of Elon Musk's 25 Worst Tweets

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s tweets are once again being used in as evidence in a case filed with federal regulators. This time, the parties citing his tweets are former SpaceX employees, who are claiming that the company fired them in retaliation for circulating an open letter criticizing Musk’s behavior and his tweets.

