An ongoing problem: How to prevent dangerous frontover accidents

(WJW) – How well can you see right in front of your car? It’s an issue that you should be aware of every time you get behind the wheel, especially if you’re a parent of young children.

Frontovers aren’t often talked about, and many drivers aren’t even aware of the problem, but data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that it’s a big problem, especially among children.

Kids and Cars Safety says ages 6 and under represent about 93% of the children who are run over and killed in frontovers.

Just this summer, in Akron, a 3-year-old girl was hit and killed in a church parking lot after two drivers had been talking in their cars and one began to pull away. The driver told investigators that she was unaware that she had hit the child.

So, what’s the solution?

FOX 8’s Joe Toohey is diving deep into the dangers of frontovers and what’s being done about them. Watch the video above for the full story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.