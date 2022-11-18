ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

An ongoing problem: How to prevent dangerous frontover accidents

By Joe Toohey
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WucV5_0jF0i2tz00

(WJW) – How well can you see right in front of your car? It’s an issue that you should be aware of every time you get behind the wheel, especially if you’re a parent of young children.

Frontovers aren’t often talked about, and many drivers aren’t even aware of the problem, but data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that it’s a big problem, especially among children.

Woman sentenced for faking daughter’s terminal illness, pandering community donations

Kids and Cars Safety says ages 6 and under represent about 93% of the children who are run over and killed in frontovers.

Just this summer, in Akron, a 3-year-old girl was hit and killed in a church parking lot after two drivers had been talking in their cars and one began to pull away. The driver told investigators that she was unaware that she had hit the child.

Cleveland man dies from monkeypox

So, what’s the solution?

FOX 8’s Joe Toohey is diving deep into the dangers of frontovers and what’s being done about them. Watch the video above for the full story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

76K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy