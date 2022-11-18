ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

What, exactly, is "Big Red", the Western Kentucky mascot?

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpXuG_0jF0i08X00

What is Big Red? People are asking.

You ever have a question that you just can't help but ask?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IKdd0_0jF0i08X00
"Big Red"

© Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

What is this?

In an effort to satisfy my curiosity, I started digging.

It's name is "Big Red", officially described as a "huge, furry, loveable creature" by Western Kentucky University. It's also, officially, genderless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M3nVR_0jF0i08X00
WKU mascot guide, circa 2017

Big Red may be mute, but still has ways of expressing displeasure. Look at this response at not having the Big Red helmet decal chosen for the blackout game with Shaquille O'Neal in attendance.

Big Red loves animals.

And is pretty good at multiple sports.

Still doesn't answer what it is, though. Western Kentucky University is called the "Hilltoppers", a name which goes back to the relocation (and renaming) of the school in 1911. Western Kentucky State Normal School was moved to a hill, on the former site of then-closed Potter College for Women. For the move, students were seen carrying supplies "up the hill" to the new location, inspiring the name Hilltoppers.

This all makes perfect sense, if you think about it. The students had to carry things to the top of the hill, hence "Hilltoppers". The mascot is big and red, hence the name "Big Red". The logic's impeccable.

But here's what I'm concerned about:

Big Red's birthday is December 1st, 1979. Not "creation date", or "arrival date", or anything like that. BIRTHDAY. Day of its birth.

Which implies that this...thing, this amorphous blob of red belly shakes beloved by millions, can reproduce.

That there can be more of them.

Maybe there already is. Remember Grimace, from McDonalds? I'm not the only person that's had this idea.

At the end of the day, here's what we know:

Big Red is big, and red, and expressive despite the fact that it can't talk.

It's also beloved, but still doesn't hold a candle to our sweet prince, the TEN-TIME National Champion, Aubie the Tiger.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Body of Vanderbilt student found in New Hampshire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a missing Vanderbilt University student was found Wednesday in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry and chemical biology, went on a hike on Sunday while home for Thanksgiving break and never returned. She turned 20 years old on Wednesday, the same day officers found her body.
NASHVILLE, TN
wcluradio.com

Glasgow native among new troopers to join state police force

BOWLING GREEN — Kentucky State Police announced last week that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are ready to report for duty. Among those were four cadets from the Post 3 area and a Glasgow native. Landon Key was one of the four cadets...
GLASGOW, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Sloan Hampton To Perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

A University Heights Academy cheerleader will be performing in the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday morning in New York City. Sloan Hampton, a senior cheerleader at UHA, auditioned for the opportunity in mid-July and received her invitation to perform with Spirit of America Productions in late July.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBKO

Glasgow’s Dunkin’ Donuts to close temporarily

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - After a busy grand opening, the Dunkin’ Donuts in Glasgow will have to temporarily close. Dunkin’ officials wrote a message on social media saying they will temporarily close the store and will reopen on Nov. 26. “We understand this news may come as a...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Missing woman may have been heading to Bowling Green, police say

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen in Logan County. Police say Patricia Darlene Minton, 65, was last seen Friday around noon. Minton was walking south on Highway 431 near Harper Road. She is originally from the Penrod...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
mingomessenger.com

This Is the Largest Military Base in Kentucky

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
KENTUCKY STATE
iheart.com

Loretta Lynn's Beautiful Nashville Estate Is Back On The Market

Loretta Lynn's beautiful home just outside of Nashville is back on the market after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, hit the market earlier this year after the Country Music Hall of Famer moved back to her ranch in Hurricane Mills, where she died on October 4. The Kingston Springs home was under contract, but fell through when they buyer didn't end up selling their house, according to Taste of Country.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
WBKO

Bowling Green man sentenced in drug distribution case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was sentenced Nov. 21 to 20 years and 10 months in prison and fined $100,000, for conspiring with multiple people to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture. According to court documents, Tyrecus J....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
smokeybarn.com

Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy