A delivery driver from Venice is sitting in jail tonight after Ventura County deputies found about 520 grams of opioids in his vehicle. According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, Mark Gerontzos was sitting in a Thousand Oaks parking lot off the 900 block of Academy drive when detectives swarmed his vehicle to serve a search warrant. After combing through Gerontzos personal belongings and his vehicle, investigators seized over ten ounces of fentanyl, eight ounces of heroin, three ounces of meth and 638 counterfeit oxycodone pills, which authorities believe to be made of fentanyl. Deputies also found a loaded handgun and "a large amount" of money. According to VCSD, the number of opioids seized in this raid equates to about 520 grams or 13,000 doses. They claim this amount is enough to kill over a million people. Gerontzos was arrested and booked on various narcotics and weapons charges. He was released on an $80,000 bond is expected to return to court on Nov. 28. Officials said the investigation is still ongoing and are looking to make additional arrests. VCSD has partnered with Ventura county Behavioral Health to reduce overdoses and educate residents about the dangers of opioids and other drugs.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO