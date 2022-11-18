Read full article on original website
A woman in Santa Maria was just killed about a month ago crossing Highway 101. This does happen. People get struck by trains all the time in the Goleta and Gaviota areas walking on the tracks. Don't understand why people do this but they still do.
Santa Barbara Independent
Homeless Woman from Santa Barbara Rescues Driver in Paradise Road Car Fire
When Santa Barbara native Rebecca Neal was driving through the mountains on Highway 154 near Paradise Road in the early evening of November 17, she suddenly found herself playing the unlikely hero when she was one of the first on the scene of a vehicle rollover in which the driver was trapped inside his own burning car.
Driver arrested after short pursuit, crash in Santa Maria
Santa Maria police took a man into custody after a brief chase on Tuesday. Officers say the man was driving a car that was reported stolen out of Los Angeles.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Mountain Biker Seriously Injured in Crash
A mountain biker sustained a spinal injury on Tunnel Trail after crashing Sunday morning. At 7:27 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters and County Search & Rescue responded to the scene and rendered aid to the 47-year-old cyclist. Air Support Helicopter 4 arrived and with a hoist rescue the cyclist was...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Four Injured in Foxen Canyon Vehicle Crash
Four people were injured in a vehicle collision on Foxen Canyon Road Sunday evening. At 6:29 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 3000 block of Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos and discovered a collision between two vehicles. Extrication was required to reach two of two females who...
Bicyclist transported to local hospital after crashing
A bicyclist was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after crashing their bike in Los Alamos.
Noozhawk
Highway 154 Driver Nabbed Traveling More than 150 mph in Lamborghini
The driver of Lamborghini was nabbed for traveling 152 mph on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley on Sunday — well above the 55 mph speed limit — and landed a ticket for reckless driving and a lot of attention on social media. California Highway Patrol officers...
kvta.com
Guilty Verdicts In Deadly Shooting At Ventura Parking Structure
A Ventura County jury spent a week in deliberations before returning guilty verdicts Monday in connection with a shooting at the Ventura Parking structure on Harbor Boulevard almost three years ago that left one person dead and another wounded. They convicted Raymond Bolanos of Oxnard (photo) of murder and attempted...
29-year-old identified in fatal car vs pedestrian accident
A 29-year-old who died in a Nov. 11 pedestrian traffic incident has been identified as Michael Saffold from Goleta, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post 29-year-old identified in fatal car vs pedestrian accident appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary
Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
A mother who disappeared last week found dead
A mother of two who disappeared last week in suspicious circumstances from her home in Simi Valley, California, has been found dead, authorities said. The Simi Valley Police Department said they found Rachel Castillo's remains in a remote location in the Antelope Valley.
kvta.com
DUI Arrest Made At Ventura Checkpoint
Ventura police say they made one DUI related arrest at their checkpoint Friday night. It was conducted from 9 PM to 1:30 AM on Harbor Boulevard south of Schooner Drive in the Ventura Harbor area. Police say 712 vehicles went through the checkpoint with 461 of them screened and 17...
Authorities identify woman found dead following Tanglewood house fire
Authorities have released the name of the woman found dead after a fire broke out in a Tanglewood house last month.
KTLA.com
26-year-old Port Hueneme man busted for possession of illegal firearm and controlled substances
Authorities with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the arrest of a 26-year-old Port Hueneme man for illegal firearm activities and the possession and sale of controlled substances. Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Gun Violence Reduction Program had been investigating Jose Vargas after receiving information of the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Debates Rat Problem
“I really want to get off this rat thing,” protested the ever-outspoken Kelly Brown, owner of The Natural Café on the 500 block of State Street. “Rats are not the real issue; it’s the stuff of newspaper headlines,” he insisted. In this case, however, it...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce to Present Annual State of the County Address
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, From Goleta to Carpinteria will host the annual State of the County address on Wednesday, November 30 from 3 to 5 PM at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. The State of the County will feature presentations from Third District Supervisor, Joan...
Delivery driver from Venice arrested in Ventura County drug bust
A delivery driver from Venice is sitting in jail tonight after Ventura County deputies found about 520 grams of opioids in his vehicle. According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, Mark Gerontzos was sitting in a Thousand Oaks parking lot off the 900 block of Academy drive when detectives swarmed his vehicle to serve a search warrant. After combing through Gerontzos personal belongings and his vehicle, investigators seized over ten ounces of fentanyl, eight ounces of heroin, three ounces of meth and 638 counterfeit oxycodone pills, which authorities believe to be made of fentanyl. Deputies also found a loaded handgun and "a large amount" of money. According to VCSD, the number of opioids seized in this raid equates to about 520 grams or 13,000 doses. They claim this amount is enough to kill over a million people. Gerontzos was arrested and booked on various narcotics and weapons charges. He was released on an $80,000 bond is expected to return to court on Nov. 28. Officials said the investigation is still ongoing and are looking to make additional arrests. VCSD has partnered with Ventura county Behavioral Health to reduce overdoses and educate residents about the dangers of opioids and other drugs.
Ex-husband of Simi Valley woman found dead formally charged with her murder
The ex-husband of the Simi Valley mother of two who was found dead over the weekend has been formally charged with her murder.
Driver in a stolen vehicle dies in fiery Malibu crash
A stolen vehicle suspect died in a multi-vehicle crash in Malibu Monday afternoon, officials said. The crash occurred along Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 […]
Santa Barbara Edhat
Turkey Fryer Safety Tips
Santa Barbara County Fire Department wishes everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving. Turkey fryers are dangerous and one of the most common cause of residential fires during the holidays. If a turkey fryer absolutely must be used, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department urges people to be careful and to...
Bakersfield Now
Manhunt for Taft woman ends in arrest in Santa Barbara County
TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A multi-agency manhunt of a woman Sunday beginning in Taft ended with her surrendering in Santa Barbara County, according to the Taft Police Department (TPD). Around 11:23 a.m. Sunday, Taft police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Sixth Street in Taft...
