fox26houston.com

Houston has the lowest rise in inflation compared to some metropolitan cities, new survey finds

HOUSTON - While inflation continues to dominate headlines and affect the country, a recent survey found Houston has the lowest rise compared to some other metropolitan cities. The study by WalletHub compared 22 major metropolitan cities across two key metrics related to the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation, to look at where inflation is rising the most.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

How much do you need to make to buy a house in Houston?

HOUSTON - Homebuyers on average need to earn six figures to afford a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. However, the outlook is a little better for those looking to buy in Houston. According to the real estate company, the nationwide average annual salary Americans need to buy...
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Houston Apartment Market Slides

HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) –The Houston apartment market declined during the third quarter of 2022, says the latest multifamily report from Colliers. “Demand for multifamily housing slowed between quarters, recording 743 units of net absorption [in Q3] compared to 3,322 the previous quarter,” says the analysis from Colliers. The loss from Q2 to Q3 registers as an alarming decrease of 78 percent.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Beijing Firm Leases Space for Biotech Manufacturing in Houston

HOUSTON – Sino Biological, a Beijing-based biotech firm, leased 10,000 square feet of commercial lab and office space in Levit Green, the new life sciences district being developed by a Hines partnership near the Texas Medical Center. The 53-acre mixed-use life science district is under construction near the intersection...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

List of stores open on Thanksgiving and which ones are closed

HOUSTON — If you forget a key ingredient, burn the turkey or your crazy uncle drinks all the wine, no worries, some stores will be open on Thanksgiving. Most Houston-area grocery stores will open in the morning but some are closing early so it's a good idea to check your store's hours online.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Nonprofit's billboards to fight antisemitism

Nonprofit organization JewBelong put up three billboards on display in Houston to denounce antisemitic hate speech. FOX 26's Natalie Hee shares more on the organization's campaign.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Mattress Mack Takes Out Ad To Share Fiery Message To Lina Hidalgo

Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale was a very vocal supporter of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's Republican opponent in the recent election. Mack helped out with fundraising for Alexandra del Moral Mealer's campaign and endorsed her in Gallery Furniture TV ads that ran in heavy rotation during the run up to the midterms.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Agenda Houston Black Friday shoe sale first of its kind, major deals for coveted kicks

Houston - Black-owned sneaker and designer streetwear store, Agenda Houston, is doing something they've never done before. Agenda Houston is offering holiday shoppers and shoe lovers never-before-seen savings on some of the most sought-after and hard-to-find sneakers on the market for Black Friday at their brand-new flagship store in Upper Kirby.
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
TEXAS STATE
365thingsinhouston.com

5 Must Do Things in Cypress

In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. About 25 miles northwest of Downtown, Cypress was once a...
HOUSTON, TX

