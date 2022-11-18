Read full article on original website
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Things To Do In Southeast Houston This Thanksgiving Day WeekendMae A.Houston, TX
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feetLauren JessopHouston, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston has the lowest rise in inflation compared to some metropolitan cities, new survey finds
HOUSTON - While inflation continues to dominate headlines and affect the country, a recent survey found Houston has the lowest rise compared to some other metropolitan cities. The study by WalletHub compared 22 major metropolitan cities across two key metrics related to the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation, to look at where inflation is rising the most.
How much do you need to make to buy a house in Houston?
HOUSTON - Homebuyers on average need to earn six figures to afford a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. However, the outlook is a little better for those looking to buy in Houston. According to the real estate company, the nationwide average annual salary Americans need to buy...
Houston Apartment Market Slides
HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) –The Houston apartment market declined during the third quarter of 2022, says the latest multifamily report from Colliers. “Demand for multifamily housing slowed between quarters, recording 743 units of net absorption [in Q3] compared to 3,322 the previous quarter,” says the analysis from Colliers. The loss from Q2 to Q3 registers as an alarming decrease of 78 percent.
Beijing Firm Leases Space for Biotech Manufacturing in Houston
HOUSTON – Sino Biological, a Beijing-based biotech firm, leased 10,000 square feet of commercial lab and office space in Levit Green, the new life sciences district being developed by a Hines partnership near the Texas Medical Center. The 53-acre mixed-use life science district is under construction near the intersection...
Houston firefighters to learn if they'll receive higher wages
Houston firefighters and their families will finally learn if they'll receive higher wages as Houston voters believe they deserve. FOX 26's Greg Groogan explains more on the upcoming court decision.
List of stores open on Thanksgiving and which ones are closed
HOUSTON — If you forget a key ingredient, burn the turkey or your crazy uncle drinks all the wine, no worries, some stores will be open on Thanksgiving. Most Houston-area grocery stores will open in the morning but some are closing early so it's a good idea to check your store's hours online.
This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.
What are the most diverse cities in Texas?
Two businesses team up to deliver free meals to seniors
Two businesses have teamed up to give back to Houston's senior community. The people behind OMG Seafood and Smart Scaping Landscaping want to make sure no one feels forgotten or left out for the holidays.
Texas Transportation Commission approves toll rate price increase for Grand Parkway, Hwy. 249
At its Nov. 16 meeting, the Texas Transportation Commission unanimously approved a 2.2% toll rate increase for portions of the Grand Parkway and Hwy. 249. (Screenshot courtesy of the Texas Transportation Commission) The Texas Transportation Commission unanimously approved a 2.2% toll rate increase for portions of the Grand Parkway and...
$3.2 million River Oaks condo comes with gorgeous views of downtown
Life in Houston's luxurious Arabella comes with amenities such as two pools and valet parking.
How you can actually help the Houston homeless community
If you're like many people out there who want to give back to the homeless, listen up. It may not be a bright idea to pack to-go plates on Thanksgiving Day.
Nonprofit's billboards to fight antisemitism
Nonprofit organization JewBelong put up three billboards on display in Houston to denounce antisemitic hate speech. FOX 26's Natalie Hee shares more on the organization's campaign.
Mattress Mack Takes Out Ad To Share Fiery Message To Lina Hidalgo
Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale was a very vocal supporter of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's Republican opponent in the recent election. Mack helped out with fundraising for Alexandra del Moral Mealer's campaign and endorsed her in Gallery Furniture TV ads that ran in heavy rotation during the run up to the midterms.
Agenda Houston Black Friday shoe sale first of its kind, major deals for coveted kicks
Houston - Black-owned sneaker and designer streetwear store, Agenda Houston, is doing something they've never done before. Agenda Houston is offering holiday shoppers and shoe lovers never-before-seen savings on some of the most sought-after and hard-to-find sneakers on the market for Black Friday at their brand-new flagship store in Upper Kirby.
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
Mattress Mack claps back at Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo for victory speech dig
The Houston icon called the Democratic judge a 'sanctimonious bully' over her 'furniture salesman' remark.
Crooks target Houston pastor leaving bank, steal $1,300 in Thanksgiving donations
Pastor Jaime Garcia believes he was being watched and followed as he left Chase Bank on the North Loop. The theft was captured on a camera at a nearby Home Depot.
Houston Bush airport already seeing holiday travel rush, travelers sit in traffic
HOUSTON - Nearly 55 million Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving and according to AAA, travel numbers should be close to what they were before the pandemic. In Houston on Monday, a long line of travelers sat in traffic just trying to get to Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport.
5 Must Do Things in Cypress
In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. About 25 miles northwest of Downtown, Cypress was once a...
