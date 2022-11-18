ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Warm, cloudy Wednesday ahead of stormy Thanksgiving

The good news is that the weekend looks great for Southeast Texas. Unfortunately, the holidays before that look stormy and wet. Look for rain and scattered storms across the area on Thanksgiving Day as a front moves through Houston. Black Friday will see showers with some heavy downpours.
Monday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist Remeisha Shade

It's been another soggy day across SE Texas with chilly temps in the 40s and widespread rain. Those temperatures are running about 20-25 degrees below normal for this time of the year! We finally get to enjoy some warmer weather as we move into the Thanksgiving holiday with temperatures by then near 70 degrees. Most of the rain goes away the next few days but returns for Thanksgiving day and could be heavy at times. So plan on a warmer but wet Thanksgiving with a few showers possibly lingering for Black Friday shopping as well.
Busy holiday travel season in Houston

Houston's George Bush airport is already experiencing major traffic and long waits as people begin to take off for the Thanksgiving weekend. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff talks with travelers as they wait to get on their flight.
Houston has the lowest rise in inflation compared to some metropolitan cities, new survey finds

HOUSTON - While inflation continues to dominate headlines and affect the country, a recent survey found Houston has the lowest rise compared to some other metropolitan cities. The study by WalletHub compared 22 major metropolitan cities across two key metrics related to the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation, to look at where inflation is rising the most.
Agenda Houston Black Friday shoe sale first of its kind, major deals for coveted kicks

Houston - Black-owned sneaker and designer streetwear store, Agenda Houston, is doing something they've never done before. Agenda Houston is offering holiday shoppers and shoe lovers never-before-seen savings on some of the most sought-after and hard-to-find sneakers on the market for Black Friday at their brand-new flagship store in Upper Kirby.
Reward being offered in case of Delano Burkes disapperance

Houston political and local leaders are working together to get answers in the mysterious disappearance of Delano Burkes after he went missing and was seen running from McIntyre's Bar in the Heights. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff reports more on the story.
One man fatally stabbed on METRO train in downtown Houston

HOUSTON - One man is dead after being fatally stabbed on a train in downtown Houston. METRO police and Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a stabbing near 1150 Rusk St around 8 p.m. When officials arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds in his upper torso.
