lakeshorepublicradio.org
Hammond officials look to reduce traffic impact of future commuter rail station
Hammond officials say their requests to scale down a future commuter rail station at 173rd Street continue to be unsuccessful. Plans for the future West Lake Corridor station include a large parking lot. The site is relatively close to I-80/94, and the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) already owns plenty of land there. But Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. thinks the parking lot would be too big for what's otherwise a quiet residential area.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Hammond revives plans for Pulaski Park pool
Hammond's Pulaski Park may be getting a new pool, after all. Last spring, Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. said he'd decided not to rebuild the park's swimming pool, due in part to Crossroads YMCA's plans to put an outdoor waterpark at its new facility at the former Woodmar Mall site. But now, McDermott says First District council member Mark Kalwinski has agreed to let a million dollars in gaming revenue be used for the pool project, to add to the roughly $2 million remaining in leftover bond proceeds.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Gary designated Broadband Ready Community
The city of Gary has officially been designated a Broadband Ready Community. The designation was announced Tuesday by Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Broadband Office, following the city's adoption of a Broadband Ready Community ordinance earlier this year. As part of the process, the city agrees to reduce barriers for broadband projects.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Region unemployment rates up as more residents look for work
More Northwest Indiana residents are looking for work. Lake County added 1,474 people to its labor force in October, while Porter County added 588, according to numbers provided by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. That's pushed Lake County's unemployment rate to 4.1 percent, while Porter County's is three percent.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Highland Town Council members question proposed sustainability commission
Efforts to create a sustainability commission in Highland are drawing a number of questions from town council members. Residents proposed establishing the commission to help identify grant opportunities and propose environmentally-friendly policies to the town council, among other things. Resident Catherine Perrin says there may be cost-saving opportunities that town...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Regionally Speaking: Franciscan Health VASIA program
In recognition of National Home Care and Hospice Month Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson speaks with LaVonne Jarrett, Director of the Volunteer Advocates for Seniors and Incapacitated Adults (VASIA) program a collaborative effort between Franciscan Health and Lake County Superior Courts. For more information on the program visit https://www.franciscanhealth.org/patient-resources/programs-and-support/vasia. As...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Regionally Speaking: Franciscan Health on Men's Mental Health Awareness
In recognition of National Men's Health Awareness Month Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson and Tom Maloney speak with Heidi Darrah and Megan Wichlinski with Franciscan Behavioral Health Michigan City to discuss Movember the the importance of raising awareness about men's mental health. As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo mayor will not seek re-election
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy will not run for a second term. In a statement posted on the city's website Wednesday, Murphy says he was offered a position at Urschel Laboratories, shortly after it acquired his family's business early this year. He plans to accept the full-time job when his current term ends in January of 2024.
