Kempner, TX

fox7austin.com

Missing nonverbal 5-year-old found safe in Cedar Park: police

CEDAR PARK, Texas - A nonverbal child who went missing Sunday afternoon in Cedar Park has been found safe, according to police. The Cedar Park Police Department shared that five-year-old Rain walked out of his home near W. Parmer Lane and Colonial Parkway earlier Sunday evening. CPPD put out the...
CEDAR PARK, TX
KLST/KSAN

Crash kills one person in Lampasas County

Lampasas County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a crash that killed one woman in Lampasas County Saturday afternoon. A 2017 Mercedes driven by 66-year-old Stephanie Diane Clements was going north on US 281 when it collided with a 2018 Audi sedan driven by a 48-year-old man from Austin that was going south. […]
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

One person hospitalized in crash involving Killeen PD unit

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Killeen Police officers and one other person were involved in a vehicle crash on Saturday. Investigators with the Killeen PD Traffic Unit are investigating the crash – which occurred at approximately 7:50 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles and a police cruiser – with two officers and the sole occupant of a Kia.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texans scrap tires, shred unwanted documents

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Saturday was a great day for Central Texans to shred their unwanted documents and scrap their tires!. The City of Killeen hosted a free Document Shred Day and Tire Disposal Day from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This event was held at the Lions Club Park Aquatics Center parking lot – located at 1800 E Stan Schlueter Loop. This service was open to Killeen residents only, and proof of residency was required. There was a limit of four tires per customer.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

36 children adopted on McLennan County Adoption Day

WACO, Texas — 36 children joined their forever families on Nov. 18, when McLennan County held their 15th annual Adoption Day at Baylor Law. Sounds of laughter and tears of joy reportedly filled the Kronzer Courtroom at Baylor Law as Waco Mayor Dillon Meek presented a proclamation from the city.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Two injured in early morning Temple crash

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department says two people were injured in an early morning crash – with one person receiving serious injuries. Officers were dispatched at 3:07 a.m. Monday to investigate a rollover crash at the intersection of Southeast H. K. Dodgen Loop and Case Road. Both victims have been transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Belton ISD looking for new principals and educators

BELTON, Texas — Calling all educators: Belton Independent School District has begun their hiring search for new positions across the district, most notably principals for two of their schools. BISD is currently searching for principals for James L. Burrell Elementary and North Belton Middle School. The district is encouraging...
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Military family opens home garage to food donations

TEMPLE, Texas — Thanksgiving is less than a week away and some local food pantry shelves are bare. So LaRay Garibay and her family decided to step in and help get more food out to families ahead of the holidays. "We're building baskets basically for families who can't necessarily...
TEMPLE, TX
KVUE

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to open location in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Tennessee-based Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is set to open another location in the Austin area, with space leased in a former H-E-B in San Marcos. According to the Austin Business Journal, the franchisee who brought the restaurant to Texas, Janet Hickerson, is behind the new outpost. Hickerson and her late husband opened the chain’s Downtown Austin location in 2014, followed by a location in Houston in 2018 and San Antonio in 2021.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KWTX

Killeen murder suspect arrested in Harris County, Texas

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Kenneth Lloyd Carter, charged in the murder of Stepheno Rashad Gibson in Killeen, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022 in Humble, Texas and is awaiting extradition to Bell County. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office recently issued a complaint charging Carter with murder and Justice of...
KILLEEN, TX

