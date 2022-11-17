Read full article on original website
Community reveals new home to Georgetown family after damage from 2021 freeze
After the winter freeze in 2021,Lilly and Bill Black's home was ruined. The Georgetown community came together to build them a fully functional house.
30-Year-Old Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope Killed In A Motor vehicle Accident In Coryell County (Coryell County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on Interstate 14 near the Bell Tower exit between Killeen and Copperas Cove at about 4 a.m.
fox7austin.com
Missing nonverbal 5-year-old found safe in Cedar Park: police
CEDAR PARK, Texas - A nonverbal child who went missing Sunday afternoon in Cedar Park has been found safe, according to police. The Cedar Park Police Department shared that five-year-old Rain walked out of his home near W. Parmer Lane and Colonial Parkway earlier Sunday evening. CPPD put out the...
Crash kills one person in Lampasas County
Lampasas County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a crash that killed one woman in Lampasas County Saturday afternoon. A 2017 Mercedes driven by 66-year-old Stephanie Diane Clements was going north on US 281 when it collided with a 2018 Audi sedan driven by a 48-year-old man from Austin that was going south. […]
Mak Mamas Coney Cafe Is Giving Back To Killeen, Texas With a Family Fun Event
I definitely think it’s safe to say that Killeen, Texas has adopted Mak Mama Coney Island café and her delicious Detroit ways. What I love about this woman is that she’s bringing delicious Midwestern cuisine to the city. She’s also making sure that she takes part and keeps the community well taken care of.
fox44news.com
One person hospitalized in crash involving Killeen PD unit
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Killeen Police officers and one other person were involved in a vehicle crash on Saturday. Investigators with the Killeen PD Traffic Unit are investigating the crash – which occurred at approximately 7:50 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles and a police cruiser – with two officers and the sole occupant of a Kia.
fox44news.com
Central Texans scrap tires, shred unwanted documents
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Saturday was a great day for Central Texans to shred their unwanted documents and scrap their tires!. The City of Killeen hosted a free Document Shred Day and Tire Disposal Day from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This event was held at the Lions Club Park Aquatics Center parking lot – located at 1800 E Stan Schlueter Loop. This service was open to Killeen residents only, and proof of residency was required. There was a limit of four tires per customer.
36 children adopted on McLennan County Adoption Day
WACO, Texas — 36 children joined their forever families on Nov. 18, when McLennan County held their 15th annual Adoption Day at Baylor Law. Sounds of laughter and tears of joy reportedly filled the Kronzer Courtroom at Baylor Law as Waco Mayor Dillon Meek presented a proclamation from the city.
Texas high school football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 18
Westlake picked up its 52nd consecutive win 45-14 over New Braunfels and Lake Travis knocked off District 27 champion Cibolo Steele 24-21 at The Pfield in Pflugerville in the Class 6A-Division I bracket.
Hit-And-Run Kills Woman in Killeen, Texas Crossing Highway
Do you know anything about this accident that happened between Killeen, Texas and Copperas Cove? Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope, as identified by Texas Department of Public Safety was struck by not one, but two vehicles early Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Here's What We Know. It was 4am when Pope decided...
66-Year-Old Died, 2 Others Injured After Multi-Vehicle Accident Near Adamsville (Lampasas County, TX)
Official reports indicate that a severe two-vehicle crash took place just south of Adamsville. This fatal crash claimed 1 life and injured 2 others on Saturday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety stated that the two vehicles involved collided on a stretch of U.S. Highway 281 in Lampasas County sometime after 3:30 p.m.
fox44news.com
Two injured in early morning Temple crash
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department says two people were injured in an early morning crash – with one person receiving serious injuries. Officers were dispatched at 3:07 a.m. Monday to investigate a rollover crash at the intersection of Southeast H. K. Dodgen Loop and Case Road. Both victims have been transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital.
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football highlights, scores: Area playoffs
AUSTIN, Texas - The second round of playoffs is now over, so which Central Texas teams advanced to the next round?. Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football highlights and scores from the 2022-23 area playoffs. AREA PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS. Last-second field goal lifts Lake...
PHOTO: TxDOT placing temporary metal plates over gap in north Austin flyover
The Texas Department of Transportation will be making a temporary fix to a gap in an Austin flyover before final repairs can be made.
Can Texas legislators really strip city council? Bill filed to create ‘District of Austin’
Mixed in the stack of Texas bills intended to disrupt a historically liberal Austin City Council, House Bill 714 and House Joint Resolution 50 would strip it of its power altogether.
KWTX
Killeen Police Department event aims to fill openings amid nationwide recruiting crisis
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police departments across the country are struggling to recruit officers in staff. From generational differences to the public image of law enforcement to the danger of the profession, the International Association of Chiefs of Police reports 65% of U.S. agencies aren’t getting enough applicants to be police officers.
Belton ISD looking for new principals and educators
BELTON, Texas — Calling all educators: Belton Independent School District has begun their hiring search for new positions across the district, most notably principals for two of their schools. BISD is currently searching for principals for James L. Burrell Elementary and North Belton Middle School. The district is encouraging...
Military family opens home garage to food donations
TEMPLE, Texas — Thanksgiving is less than a week away and some local food pantry shelves are bare. So LaRay Garibay and her family decided to step in and help get more food out to families ahead of the holidays. "We're building baskets basically for families who can't necessarily...
KVUE
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to open location in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Tennessee-based Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is set to open another location in the Austin area, with space leased in a former H-E-B in San Marcos. According to the Austin Business Journal, the franchisee who brought the restaurant to Texas, Janet Hickerson, is behind the new outpost. Hickerson and her late husband opened the chain’s Downtown Austin location in 2014, followed by a location in Houston in 2018 and San Antonio in 2021.
KWTX
Killeen murder suspect arrested in Harris County, Texas
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Kenneth Lloyd Carter, charged in the murder of Stepheno Rashad Gibson in Killeen, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022 in Humble, Texas and is awaiting extradition to Bell County. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office recently issued a complaint charging Carter with murder and Justice of...
