Lampasas, TX

killeenisd.org

Knights Win Again, Move to Round Three

It’s going to be turkey and football for the Harker Heights Knights following a convincing 38-17 victory Friday over the Royce City Bulldogs at Waco ISD Stadium. This is just the third Knights team to advance to the third round of the state playoffs. The others were back in 2000 and 2003.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
therecordlive.com

Bobcats end their season against Cameron

A wonderful season for the Orangefield football team came to an end on Friday night. The Bobcats lost 42-19 to the Cameron Yoemen at Freedom Field in the Alvin School District. Orangefield (9-3) was trying to win an area round football playoff game for the first time in the school's...
ORANGEFIELD, TX
KXAN

Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows

(NEXSTAR) — A girl’s night on Sixth Street in Austin or at the San Antonio River Walk may not be as easy or as cost-effective as you might hope for. Turns out, your bachelorette party might be better off in Wisconsin. That’s according to a new study from...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply opens their first Killeen location

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The ranch and home supply store has opened its first Texas location in Killeen. The Murdoch’s family held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday Nov. 19, 2022, officially welcoming the chain to the Central Texas area. Their phrase, “If we have it, you probably need...
KILLEEN, TX
Elgin Courier

$1 million scratch-off bought in Elgin

Someone hit the jackpot in Elgin. An Austin resident claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game “Money.” The ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store, 18810 U.S. 290 E. and Building 2-201 in Elgin. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
ELGIN, TX
KCEN

Two injured in rollover crash in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Two people were hurt when their vehicle rolled over early Monday morning in Temple. Police said the crash occurred just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Southeast H.K. Dodgen Loop and Case Road. Both people in the vehicle were taken to Baylor Scott and White...
TEMPLE, TX
US105

Hit-And-Run Kills Woman in Killeen, Texas Crossing Highway

Do you know anything about this accident that happened between Killeen, Texas and Copperas Cove? Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope, as identified by Texas Department of Public Safety was struck by not one, but two vehicles early Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Here's What We Know. It was 4am when Pope decided...
KILLEEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Crash kills one person in Lampasas County

Lampasas County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a crash that killed one woman in Lampasas County Saturday afternoon. A 2017 Mercedes driven by 66-year-old Stephanie Diane Clements was going north on US 281 when it collided with a 2018 Audi sedan driven by a 48-year-old man from Austin that was going south. […]
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Church Under the Bridge moves back home under I-35 overpass

Robert Brown has been attending Church Under the Bridge for the last 30 years, and even though services under the Interstate 35 underpass at Fourth and Fifth streets weren’t perfect, he preferred it to other churches in Waco hands-down. Before the reconstruction of I-35, rain poured through the gap...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.18.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Chopsticks of Robinson at 628 North Robinson Drive in Robinson failed with an 82 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the raw chicken was stored over the raw beef. The utensils were kept...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Woman dies in Saturday evening Lampasas crash

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a previous segment on another crash. A woman lost her life after crashing into another car in a deadly crash Saturday, according to Texas DPS Troopers. Around 3:46 p.m., Stephanie Diane Clements, 68, was driving a 2017 Mercedes...
LAMPASAS, TX
KWTX

Early morning police presence in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a situation Sunday morning. Authorities along with the Killeen Fire Department responded to a call around 8:50 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 2600 block of Andover Drive. This is developing. We currently have a team en route.
KILLEEN, TX

