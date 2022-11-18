Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Basketball: Virginia improves to 6-0 with 62-41 win over Campbell
Virginia won five games total the previous two seasons under Tina Thompson. Six games into the Coach Mox era, the Cavaliers are 6-0. The ‘Hoos picked up the pace after a sluggish first half to notch a 62-41 win over Campbell on Wednesday at JPJ. Camryn Taylor led UVA...
Augusta Free Press
Reece Beekman named ACC Basketball Player of the Week after big weekend in Vegas
What happened for Reece Beekman in Vegas didn’t stay in Vegas, which, yes, it’s a bad cliche, but you had to say after his big weekend for Virginia as the ‘Hoos swept their way in the Continental Tire Main Event. Beekman, who averaged 13.5 points, 6.5 assists,...
Augusta Free Press
Football finale with Virginia Tech cancelled as UVA continues to deal with shooting deaths
The UVA-Virginia Tech game scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled, according to an email Monday night from the ACC. This not-unexpected news comes as the University of Virginia continues to deal with the emotional fallout from the Nov. 13 shooting deaths of UVA football student-athletes Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
Augusta Free Press
Anti-‘Woke’ UVA alum group names first executive director, scaling up operations
A right-wing UVA alum group that claims to want to preserve free speech, promote intellectual diversity and protect the legacy of Thomas Jefferson has appointed journalist and editor James A. Bacon Jr. as executive director. Bacon, a UVA alum, will head up The Jefferson Council, which launched in 2020 as...
Augusta Free Press
OneOfUs.Care leading project to support Page County High School softball team
A non-profit is leading an effort to enclose the batting cages at Alan Knight Field at Page County High School. “We welcome the opportunity to create something that will benefit a community for generations to come. The emphasis is to make it where anyone affiliated with the Page County softball program feels they could participate,” said Jerry Carter, co-founder of OneOfUs.Care.
Augusta Free Press
Yes, there was a brawl in 2019: No, it’s not connected to last week’s mass shooting
Buried in a Washington Post story examining the possible motive for mass shooter Chris Jones is mention of a November 2019 brawl reportedly involving UVA football players that the authors seem to want to imply could have involved one or more of his victims. The matter does merit examination, but...
Augusta Free Press
Heifetz, Mary Baldwin renew agreement to host summer music program through 2027
Mary Baldwin University and the Heifetz International Music Institute will extend their agreement for Heifetz to conduct its world-renowned music program and its Festival of Concerts on MBU’s Staunton campus through 2027. Each summer, the Institute attracts exceptional young string musicians from around the world who live, study, practice...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville announces options for unsheltered residents during winter months
Charlottesville residents who are experiencing homelessness have options for emergency overnight and day shelters as temperatures continue to drop this winter, according to an alert sent out by the city. People And Congregations Engaged in Ministry – Seasonal Shelter. People And Congregations Engaged in Ministry operates a seasonal shelter...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Single-vehicle crash on Dick Woods Lane takes life of Crozet man
A Crozet man died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident on the 6800 block of Dick Woods Lane on Monday. Francisco Javier Loya, 36, died at the scene of the 4:58 p.m. crash, according to Albemarle County Police. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro, finally, moving forward with proposed West End fire substation
Waynesboro voters, way, way back in 2007, approved a referendum to have the city build a fire department substation in the West End. The City Council, led by former Mayor Frank Lucente, moved to block the project, citing a technicality with the publication of a legal notice in the local newspaper, and 15 years later, there is no fire station approved by the voters.
Augusta Free Press
Valley Support Housing acquires property, will provide 20 apartment units
Valley Supportive Housing has completed the acquisition of a property in Staunton that will provide an additional 20 apartment units effective Jan. 1. The non-profit started with 10 apartments in a former day-care center in 2006. Since then, VSH has added an additional 32 units in the Staunton area. When renovations are complete at a former commercial space on Pump Street, VSH will have a total of 68 apartments in the city.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Fire Rescue adding career staff to boost fire coverage in North Garden
Albemarle County Fire Rescue is supplementing emergency response with career staff placed along with volunteers at North Garden Volunteer Fire Company. The joint effort began on Nov. 7, with career staff from the county working at North Garden weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Our company membership realized that...
Augusta Free Press
Orange County: Woman dead, truck driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash
The driver of a bucket truck has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in an accident in Orange County that killed a Rapidan woman on Friday. Amanda Goodman, 31, was killed in the 7:42 a.m. crash at the intersection of Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Route 663 (True Blue Road), according to Virginia State Police.
