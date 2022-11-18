ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, WI

Babies in NICU give families reasons to be thankful

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the nation sits down for Thanksgiving, we’re reminded of the blessings we are thankful for. Families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay have reasons to be thankful that have 10 tiny fingers and 10 tiny toes.
Downtown Appleton’s Christmas Parade: Extra security and Peace on Earth

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is expected to draw up to 80,000 people along its route, and for many paradegoers it’s a family tradition. The crowd grew considerably by 6 p.m., with people packed shoulder-to-shoulder along College Avenue and families staking their viewing spots...
Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving feast free of charge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay served 213 people a Thanksgiving meal Wednesday. Volunteers and staff started firing up their ovens days ago. They created dozens of traditional Thanksgiving dishes and treats... all free to the public. “We always service lunch Monday through Friday,...
INTERVIEW: Caregivers and holiday stress

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With Thanksgiving just days away, the holidays are now in full swing. But the celebrations we associate with this time of year don’t always bring joy. The change in routine, the redecorated spaces, and the influx of visitors can cause a lot of added...
Abandoned cats, kitten found frozen to death in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is asking people not to abandon animals, especially in the cold, after 7 cats were left outside in a cage and froze to death. “Our neighboring business came over in a panic,” Jessica Miller recalled. Miller, the executive director at...
Berlin residents, businesses support Easton Thom's family

Berlin residents, businesses support Easton Thom's family
Cats left outside in carriers freeze to death

Cats left outside in carriers freeze to death

Gay bars are meant to be a safe space for LGBTQ+ community. The Napalese Lounge says police reached out after the Colorado shooting to say officers would increase patrols in the area.
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Return of the purple tomato

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two months ago, almost to the day, Brad Spakowitz’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES introduced you to the purple tomato. Back then, scientists said the genetically modified tomato not only promised a longer shelf life but also held promise for many health benefits. Now the results...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clear for the Appleton parade

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clear for the Appleton parade
Blue spruce chosen for Green Bay Packers Festival of Lights

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A tree has been chosen for the Green Bay Packers Festival of Lights at Lambeau Field. Paula and Al VanderGrinten will donate their blue spruce tree in memory of their son, Garrett, who died in 2019 from colon cancer. Garrett was a lifelong Packers fan.
Appleton parade brings sights, sounds and excitement of the holidays

Appleton parade brings sights, sounds and excitement of the holidays

Taylor Schabusiness will go to trial in March, charged with the gruesome murder of a Green Bay man. Families stake their spots for Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade. The parade is expected to draw 80,000 people -- many who are continuing a family tradition.
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Now you’re cooking with fire!

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - So apparently prehistoric people used to have Friday fish fries, too. OK, maybe we’re jumping to conclusions, but archaeologists did make an astounding discovery that shows humans were cooking with controlled fires thousands of years earlier than previously thought. Brad explains their discovery that might’ve brought about the evolution of Man and Barbeque.
A gift for holiday travelers

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Gas prices in Appleton are under $3 for the first time since February 1. The most common price for motorists filling up in Appleton, according to GasBuddy on Wednesday afternoon, was $2.99 a gallon, down 4 cents from a day ago, 29 cents from a week ago, and 56 cents from a month ago.
Sweet sugar plums! The Nutcracker is back

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The children nestled all snug in their beds and visions of sugar plums dancing in their heads? That can only mean one thing: It’s time for this year’s The Nutcracker to come to Green Bay’s Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. For...
Packers players serve Thanksgiving meal

Packers players serve Thanksgiving meal

This was the 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade, the largest nighttime event of its kind in the Upper Midwest.
INTERVIEW: Fox Cities PAC turns 20

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - This Friday, while many of us are still digesting our Thanksgiving meals, the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is celebrating a birthday. The center opened its doors to the public 20 years ago and has been bringing live performing arts to the community ever since. We...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: About the moon mission and houseplants

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES takes you to the moon and back. Brad starts in lunar orbit, which is where you’ll find the Artemis 1 moon mission. He has an update on the mission and a picture of the moon and Earth photobombing a selfie of the Orion capsule.
