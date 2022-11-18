PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More resources will be coming to the Peoria Fire Department that will improve services to residents. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, many changes will come to Peoria Fire Department Station 11 on Florence Avenue. One of the major changes includes the return of Engine 11 to the station to provide a water supply that has been vacant in central Peoria for over 20 years.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO