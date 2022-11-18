Read full article on original website
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
Holiday on Robinhood Lane | Good Day Central Illinois
Missing Peoria man located safely
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Tuesday that 25-year-old Austin Burnett has been located safely and is doing well. Burnett had been missing since Saturday, Nov. 12.
Massive cleanup underway in downtown Peoria following water main break
Peoria Fire Dept. announces changes in operations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More resources will be coming to the Peoria Fire Department that will improve services to residents. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, many changes will come to Peoria Fire Department Station 11 on Florence Avenue. One of the major changes includes the return of Engine 11 to the station to provide a water supply that has been vacant in central Peoria for over 20 years.
Boil order lifted in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The boil order in the City of Washington has been lifted Wednesday. According to a City of Washington Facebook post, all the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency(IEPA) required samples have been cleared. This boil order initially went into effect Monday, after city leaders discovered that a...
Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois
LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
Downtown Peoria water main break repaired, cause unknown
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The water main break in downtown Peoria that caused multiple businesses to close has been repaired, according to a press release from Illinois American Water on Monday. Illinois American Water crews have been hard at work since Saturday night to repair the water main. While...
Peoria fire respond to person trapped in vehicle
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria fire used the “Jaws of Life” to help a person trapped in a vehicle on I-74 near the University Street overpass at approximately 11:50 a.m. Monday. According to a Peoria fire press release, firefighters responded to the scene after they learned that...
Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving spirit
McLean County, Ill. (WMBD) — A Facebook group with more than 16,000 members is doing its best to make sure everyone receives a gift this holiday season. We’re In This Together Bloomington/Normal is a Facebook group created at the start of the pandemic. “We are not a social...
6 in Normal, 5 in Bloomington file for city council
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In the Twin Cities, 11 candidates have filed to appear on their respective ballots for city council seats for the April consolidated election. In the City of Bloomington, five candidates turned in their petitions Monday morning to the Bloomington Election Commission. In April, voters will...
Peoria trash collection delayed over holiday weekend
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria’s trash hauler will not collect trash, recycling, or yard waste on Thanksgiving, which will lead to an altered schedule for the entire holiday weekend. Trash hauler GFL will not perform any collections on Thursday, Nov. 24. This change will delay...
Alleged Peoria Heights arsonist indicted, held on bond
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Heights man is being held on a $200,000 bond after his indictment for residential arson. Skylar M. Walker, age 32, was indicted Tuesday for residential arson, which is a class 1 felony. The incident in question took place on Oct. 23 in the 1000 block of East Rouse Avenue in Peoria Heights, where Walker used “fire or explosives to knowingly damage property,” according to court documents.
Check your tickets! $550,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A lucky Illinois Lottery player has another reason to be thankful this week. According to an Illinois Lottery press release, a winning $550,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold at Freedom Oil, located at 1801 S. Veterans Pkwy. in Bloomington. The winning ticket matched all...
Coroner releases autopsy results on shooting victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Tuesday that the woman killed in a shooting Saturday died as a result of a gunshot wound, and her death is being investigated as a homicide. Elsa Veronica Quintero-Barrigo, 50, “likely died seconds after the shooting incident,” said Harwood...
Homicides trending down, arrest trending up in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — So far, in 2022, the Peoria Police Department has seen more arrests and fewer homicides than in 2021. According to information provided by Peoria police, there have been 24 homicides as of Nov. 21. Less than the record-setting 33 homicides of 2021. Of the homicides...
Section of City of Washington under boil order
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A substantial section of Washington is under a boil order alert after the city’s water treatment plant began to malfunction Monday morning. Below is a map of the areas affected by this malfunction. Due to chlorine levels dropping outside of regulated limits, residents within...
Peoria library, courthouse closed Monday due to water main break
UPDATE (11:10 a.m.) — The Peoria Public Main Library will remain closed all day Monday. All other PPL locations are open for regular hours. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break in downtown Peoria has yet to be resolved, meaning that the Peoria County Courthouse and the Peoria Public Library are closed Monday.
Peoria Police Department sees “overwhelming” response to gun buyback
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There was an overwhelming response to a gun buyback event in Peoria this weekend. “We had people flowing in from the fellowship hall, through our other door, I mean we had people coming from every direction,” said Susan Turner, a trustee at First Baptist Church of Peoria.
