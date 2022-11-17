ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Louisiana Illuminator

Senator wants to force utilities to offer federal aid for residents behind on water bills

Almost 150,000 households in New Jersey owe nearly $45 million in unpaid water bills, but they can’t access federal aid that absolves arrearages because most of the state’s utilities don’t participate in the assistance program. So a Democratic state lawmaker from Camden County aims to fix that by setting new rules and penalties for utilities […] The post Senator wants to force utilities to offer federal aid for residents behind on water bills appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Chalkbeat

Indiana lawmakers outline goals for education in 2023

Spending more on schools and making high school more relevant are top of mind for Indiana lawmakers heading into the 2023 session, legislative leaders said Monday.Speaking at a preview event with the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, the leaders of the Democrat and Republican caucuses highlighted proposals to graduate students who are prepared for the workforce and willing to stay in Indiana, as the state grapples with declining college enrollment and the...
Marietta Daily Journal

Cobb votes 5-0 to begin planning on transit tax referendum

Cobb is rolling toward a countywide transit referendum in two years’ time. By unanimous vote, county commissioners took another step toward a 2024 vote on a sales tax increase to expand mass transit. The measure authorizes the county’s Department of Transportation (DOT) to begin planning and develop a project list. What that list will include remains unknown, as it has for the nearly two years the board has been kicking...
