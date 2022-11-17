SAN ANTONIO – On Friday afternoon at Marble Falls High School, Asia Prudhomme stepped to the line to shoot a free throw. The East Central senior leads her team in scoring this year by averaging roughly 19 points per game and recently celebrated surpassing 1,000 career points. The Hornets trailed the hometown Lady Mustangs 10-8 late in the first quarter. Shooting free throws under duress from an opposing crowd is nothing new for Prudhomme, but the noises she heard during these free throws were more disturbing.

MARBLE FALLS, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO