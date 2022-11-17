Read full article on original website
KWTX
Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply opens their first Killeen location
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The ranch and home supply store has opened its first Texas location in Killeen. The Murdoch’s family held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday Nov. 19, 2022, officially welcoming the chain to the Central Texas area. Their phrase, “If we have it, you probably need...
New Cedar Park retail center to be finished in April
The Shops at New Hope retail center will be completed in April. (Courtesy Asterra Properties) Developer Texas Sparks Construction broke ground on Shops at New Hope—located at 821 W. New Hope Drive, Cedar Park—in August. The retail development has two buildings with a total of 11 units—two restaurant...
fox7austin.com
Missing nonverbal 5-year-old found safe in Cedar Park: police
CEDAR PARK, Texas - A nonverbal child who went missing Sunday afternoon in Cedar Park has been found safe, according to police. The Cedar Park Police Department shared that five-year-old Rain walked out of his home near W. Parmer Lane and Colonial Parkway earlier Sunday evening. CPPD put out the...
Christmas parade restrictions divide Texas town: ‘Just absolutely not OK’
An organization added language to a Christmas parade application that some felt excluded LGBTQ groups from participating. Now, there are two Christmas parades scheduled for next month in Taylor, Texas.
Brrr! Snow May Be On The Way, But Will Killeen, Texas Get Any?
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texas, and we haven't even fried our Thanksgiving turkeys. The cold weather seemed to flip on like a light recently, and believe it or not, there's a chance of snow already. LET IT SNOW, TEXAS!. According to WFAA, snow in...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.18.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Chopsticks of Robinson at 628 North Robinson Drive in Robinson failed with an 82 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the raw chicken was stored over the raw beef. The utensils were kept...
fox44news.com
Central Texans scrap tires, shred unwanted documents
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Saturday was a great day for Central Texans to shred their unwanted documents and scrap their tires!. The City of Killeen hosted a free Document Shred Day and Tire Disposal Day from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This event was held at the Lions Club Park Aquatics Center parking lot – located at 1800 E Stan Schlueter Loop. This service was open to Killeen residents only, and proof of residency was required. There was a limit of four tires per customer.
KSAT 12
‘Sad, heartbreaking and uncalled for’: East Central girls basketball team endures ‘racial situation’ at tournament in Marble Falls
SAN ANTONIO – On Friday afternoon at Marble Falls High School, Asia Prudhomme stepped to the line to shoot a free throw. The East Central senior leads her team in scoring this year by averaging roughly 19 points per game and recently celebrated surpassing 1,000 career points. The Hornets trailed the hometown Lady Mustangs 10-8 late in the first quarter. Shooting free throws under duress from an opposing crowd is nothing new for Prudhomme, but the noises she heard during these free throws were more disturbing.
Crash kills one person in Lampasas County
Lampasas County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a crash that killed one woman in Lampasas County Saturday afternoon. A 2017 Mercedes driven by 66-year-old Stephanie Diane Clements was going north on US 281 when it collided with a 2018 Audi sedan driven by a 48-year-old man from Austin that was going south. […]
KWTX
Early morning police presence in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a situation Sunday morning. Authorities along with the Killeen Fire Department responded to a call around 8:50 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 2600 block of Andover Drive. This is developing. We currently have a team en route.
Williamson County animal shelter at ‘unsustainable’ capacity
The shelter said it accepted double digits of animals in six of the last seven days. The shelter is having "an extremely critical space crisis for their dogs," the shelter said in a release.
Hit-And-Run Kills Woman in Killeen, Texas Crossing Highway
Do you know anything about this accident that happened between Killeen, Texas and Copperas Cove? Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope, as identified by Texas Department of Public Safety was struck by not one, but two vehicles early Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Here's What We Know. It was 4am when Pope decided...
Karen Is At It Again. Calls Cops On Suburban Texas Mom
Ok, we must discuss this Killeen, Texas. This is too much. Or is it? Let's get into why Karen called the cops on a neighborhood mom, for having her eight-year-old son walk home alone. Now, I do realize that times are definitely different from when I was coming up, and...
One dead following domestic disturbance call in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) responded to a domestic disturbance that left one person dead early Sunday morning. At 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 20, RRPD received a call regarding a domestic disturbance at a home in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive. The caller stated that the disturbance had been physical and there was a 1-year-old baby in the home.
myfoxzone.com
A Snack with Shaq: Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken coming to Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — Big news is coming to foodies in three Texas cities. Legendary basketball star Shaquille O'Neal's restaurant chain, Big Chicken, is set to open three new locations in Texas, one in Killeen, one in Waco and one in College Station. With unique and hearty offerings on the...
1 dead after gunfire exchange with Round Rock police
The Round Rock Police Department said a man was dead after a police shooting Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive.
KWTX
Killeen murder suspect arrested in Harris County, Texas
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Kenneth Lloyd Carter, charged in the murder of Stepheno Rashad Gibson in Killeen, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022 in Humble, Texas and is awaiting extradition to Bell County. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office recently issued a complaint charging Carter with murder and Justice of...
Two injured in rollover crash in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — Two people were hurt when their vehicle rolled over early Monday morning in Temple. Police said the crash occurred just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Southeast H.K. Dodgen Loop and Case Road. Both people in the vehicle were taken to Baylor Scott and White...
Central Texas Food Bank says Thanksgiving food needs up despite ongoing supply chain issues
The organization usually distributes 12,000-14,000 turkeys, but they are expecting to give out over 16,000 turkeys this holiday season.
Beloved restaurant owner in Moody dead in train crash
MOODY, Texas — The family of 82 year-old Oscar Valdez is mourning his sudden death. According to the Moody Police Department, Valdez was killed when his car was struck by an Amtrak train along Highway 317 in Moody on Wednesday, Nov 17. Valdez was on his private property, returning...
