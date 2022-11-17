ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

goiowaawesome.com

#2 Iowa Rolls Over Sacred Heart and Buffalo at Arm Bar at the Armory

Three NY duals, three easy wins. #2 Iowa wrestling made a road trip to New York to take on Army, Sacred Heart, and Buffalo and they came away with three lopsided dual meet victories, taking 23 of the 30 matches on Thursday and Friday. Friday's action against Sacred Heart and Buffalo at the Arm Bar at the Armory event in Albany, NY was even more lopsided than Iowa's victory over Army on Thursday night. Iowa took down Sacred Heart 35-6 and followed that up with a 35-7 win over Buffalo.
ALBANY, NY
hawkeyesports.com

2 Hawkeyes Win Titles at Lindenwood Open

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Two University of Iowa freshmen – Jace Rhodes and Joel Jesuroga – claimed black bracket (freshman division) titles on Saturday at the Lindenwood Open at the Robert F. Hyland Arena. Two additional Hawkeye freshmen — Kolby Franklin and Gage Marty – tallied third-place...
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa State Daily

‘How do you guard them?’: Iowa State has a dominant offensive showing over Columbia

Iowa State wasted no time taking down Columbia in a dominant showing Sunday morning. A high-powered offensive effort was led by the Cyclones’ near-unstoppable backcourt. The offense followed up its 88-point effort against Northern Iowa by putting up 99 points against the Lions. With the win, Iowa State moves to 4-0 this season headed into the Phil Knight Invitational.
AMES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Working Iowa: McGrath Auto

TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce. A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm is looking for more employees. Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Updated:...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Abu Sama leads SEP to title with six-touchdown game

Iowa State commit Abu Sama found his way to the end zone six different times in the Iowa High School state championship game on Friday night, setting an all-time record for touchdown scores in a title game. Sama helped SE Polk to a 49-14 win with 372 yards – another...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Abu Sama runs into championship record books

Abu Sama, Southeast Polk senior running back, rushed for an all-classes title game record 372 yards and six touchdowns, four of them longer than 60 yards. Southeast Polk won its second straight class 5A championship, 49-14 over West Des Moines Valley. SEP’s 5-star lineman, and Hawkeye commit, Kadyn Proctor, helped open some of the holes […]
PLEASANT HILL, IA
weareiowa.com

Grandparents support grandsons on competing football teams

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — During Friday Night's 5A state championship game between Southeast Polk and Valley, Peg and Phil Hird, affectionately known as Nan and Pops to their nine grandchildren found themselves rooting for both teams. That's because their grandson Spencer Olesen plays for Southeast Polk and their...
PLEASANT HILL, IA
myhits106.com

Cowboy Basketball Loses To Drake

The Cowboys could not overcome cold shooting in the opening 20 minutes in a 61-56 loss to Missouri Valley Conference preseason favorite Drake on Sunday afternoon in the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The Cowboys opened the second half on a 20-6 run to pull within two points in halfway through the second half.
DES MOINES, IA
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Area Hunters can Donate Deer Hides for Veteran Therapy Program

Area deer hunters are often asked to donate venison to help feed the hungry, but they’re also urged to donate deer hides for use in the Veterans Leather Program. Lisa Widick, state spokeswoman for the Iowa Elks, says the state’s Elks lodges collected more than four-thousand deer hides for the program this past hunting season. The hides were trucked to a tannery in Missouri, then the finished leather is sent back to Iowa and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17. Police said she is described as a white, female 5′1″ tall and 145 pounds. Police...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Luay Rahil

The richest man in Iowa

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
ADEL, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances

A company that hopes to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across Iowa is suing a second Iowa county over local efforts to regulate the placement of the controversial pipeline. Summit Carbon Solutions, which hopes to build a pipeline to transport carbon dioxide across Iowa, sued Story County earlier this week in U.S. District Court for […] The post Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
STORY COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Driver allegedly rammed Iowa State Trooper’s cruiser during chase

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 27-year-old Illinois man is in custody after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he rammed the trooper’s cruiser head-on during a chase. Kalin Hawkins faces felony charges of first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, assault while participating in a felony, and eluding; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance; and […]
DAVENPORT, IA

