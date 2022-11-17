Three NY duals, three easy wins. #2 Iowa wrestling made a road trip to New York to take on Army, Sacred Heart, and Buffalo and they came away with three lopsided dual meet victories, taking 23 of the 30 matches on Thursday and Friday. Friday's action against Sacred Heart and Buffalo at the Arm Bar at the Armory event in Albany, NY was even more lopsided than Iowa's victory over Army on Thursday night. Iowa took down Sacred Heart 35-6 and followed that up with a 35-7 win over Buffalo.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO