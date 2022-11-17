Read full article on original website
goiowaawesome.com
HOW TO WATCH IOWA HAWKEYES VS. NEBRASKA OMAHA MAVERICKS: TV, STREAMING, POINT SPREAD, SCOUTING REPORT
IOWA (3-0) VS. NEBRASKA OMAHA (1-3) DATE: November 21, 2022. KENPOM: Iowa -29 (Iowa 99.6% win probability) Beat Nebraska Week starts with a basketball game against the Huskers' smaller cousin, Nebraska Omaha. Tipoff at 7:00 God's Time on BTN. The last time Iowa faced the Mavericks, it was the Peter...
The game Jack Campbell became a Hawkeye legend: How Iowa’s star linebacker saved the day, and the season
It looked all but over, until it wasn’t. Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim was gashing the Hawkeyes, with big play after big play. In totality, the Gophers handed him the ball 39 (!!!) times. He turned those carries into a Huntington Bank Stadium record 263 yards. But one of those carries may have fumbled away […]
goiowaawesome.com
#2 Iowa Rolls Over Sacred Heart and Buffalo at Arm Bar at the Armory
Three NY duals, three easy wins. #2 Iowa wrestling made a road trip to New York to take on Army, Sacred Heart, and Buffalo and they came away with three lopsided dual meet victories, taking 23 of the 30 matches on Thursday and Friday. Friday's action against Sacred Heart and Buffalo at the Arm Bar at the Armory event in Albany, NY was even more lopsided than Iowa's victory over Army on Thursday night. Iowa took down Sacred Heart 35-6 and followed that up with a 35-7 win over Buffalo.
hawkeyesports.com
2 Hawkeyes Win Titles at Lindenwood Open
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Two University of Iowa freshmen – Jace Rhodes and Joel Jesuroga – claimed black bracket (freshman division) titles on Saturday at the Lindenwood Open at the Robert F. Hyland Arena. Two additional Hawkeye freshmen — Kolby Franklin and Gage Marty – tallied third-place...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Iowa State Daily
‘How do you guard them?’: Iowa State has a dominant offensive showing over Columbia
Iowa State wasted no time taking down Columbia in a dominant showing Sunday morning. A high-powered offensive effort was led by the Cyclones’ near-unstoppable backcourt. The offense followed up its 88-point effort against Northern Iowa by putting up 99 points against the Lions. With the win, Iowa State moves to 4-0 this season headed into the Phil Knight Invitational.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: McGrath Auto
TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce. A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm is looking for more employees. Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Updated:...
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Abu Sama leads SEP to title with six-touchdown game
Iowa State commit Abu Sama found his way to the end zone six different times in the Iowa High School state championship game on Friday night, setting an all-time record for touchdown scores in a title game. Sama helped SE Polk to a 49-14 win with 372 yards – another...
Abu Sama runs into championship record books
Abu Sama, Southeast Polk senior running back, rushed for an all-classes title game record 372 yards and six touchdowns, four of them longer than 60 yards. Southeast Polk won its second straight class 5A championship, 49-14 over West Des Moines Valley. SEP’s 5-star lineman, and Hawkeye commit, Kadyn Proctor, helped open some of the holes […]
Iowa Athlete’s Historic Performance Still Admired and Vilified
There are those who want to mark the 10th anniversary of Jack Taylor's historic feat with an asterisk, but it's hard to deny the teamwork and talent it took for him to achieve it. On November 20, 2012, the Grinnell basketball player scored an NCAA record 138 points--by himself--in a...
weareiowa.com
Grandparents support grandsons on competing football teams
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — During Friday Night's 5A state championship game between Southeast Polk and Valley, Peg and Phil Hird, affectionately known as Nan and Pops to their nine grandchildren found themselves rooting for both teams. That's because their grandson Spencer Olesen plays for Southeast Polk and their...
myhits106.com
Cowboy Basketball Loses To Drake
The Cowboys could not overcome cold shooting in the opening 20 minutes in a 61-56 loss to Missouri Valley Conference preseason favorite Drake on Sunday afternoon in the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The Cowboys opened the second half on a 20-6 run to pull within two points in halfway through the second half.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Area Hunters can Donate Deer Hides for Veteran Therapy Program
Area deer hunters are often asked to donate venison to help feed the hungry, but they’re also urged to donate deer hides for use in the Veterans Leather Program. Lisa Widick, state spokeswoman for the Iowa Elks, says the state’s Elks lodges collected more than four-thousand deer hides for the program this past hunting season. The hides were trucked to a tannery in Missouri, then the finished leather is sent back to Iowa and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
KCCI.com
Iowa women look at legal action after airline forgets then damages their electric wheelchairs
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Iowa women say their wheelchairs were damaged or broken after a September flight and now they want to make sure no one else in their position ever has to go through what they did again. Harlee Drury and Heather Reimers, along with their friend...
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17. Police said she is described as a white, female 5′1″ tall and 145 pounds. Police...
The richest man in Iowa
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
KCCI.com
Fighting for survival: How Jordan Creek, Outlets of Des Moines thrive
Malls were once the go-to spot for shopping and socializing, but online shopping, COVID-19 and new competition have forced the old formula to adapt. This week KCCI looks at how key shopping centers in the Des Moines area are handling the changes, a story of both struggles and survival. Our...
Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances
A company that hopes to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across Iowa is suing a second Iowa county over local efforts to regulate the placement of the controversial pipeline. Summit Carbon Solutions, which hopes to build a pipeline to transport carbon dioxide across Iowa, sued Story County earlier this week in U.S. District Court for […] The post Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Driver allegedly rammed Iowa State Trooper’s cruiser during chase
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 27-year-old Illinois man is in custody after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he rammed the trooper’s cruiser head-on during a chase. Kalin Hawkins faces felony charges of first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, assault while participating in a felony, and eluding; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance; and […]
