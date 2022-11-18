ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

4 people shot in Hillcrest Heights, police say

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Police say three teenagers and an adult were injured in a shooting in Hillcrest Heights the night before Thanksgiving. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Iverson Street just before 6:30 p.m. Police believe the suspect pulled up in a car and opened fire at a group of people in the shopping center parking lot.
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, MD
fox5dc.com

$100K reward offered in 2003 cold case murder of Carroll County man

WESTMINSTER, Md. - The family of a Carroll County man murdered in 2003 is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Richard Atkins Jr. was 30 years old when he was found beaten to death around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2003 in his apartment in the 100 block of East Main Street in Westminster.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Diamond Catalan, a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Catalan was last seen on Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., in the 2000 block of Randolph Road in Silver Spring.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Two Juveniles and 18-Year-Old Arrested Following Attempted Carjacking

Per MCPD: Two juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested, following an attempted carjacking in a grocery store parking lot. On Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:50 p.m., Montgomery County Department of Police 3rd District officers working the downtown Central Business District area, observed three males looking into vehicles in the Whole Foods parking lot.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Teen arrested in Brian Robinson Jr. shooting connected to other crimes

FOX 5 is learning the 15-year-old arrested in the shooting of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. is also connected to the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr., who was shot and killed while sitting on his grandmother’s porch in October. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the story.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police seek public assistance in search for missing teenager

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a teenager who was last seen in Northwest Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers have been searching for 13-year-old Kayla Davis since Friday, police said.Kayla was wearing khaki pants, a black and orange jacket, and black and white sneakers when she disappeared, according to authorities.She is roughly 5 feet tall and weighs about 157 pounds, police said.Family and friends are concerned about her well-being, according to authorities. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kayla Davis should contact the Baltimore Police Department's Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Shady Grove Hospital; Identity of Victim Released

Per MCPD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred the morning of Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Dr. in Rockville. At approximately 8:29 a.m., 6th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Two Charged in Armed Robbery of Apple Store in Bethesda

Brianna Zigler of Oxon Hill and Tyrone Lamont Jones of Capitol Heights were charged with armed robbery of an Apple store in the 4800 block of Bethesda Avenue in Bethesda. The pair was charged in connection with the Oct. 22 robbery. According to Montgomery County Police, Jones, 32, went to...
BETHESDA, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy