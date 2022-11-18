Read full article on original website
4 people shot in Hillcrest Heights, police say
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Police say three teenagers and an adult were injured in a shooting in Hillcrest Heights the night before Thanksgiving. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Iverson Street just before 6:30 p.m. Police believe the suspect pulled up in a car and opened fire at a group of people in the shopping center parking lot.
3 teens, 1 adult shot outside strip mall in Temple Hills
A shooting at a shopping center in Temple Hills Wednesday night left four people — including three teenagers — injured. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from the scene of the crime.
13-year-old girl arrested after dragging officer with vehicle: police
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old girl is under arrest after police say she dragged an officer with a vehicle after fleeing the scene of an assault in northwest D.C. with her siblings in the back seat. Authorities say they responded to 14th and Chapin Streets late Tuesday night for an assault...
Police In Prince George's County Seek Killer After Missing Teen Girl's Skeletal Remains Located
Police in Maryland are attempting to identify the killer of a teen girl whose skeletal remains were found after she was reported missing earlier this year in Prince George’s County. Rosa Diaz-Santos, 17, of Greenbelt, was last seen on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 22 on her way to...
$100K reward offered in 2003 cold case murder of Carroll County man
WESTMINSTER, Md. - The family of a Carroll County man murdered in 2003 is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Richard Atkins Jr. was 30 years old when he was found beaten to death around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2003 in his apartment in the 100 block of East Main Street in Westminster.
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Diamond Catalan, a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Catalan was last seen on Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., in the 2000 block of Randolph Road in Silver Spring.
Report finds no wrongdoing by Charles Co. deputies involved in deadly pursuit
An investigative report by the Maryland Attorney General's Office found no wrongdoing on the part of three Charles County Sheriff's deputies who were involved in a deadly car chase earlier this year.
DC police seek person of interest in murder of 18-year-old high school student killed in hotel room
WASHINGTON - Authorities have released images they say show a person of interest in the murder of an 18-year-old high school student who was shot and killed inside a hotel room over the weekend. Officers say Akira Wilson died Saturday night after she was shot inside a room at the...
3-year-old killed in collision in Montgomery County, mother has been indicted
a 36-year-old woman has been indicted on charges stemming from a fatal collision that occurred in May 2022.
Man stopped for theft charged in restaurant burglaries in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A call about a theft at Walmart led police to the person they say burglarized two restaurants in the span of five days. One of the restaurants was hit three times. The Fairfax County Police Department said officers arrested Eliasar Mardiel Flores, 20, of Alexandria on Nov. 19. […]
Prosecutors work on plea deal for teens charged with murder in death of 15-year-old killed on porch
WASHINGTON — Prosecutors are currently working on a plea deal after a 13 and 15-year-old were charged with murder in the shooting death of another 15-year-old in Northeast, D.C., WUSA9 learned in a court hearing Tuesday. The violent shooting that left Andre Robertson dead on his great-grandmother's porch has...
Two Juveniles and 18-Year-Old Arrested Following Attempted Carjacking
Per MCPD: Two juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested, following an attempted carjacking in a grocery store parking lot. On Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:50 p.m., Montgomery County Department of Police 3rd District officers working the downtown Central Business District area, observed three males looking into vehicles in the Whole Foods parking lot.
Teen arrested in Brian Robinson Jr. shooting connected to other crimes
FOX 5 is learning the 15-year-old arrested in the shooting of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. is also connected to the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr., who was shot and killed while sitting on his grandmother’s porch in October. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the story.
Police: Man stabbed in the heart by stranger while walking across bridge in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was stabbed in an "unprovoked assault" in Hyattsville last week and police are searching for answers – and the suspect. According to Hyattsville Police, the attack happened on Baltimore Avenue near Charles Armentrout Drive around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Investigators claim...
Baltimore Police seek public assistance in search for missing teenager
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a teenager who was last seen in Northwest Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers have been searching for 13-year-old Kayla Davis since Friday, police said.Kayla was wearing khaki pants, a black and orange jacket, and black and white sneakers when she disappeared, according to authorities.She is roughly 5 feet tall and weighs about 157 pounds, police said.Family and friends are concerned about her well-being, according to authorities. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kayla Davis should contact the Baltimore Police Department's Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.
Attempted Murder, Weapons Charges For Shooter Looking To Settle Dispute In Maryland: Police
Officials say that an attempted murder suspect is in custody in Maryland following a weeks-long investigation into the shooting of a man looking to settle a dispute in Prince George’s County. Rohan Dwayne Patterson has been arrested on an outstanding warrant for attempted first-degree murder following an incident in...
Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Shady Grove Hospital; Identity of Victim Released
Per MCPD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred the morning of Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Dr. in Rockville. At approximately 8:29 a.m., 6th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Grieving mothers work to find gun violence solution in Prince George's Co.
A "Moms Against Gun Violence" seminar was held earlier over the weekend in Hillcrest Heights. Many members of the group lost someone to gun violence. The moms met with community leaders to help talk about solutions.
‘She Loved Everybody': Family Calls For Justice After Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in District Heights
The family of a woman struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in District Heights, Maryland, gathered for a vigil Monday to remember her, and also to call for action in the cases of “all the hit-and-run victims.”. Marcia Turner, 54, died on Nov. 14, when at around 7...
Two Charged in Armed Robbery of Apple Store in Bethesda
Brianna Zigler of Oxon Hill and Tyrone Lamont Jones of Capitol Heights were charged with armed robbery of an Apple store in the 4800 block of Bethesda Avenue in Bethesda. The pair was charged in connection with the Oct. 22 robbery. According to Montgomery County Police, Jones, 32, went to...
