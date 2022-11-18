Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Sunline Transit Agency’s 7th Annual Student Art Contest
The next time you ride on a Sunline bus, it may look a little different. The transit agency revealed the winning wraps from their student art contest. Students were instructed to submit entries focused on the art contest’s theme, which this year was “Driving the future of sustainability in the Coachella Valley.”
nbcpalmsprings.com
Local LGBTQ Community Fearful Following Colorado Springs Shooting
“It was always good energy. There was never bad energy,” Shenika Mosley, a 14-year patron of Club Q, said. What started as a typical upbeat Saturday night turned into terror. “It was so scary. I heard shots, broken glass, bodies,” Joshua Thurman, a witness whose friends were killed, shared...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County Reports First Death of Child Under 4 From RSV
A second child in the state of California has died after possibly contracting RSV, health officials reported on Monday. “A child that was less than 4 years old passed away late last week. We were able to confirm that and we reported it out yesterday,” said Jose Arballo, Public Information Officer for Riverside County Department of Public Health. “The child had been ill for a couple of days, was brought to the hospital and died shortly after arriving.”
nbcpalmsprings.com
AHA 2022 Coachella Valley Heart Walk
A large crowd showed their support Saturday at the Coachella Valley Heart and Stroke walk in Palm Desert. The event raised nearly 100K for kids born with congenital heart defects and adults struggling with heart disease, CPR training, and ensuring access to health and well being. The event was held...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County Sees Increase in COVID Hospitalizations
(CNS) – The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County has risen to 119, an increase of 10 over the previous day, according to the latest state data. Of those patients, nine were being treated in intensive care Tuesday, down from 12 the previous day.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Airport Expects Record Number of Thanksgiving Passengers
(CNS) – Officials at the Palm Springs International Airport expect record passenger numbers starting Wednesday for Thanksgiving week, and encouraged travelers to plan ahead and arrive early to catch their flights. “We’re planning for a very busy Thanksgiving weekend and tourist season,” said Harry Barret, executive director of aviation...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Female Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside
(CNS) – A female inmate died Sunday at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. The inmate was discovered unresponsive in her cell about 3:35 p.m. at the lockup in the 4000 block of Orange Street, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Correctional Captain Victoria Varisco-Flores. “Custody staff and...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Pilot Killed in Airplane Crash in Banning
(CNS) – The pilot of a single-engine plane was killed in a crash Tuesday evening near Banning Airport. The crash was reported at approximately 6:30 p.m., near Hargrave Street and Malki Road, south of Interstate 10, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The plane caught fire and caused a...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Desert Pair Behind Bars for Alleged Pellet Vandalism
(CNS) – A 33-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday for his alleged involvement with a 24-year-old man in vandalizing over 40 businesses with metal pellets. Brett Michael Wellard was arrested with Chance Curtis Sawyer on suspicion of several counts of vandalism and illegal possession of a firearm, according to Sgt. Jeff Cryder from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Both suspects were Palm Desert residents.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Police Investigating Numerous Arson Fires in Desert Hot Springs
(CNS) – Authorities are investigating numerous arson fires that were ignited in Desert Hot Springs early Tuesday, police said Wednesday. Officers with the Riverside County Fire Department responded to arson fires in various areas in the city Tuesday, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Two Beaumont Residents Killed in Cabazon Crash
(CNS) – Authorities Sunday identified two people who were killed when a vehicle collided with a semi truck in Cabazon. The crash was reported at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway east of Main Street in Cabazon, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Pedestrian Killed On 10 Freeway In Beaumont
(CNS) – Authorities Monday identified a pedestrian that was struck and killed on the Christopher Columbus Transcontinental (10) Highway in Beaumont. The crash took place on the Oak Valley Parkway at mile marker 6 and was reported at 6:46 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pedestrian...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Canines, Cats Available for Free at County Animal Shelters Saturday
(CNS) – To encourage adoption of homeless pets during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees at two of its largest shelters Saturday. The event, dubbed “Black Saturday,” a play on the phrase “Black Friday” — the post-Thanksgiving shopping blitz...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Investigation Underway into Fatal Plane Crash Near Banning Airport
(CNS) – Federal aviation investigators were conducting a preliminary investigation Wednesday into a fatal crash involving a single-engine airplane near Banning Municipal Airport. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, personnel from the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board were sent to the site where the accident occurred, but no...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Monday, Nov. 21, SoCal Weather Briefing
The Coachella Valley will experience near-normal temperatures today with very dry air but under thickening high clouds. Skies slowly clear on Tuesday with highs once again in the middle-70s and dew points close to 10°.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Family Searching for Missing Teen with Medical Needs
Emmanuel “Manny” Tobert, a 16-year old is missing, and friends and family are asking for the public’s help locating him. Tobert was last seen Sunday, November 20th at John F. Kennedy Hospital near Monroe Street and Dr. Carreon Boulevard in Indio. Friends say he was at the...
