Eye on 2023: Lubbock City Council lays out year's priorities at Tuesday meeting

During a work session and regular meeting Tuesday, the Lubbock City Council adopted its policy priorities for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The council previously met in October to workshop the priorities before hearing a formal presentation from city staff and making some final tweaks on Tuesday.

The priority list consists of seven overarching categories, each with a series of more specific subpoints. Those categories are public safety, public health, fiscal discipline, community improvement, redevelopment, growth and development, and communication.

The council updates and amends its priorities yearly, according to a city council agenda document. "The adopted Council priorities directs staff activities in many ways throughout the year. The most visible output of the priorities is the preparation of the following year's budget," the document reads. "The priorities guide staff as the budget is prepared, by assigning resources to the desired outcomes. Further, these items also guide policy implementation throughout the year."

The public safety category includes police, fire and animal services, code enforcement, streets and vagrancy enforcement.

The council priorities draft document initially read "Homelessness/Vagrancy Enforcement" under public safety. Councilwoman Shelia Patterson Harris requested homelessness be removed from the public safety category in order to refrain from "criminalizing homelessness." The word "vagrancy," which the council defined as a category of misdemeanor crimes like panhandling, was retained and homelessness was recategorized under public health.

Public health priorities also include mobile and neighborhood services and continued progress on a diversion center for mental health and substance abuse.

Under fiscal discipline, the council emphasized a pay-as-you-go focus with additional management of debt metrics and credit ratings, reducing unfunded liabilities, expanding street maintenance funding and continuing to support employees.

The council's list includes city staffing, neighborhood planning, infrastructure, implementation of the parks master plan and expansion of the community trail system at future Canyon Lake 7 under community improvement.

In redevelopment, the council will focus on adoption of an updated unified development code, support for affordable housing, expansion of existing grant programs, street maintenance and downtown redevelopment.

Under growth and development, the council will stress proactive infrastructure development, a focus on core services and securing future water supply by continuing to develop future Canyon Lake 7.

Finally, in communication, the council wishes to see the growth of the city's social media presence and website content, continued development and promotion of the MyLBK app, increased engagement with the public, growth of the Lubbock 101 class and similar programs, and critically, a focus on communicating to the public about the upcoming transition to retail electric competition.