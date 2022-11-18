ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WV

Boone Memorial Health to offer free Thanksgiving drive-thru dinners

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iHWt2_0jF0f6km00

MADISON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Thanksgiving is coming early for the Madison area, as Boone Memorial Health has announced plans to hand out free drive-thru Thanksgiving dinners on Monday for their second annual Community Drive-Thru Thanksgiving Dinner event.

The giveaway will take place at Scott High School, 1 Sky Hawk Pl. in Madison, WV from 11:00am to 2:00pm.

Vehicles will enter on Fourth Avenue West Madison beside the bus garage.

The complimentary grab-n-go dinners will feature turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, and rolls, and will be available for both drive-thru and walk-up for those without transportation.

Deliver is unfortunately not available for this event.

More information can be found at the Boone Memorial Health Facebook page, as well as bmh.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Beckley food giveaway announced

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It has been announced that a food giveaway will be held on Wednesday, November 23, at the Linda K. Epling Stadium. The giveaway will take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm at 200 Stadium Drive in Beckley, and is being held as part of Mountaineer Food Bank’s scheduled Mobile Food Pantry distribution stops for the week.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Hardy, Raleigh, and Morgan Counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Residents escape townhouse fire in Cross Lanes, West Virginia

UPDATE (Nov. 23, 2022, at 10:07 p.m.): The Assistance Fire Chief for the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department James Hill says an insurance company will figure out what caused the fire. UPDATE (Nov. 23, 2022, at 12:05 p.m.): Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department (TMVFD) says that when crews arrived at a structure fire on Brick […]
CROSS LANES, WV
Lootpress

Goodwill is coming to Madison, Grand Opening announced

MADISON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Goodwill experience is coming to Boone County as preparations are underway for Grand Opening of a new Madison Goodwill location. Following on the heels of the recent opening of the Sophia Goodwill location, the newest Goodwill store will open next month at 700 Main St., Suite B. in Madison.
MADISON, WV
Lootpress

Christmas display vandalized at Summers County Courthouse

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities are currently seeking information which could lead to the arrest of the individual or individuals involved in the vandalization of the Summers County Courthouse Christmas display over the weekend. Several items arranged for the Christmas Display at the Hinton courthouse location have reportedly been...
HINTON, WV
Lootpress

Two City of Nitro firefighters successfully pass certain skills tests, elevating their statuses as firemen

NITRO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Firefighter Chase Petry successfully tested and passed his three-and-a-half-year apprenticeship test. The Nitro fireman spent over 6000 hours over that period in training to become a journeyman firefighter. Firefighter Russell Miller successfully tested and passed his six-month probationary test. During his six months of training,...
NITRO, WV
Lootpress

Pet of the Week Submissions are now open for Week 13!

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Submissions are now open for Week 13 of LOOTPRESS’ Pet of the Week feature in association with the Humane Society of Raleigh County. LOOTPRESS is seeking critters of all shapes, sizes, and ages in our search for the next Pet of the Week. If...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

The LOOTPRESS Pet of the Week is Enzo!

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 12 Pet of the Week is Enzo!. Enzo is a Bullmastiff who joined his current family at just 5 weeks old. A gentle giant who is full of love, Enzo weighs in at an impressive 150 lbs and enjoys having plenty of space to sprawl out to relax.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy