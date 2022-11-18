Boone Memorial Health to offer free Thanksgiving drive-thru dinners

MADISON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Thanksgiving is coming early for the Madison area, as Boone Memorial Health has announced plans to hand out free drive-thru Thanksgiving dinners on Monday for their second annual Community Drive-Thru Thanksgiving Dinner event.

The giveaway will take place at Scott High School, 1 Sky Hawk Pl. in Madison, WV from 11:00am to 2:00pm.

Vehicles will enter on Fourth Avenue West Madison beside the bus garage.

The complimentary grab-n-go dinners will feature turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, and rolls, and will be available for both drive-thru and walk-up for those without transportation.

Deliver is unfortunately not available for this event.

More information can be found at the Boone Memorial Health Facebook page, as well as bmh.org.