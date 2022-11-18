ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

ktalnews.com

Judge dismisses Carstensen’s Dist. B election challenge

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A judge in Caddo District Court dismissed the election challenge by Shreveport City Council District B candidate James Carstensen on Monday, which claimed irregularities in voting machines. The suit named Caddo Clerk of Court Mike Spence, Caddo Registrar of Voters Dale Sibley, and Louisiana...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

GOP lawmakers accuse TikTok of providing ‘false or misleading’ info

House Republicans are accusing TikTok of providing congressional staff with “false or misleading” information about the app’s use of user data during a September briefing. “We still have unanswered questions and you failed to provide responsive documents requested by the Committee. Additionally, some of the information TikTok...

