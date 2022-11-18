Read full article on original website
Related
ktalnews.com
Judge dismisses Carstensen’s Dist. B election challenge
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A judge in Caddo District Court dismissed the election challenge by Shreveport City Council District B candidate James Carstensen on Monday, which claimed irregularities in voting machines. The suit named Caddo Clerk of Court Mike Spence, Caddo Registrar of Voters Dale Sibley, and Louisiana...
Tucker Carlson Says Pete Buttigieg 'Lied' About Being Gay In Deranged New Attack
The Fox News host, who has made homophobic comments about the transportation secretary in the past, attacked Buttigieg for not coming out earlier.
ktalnews.com
GOP lawmakers accuse TikTok of providing ‘false or misleading’ info
House Republicans are accusing TikTok of providing congressional staff with “false or misleading” information about the app’s use of user data during a September briefing. “We still have unanswered questions and you failed to provide responsive documents requested by the Committee. Additionally, some of the information TikTok...
ktalnews.com
Pompeo says head of teacher’s union is the ‘most dangerous person in the world’
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a Monday interview that he believes Randi Weingarten, the head of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) union, is the “most dangerous person in the world.”. In an interview with Semafor, Pompeo, who is thought to be eyeing a potential 2024...
Comments / 6