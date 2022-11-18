ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jets benching Zach Wilson versus Bears

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is not starting Week 12 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Wilson is being benched following a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in which he completed 9-of-22 passes for 77 scoreless yards. It was the fourth time in seven games this season that Wilson failed to throw a touchdown pass. Mike White will presumably start in Week 12, but Joe Flacco is a viable option as well. They should both be at least a modest upgrade for the Jets' pass-catchers over Wilson moving forward.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Chargers' Mike Williams aggravates high ankle sprain, uncertain for Week 12

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams aggravated his high ankle sprain in Week 11's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams high ankle sprain forced him to exit Week 11's loss early, but it is not considered to be serious, according to Brandon Staley. The Chargers will know more about his availability for Week 12 and beyond in the coming days. Stay tuned. If Williams misses more time, Josh Palmer could continue to see increased targets.
KANSAS STATE
numberfire.com

Kyle Allen expected to start for Texans in Week 12, Davis Mills moving to the bench

Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen is expected to start Week 12's game against the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The Texans are expected to make a quarterback change for Week 12's clash with the Dolphins. Davis Mills struggles so far this season have prompted Houston to switch things up. Allen will receive first-team reps in practice this week with the expectation that he will be under center against the Dolphins on Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, 49ers Versus Cardinals

Monday night's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals is set to take place in Mexico City. Which bets stand out at FanDuel Sportsbook for the international affair? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the game, discussing his view of the traditional markets, how to navigate the Cardinals' injuries, and top player props for the game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Rams' Matthew Stafford (neck) out for Week 12, Bryce Perkins expected to start

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) has been ruled out of Week 12's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Stafford has been downgraded to out and will not be available to face the Chiefs on Sunday due to a neck sprain. Bryce Perkins will get the majority of the first-team reps at practice this week and is expected to start against Kansas City.
KANSAS STATE
numberfire.com

NFL Betting Guide: Will the Cowboys' Offense Keep Rolling Against the Giants on Thanksgiving?

The midday staple on Thanksgiving once again belongs to the Dallas Cowboys, who are 7-3 on the season and rank third in numberFire's power ratings for the season. They'll host division rivals this time around. The New York Giants come to town with an identical 7-3 record. However, they're ranked 15th in the power rankings, according to numberFire.
numberfire.com

Baker Mayfield benched by Panthers again

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will not start in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield started in place of P.J. Walker (ankle) last week for the first time since Week 5, but he completed 21-of-33 passes for 196 yards and two interceptions in another disappointing effort. Sam Darnold will take over and start on Sunday in his first appearance of the season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Kenrich Williams coming off Thunder bench Wednesday

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Kenrich Williams is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Denver Nuggets. Aleksej Pokusevski is replacing Williams in the starting lineup to join Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in the starting lineup. Kenrich and Jaylin Williams will be available off the bench. numberFire's models project Kenrich for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Trey Murphy (foot) ruled out Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Trey Murphy (foot) is out Wednesday versus the San Antonio Spurs. Murphy will miss a second straight game. That leaves extra minutes available for Naji Marshall and Dyson Daniels. C.J. McCollum (illness) is also out Wednesday. Per numberFire's NBA Heat Map, the Pelicans' implied total...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Bones Hyland (hip) probable on Tuesday

Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (hip) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Hyland is dealing with a hip injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Detroit on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 24.4 minutes against the Pistons. Hyland's Tuesday projection...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Clippers' Paul George (knee, hamstring) out on Monday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee, hamstring) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. George has been downgraded from questionable to out due to a knee soreness and a strained hamstring and will not be available to face Utah on Monday. His first chance to return will come against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Bruce Brown starting for Jamal Murray (conditioning) Wednesday

Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown is in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Brown is replacing Jamal Murray (conditioning) in the starting lineup on the second leg of a back-to-back. Bones Hyland (illness) is also out, so Brown should have plenty of minutes to produce. numberFire's models...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Heat's Gabe Vincent (knee) questionable on Wednesday

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Vincent's availability is currently unknown after he missed three games with left knee effusion. Expect Haywood Highsmith to log more minutes on Wednesday if Vincent is ruled out. Vincent's current projection includes 10.1...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Magic's Chuma Okeke (knee) will not return Monday

The Orlando Magic have ruled out Chuma Okeke (knee soreness) for the remainder of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Okeke suffered an injury in the first half Monday and was unable to return to the game. Okeke played 12 minutes but was unable to put up any points, rebounds,...
numberfire.com

Nets' Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) out again on Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Watanabe continues to deal with a hamstring injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with Toronto. His next chance to play will come against the Indiana Pacers on Friday. Watanabe is averaging...
BROOKLYN, NY

