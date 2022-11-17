Iowa County authorities received a call on Sunday at approximately 9:35 p.m. from a man dressed in tactical gear, reportedly in the Village of Ridgeway. The caller reported that shots had been fired. Units from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodgeville Police Department were dispatched. Additionally, local Wardens from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assisted under mutual aid. According to Village of Ridgeway Marshal Michael Gorham, deputies and officers had established a working perimeter, making contact with residents to verify their safety. Dispatchers from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, including Sheriff-elect Michael Peterson, continued to try to collect information from the caller. Upon further investigation and conflicting information from the caller, the call appeared to be a hoax. At this time, the matter is a continuing investigation, so no further information is available now. However, there was no evidence of an actual threat.

IOWA COUNTY, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO