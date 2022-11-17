Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
x1071.com
UW offers students $5,000, free food, housing to live off campus due to space constraints
MADISON, Wis. – With housing space limited, students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison this year were offered unique incentives to live off campus. Some 276 students took the school’s offer of either free meals, housing or $5,000. “We offered them an incentive of $5,000 if they chose to...
x1071.com
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announces reelection bid
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway wants to stay in office for a few more years. The mayor announced Sunday that she will campaign for a second term. Rhodes-Conway was first elected in 2019, taking over for Paul Soglin. Rhodes-Conway is Madison’s first openly gay mayor and only...
x1071.com
Dane County Farmers Market holiday market comes to Monona Terrace
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Farmers Market ended its season on Capitol Square last week, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have more events planned. Saturday marked the return of the indoor Holiday Markets at Monona Terrace. Over 60 vendors were set up, giving shoppers a chance to find locally-sourced foods and other goods.
x1071.com
DNR announces pilot program to make state park and forest admission free with library card
EDGERTON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced a pilot program to help people access Wisconsin’s state parks. It all starts with a library card. The program, which started on Nov. 1, allows library card holders TO check out a pass from participating libraries. The passes...
x1071.com
Madison teachers tell school board they want fired principal reinstated
Madison, Wis. — For the second time in the less than two months since their former principal was fired, teachers from Sennett middle school urged members of the Madison school board to have him reinstated. Dr. Jeffrey Copeland was terminated by the district in late September after he accidentally...
x1071.com
Wisconsin AG Kaul files suit against Didion, alleging dozens of environmental violations
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is filing a suit against Didion Milling and Didion Ethanol, alleging multiple environmental violations. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is accusing Didion of violating air pollution control permits at its milling and ethanol production facilities in Columbia County. The facilities, the DOJ claims, are a “major source” of emissions for carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, and volatile organic compounds.
x1071.com
Business leaders kick off Shop Indie Local campaign amid holiday shopping season
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — With the holiday shopping season nearing full swing, Dane Buy Local on Monday kicked off its 13th Shop Indie Local campaign to encourage shoppers to support local businesses. The campaign, which highlights the economic impacts of local businesses versus national chains, includes a number of...
x1071.com
Goodman Center provides thousands with Thanksgiving meals
MADISON, Wis. – For decades, the Goodman Community Center has provided Thanksgiving meals to thousands of families in Madison, and with record high demand, they came through again in 2022. They opened 4,000 slots for full, free thanksgiving meals to anyone who signed up. They did that, and then...
x1071.com
Authorities Respond To Possible Threat in Iowa County
Iowa County authorities received a call on Sunday at approximately 9:35 p.m. from a man dressed in tactical gear, reportedly in the Village of Ridgeway. The caller reported that shots had been fired. Units from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodgeville Police Department were dispatched. Additionally, local Wardens from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assisted under mutual aid. According to Village of Ridgeway Marshal Michael Gorham, deputies and officers had established a working perimeter, making contact with residents to verify their safety. Dispatchers from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, including Sheriff-elect Michael Peterson, continued to try to collect information from the caller. Upon further investigation and conflicting information from the caller, the call appeared to be a hoax. At this time, the matter is a continuing investigation, so no further information is available now. However, there was no evidence of an actual threat.
x1071.com
Cause of fire at the Nitty Gritty under investigation
MADISON, Wis. — The cause of a fire at Madison’s Nitty Gritty restaurant is under investigation. Madison Fire Department crews were dispatched to the restaurant on N. Frances St. just after 1 a.m. Sunday. A passerby called 911 and reported a vehicle and dumpster were on fire in...
x1071.com
Two Vehicle Accident on Highway 151
Mineral Point Fire and Mineral Point EMS responded to Highway 151 Willow Springs Township Sunday just after 2pm for a two vehicle accident. 38 year old Katie Juisto of Platteville was traveling on Highway 151 and failed to yield to the vehicle in front of her causing her to strike the rear end of a vehicle driven by 59 year old Todd Gilbertson of Blanchardville. Juisto’s vehicle had some disabling damage and Juisto reported minor injuries. The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene.
x1071.com
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in deer theft
PORTAGE, Wis. — Law enforcement in Columbia County recovered a stolen deer Sunday, thanks to some help from Facebook users. It all started on Saturday. A woman posted that her son had shot his first buck while hunting on property off Highway O between Portage and Wisconsin Dells. However, someone stole the animal from the property.
x1071.com
Police searching for missing UW-Madison student not heard from in more than a month
MADISON, Wis. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing University of Wisconsin-Madison student who hasn’t been heard from in more than a month. Family members of 19-year-old Enzhe Xun reported him missing on Nov. 15, and police have not been able to find him.
x1071.com
‘It can actually change the game:’ UW-Madison researchers develop carbon nanotube foam to improve concussion prevention in helmets
MADISON, Wis. — From the football field to the front lines of war, helmets are the first defense against brain injury. With more research going into materials that prevent kinetic energy from an impact reaching the brain, researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison believe their new carbon nanotube foam will get ahead in the head game.
x1071.com
Shullsburg Man Arrested On Numerous Charges
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to West High Street in Shullsburg Sunday around 8pm for a domestic disturbance. 27 year old Quincy Thompson of Shullsburg was arrested for Domestic Battery, Disorderly Conduct, Intimidating a Victim, Throwing Bodily Fluids at Public Safety, Bail Jumping and a valid Dane County Warrant. Thompson was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked on his charges and remains in custody.
x1071.com
Madison Night Market, ‘Shine On’ kick off the holiday season
MADISON, Wis. — As the final 2022 Madison Night Market wound down with dozens of vendors lining state street, a six week Shine On campaign kicked off with a spark. “We’re here we are at the top of state street, it’s a little cold but we are thrilled to bring people down here, for the Madison night market and our seasonal lighting celebration where we turn on all of our decorations,” said Tiffany Kenney, the Executive Director for Downtown Madison.
x1071.com
Forward Madison to host World Cup watch parties throughout tournament
MADISON, Wis. — If you’ve caught World Cup fever, Forward Madison may just have your cure. The team is hosting watch parties throughout the tournament at the Forward Club. The club will be open every day of the tournament, except Thanksgiving, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry...
x1071.com
Badgers stage comeback to secure bowl eligibility for 21st straight season
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Badgers are going bowling. Wisconsin mounted a second-half comeback on Saturday to take down Nebraska, 15-14, in Lincoln. Both teams traded punches in the first quarter but found little success. The Badgers were able to string together a 10-play drive near the end of the quarter but stalled out just past midfield.
x1071.com
Badgers light lamp late but fall to Minnesota in shootout
MADISON, Wis. — When the Badgers and Gophers lock horns, it’s always a tight battle and Saturday was no different. The Badger women’s hockey team scored in the dying moments of the third period to force overtime, before falling in a shootout. There was no shortage of...
Comments / 0