WacoTrib.com
Waco to pick Lions Park, Kiddieland design firm, gather public input
The city of Waco is expected to name a design consultant soon for the former Lions Park site and get a public input process underway. In the meantime, the site has been leveled and cleared of all concrete. A fence around the city-owned property will remain up until the end of the month to allow seedlings and grass planted by city landscapers to take root and grow before too many people walk over them.
$20M expansion underway at Sherwin-Williams Waco distribution center
Painting giant Sherwin-Williams will spend at least $20 million adding 200,000 square feet of space to the distribution center it opened locally in 2018. Sherwin-Williams spent $39 million to place a 615,000-square-foot facility at 1300 Aviation Parkway, having outgrown its leased space on Texas Central Parkway. It reportedly considered other cities, as the local facility serves all Texas and seven other states, but chose to remain in Waco.
Coryell County fugitive arrested in death of Waco woman
A Coryell County fugitive was arrested Monday in Hamilton on charges of murder and evidence tampering, stemming from the April disappearance and presumed killing of Elizabeth Ann Romero, 44, of Waco. The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force apprehended Erin Baily Finchum on Monday at a residence in Hamilton, according to...
Teen indicted on intoxication manslaughter in deadly South Waco crash
A 19-year-old man was indicted Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree felony intoxication manslaughter in a South Waco crash that left one person dead on a September early Saturday morning. Norman Newman Nyamandi lost control of a vehicle he was driving in the wee hours Sept. 17 and hit an unoccupied...
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Affidavit: Waco woman bit boyfriend, attacked him with sewing scissors
Waco police arrested a couple Sunday after a domestic argument caused a scuffle, leaving the man with bite marks and cuts from sewing scissors, an affidavit says. Police responded to the incident at an apartment in the 2800 block of South University Parks Drive after a roommate reported the fight.
Suspect in McGregor shootings indicted on capital murder charges
A McLennan County grand jury on Tuesday returned capital murder indictments against the McGregor man police believe fatally shot three family members and two neighbors in September. Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, has remained in custody since the shootings. The grand jury indicted him on capital murder and aggravated assault charges. The...
Baylor men expect Vegas trip to pay dividends
Baylor didn’t win the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas, but the tournament has already begun to pay dividends. After dropping an 86-79 decision to then-No. 16 Virginia in Friday’s first round, the Bears bounced back with an 80-75 win over then-No. 8 UCLA. The Bears learned...
Did TCU’s thriller vs. Baylor hurt Frogs' playoff chances?
WACO — No one knows how the College Football Playoff selection committee will evaluate No. 4 TCU’s 29-28 escape at Baylor. At the very least, credit the Horned Frogs with an off-the-charts degree of difficulty as they continue to display the art of the comeback in the most improbable ways.
