Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Downtown Denison block reopens after refresh
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The latest phase of the ambitious Designing Downtown Denison beautification project is ready for business. The 200 block of Main Street reopened Wednesday after the reconstruction project that started on April 18. While the end of the block remains closed, all businesses will now be accessible.
KTEN.com
Holiday food drive underway in Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — It's time again for the annual Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive in front of the Sherman Walmart. It's the 26th year of the event whose namesake was known as the "Blue Bunny ice cream man." Skaggs enjoyed being a part of the food drive to...
KTEN.com
Food pantry gives out hundreds of turkeys and hams for Thanksgiving
KINGSTON, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- "God had just laid it on my heart to do everything," said Jimmy Bishop with the Make Enos Great Again (MEGA) Food Pantry. "And actually I don't even know how I'm doing it, it's just the grace of God." Bishop has been running MEGA for more...
KTEN.com
Bells residents advised to boil water
BELLS, Texas (KTEN) — Residents of Bells are being asked to boil tap water before consuming it until further notice. The boil order, issued Saturday afternoon, follows a loss of water pressure after repairs to a six-inch water line at North and Broadway streets, the city said in a written statement.
KTEN.com
New dining options at Denison travel center
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Fuzzy's Taco Shop — along with a barbecue restaurant and, as of Tuesday, an Einstein Bros. Bagels shop — are slowly opening up at a new travel stop at the intersection of U.S. 75 and State Highway 91 in Denison, just south of the Oklahoma border.
KTEN.com
Inspiration for a unique Sherman business dies at age 5
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Charlotte Brooks was diagnosed with cerebral palsy after fighting for her life at birth. She passed away on November 7 at the age of five, but her legacy lives on. "Charlotte's life was always surrounded around impacting other people," said Charlotte's father, Kameron Brooks. "If...
KTEN.com
Sherman-Denison in top rank of manufacturing jobs
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman and Denison are getting some recognition when it comes to manufacturing jobs in the nation. In the area, almost 19 percent of the population works in manufacturing, according to a survey by financial information website SmartAsset. “That means that almost one in five people...
KTEN.com
Frustration from Grayson County new judge elect towards outgoing judge's new position
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) -- A war of words launched by the soon to be sworn in new Grayson County judge against Grayson County Commissioners. Earlier this week, Grayson County Commissioners appointed outgoing Grayson County Judge Bill Magers as the new head of the North Texas Regional Airport and to the Regional Mobility Authority, replacing Mike Livezey who recently stepped down.
KTEN.com
Choctaw artwork enlivens casino game
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — For the first time ever, the Choctaw Casino and Resort is featuring tribal art on its slot machines. The project took four months to create. Artist D.G. Smalling included aspects of the Choctaw culture in his design. "The four major assets or the four major...
KTEN.com
State-power Windthorst awaits Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KTEN) - The Collinsville Pirates are having their best season under fourth-year head coach Garrett Patterson. Following a dominating 51-14 win in the area round over McCamey, the Pirates will have to face Windthorst in the UIL Regional Semifinals. The Trojans are one of the best 2A(II) programs...
Comments / 2