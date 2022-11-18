The 2023 Winter Classic is just over one month away, as the Pittsburgh Penguins will head up to Fenway Park to take on the Boston Bruins on January 2nd. While they won't be officially released until Friday, the jersey that the Boston Bruins will be wearing for the game has leaked on Twitter via Paul Lukas (@Uniwatch). The jersey appeared in a retail store in Canada and was sent to Lukas by a fan of his account.

