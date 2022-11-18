Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RED WINGS DEFENCEMAN SUFFERS SIGNIFICANT INJURY SETBACK
2022 has been a year of ups and downs for Detroit Red Wings defenceman Mark Pysyk. He underwent surgery to repair his Achilles in July and also signed a one-year contract with Detroit worth $850,000 during the same month. Due to the recovery from his injury, Pysyk has get to...
RETIRED NHLER KEITH YANDLE MAKES BOLD PREDICTION ON THE NEW JERSEY DEVILS
The New Jersey Devils' 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night marked their 13th straight win - tying a franchise record. Over that span, the Devils have outscored their opponents 57-32, and their underlying analytics are at the top of the league. One critique of the Devils has...
OILERS' COACHING STAFF APPEARS TO HAVE LOST CONFIDENCE IN JACK CAMPBELL FOR NOW
Stuart Skinner occupied the starter's crease during the Edmonton Oilers' morning skate in New Jersey, leading us to suspect he will be between the pipes for their game against the red hot Devils. Who happen to be on a 12-game heater. This is a huge game for Edmonton, so opting for Skinner over Campbell pretty much tells us where the goaltending situation stands for the time being.
RADIM SIMEK CALLS MASON SHAW'S HIT ON HIM A 'DIRTY, DIRTY PLAY'
During November 13th's game against Minnesota, San Jose Sharks defenceman Radim Simek was hit in the head by Wild forward Mason Shaw and suffered a concussion. Shaw did not receive a penalty on the play for the hit and upon review the next day, the NHL Department of Player Safety deemed that no supplemental discipline was needed.
MAPLE LEAFS ACQUIRE DEFENSEMAN FROM COYOTES AMID INJURY ISSUES ON THE BLUE LINE
Amid injury issues to their blue line, the Toronto Maple Leafs have gone out and acquired defensive help from the Arizona Coyotes. Currently, the Maple Leafs are without Jake Muzzin, T.J. Brodie and Morgan Rielly. According to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports, the Coyotes have sent defenceman Conor Timmins to...
JAKE DEBRUSK LAYS OUT DAVID PASTRNAK AFTER THE TWO COLLIDE
This is not the sort of thing you like to see as a Bruins fan, given that it could have ended in injury. Thankfully, it did not, and the Bruins had their way with the Tampa Bay Lightning otherwise. So, no harm no foul; it was funny though.
HUGE MISTAKE LEADS TO HABS GOALIE PROSPECT SCORING A GOAL
File this one under weird goals you don't see very often. During Tuesday's Champions Hockey League game between Frolunda HC and the Straubing Tigers, we had a goalie goal, but not your average goalie goal. The game was the second-leg of a round of 16 tie between the two teams...
RYAN REAVES REPORTEDLY REQUESTED MOVE PRIOR TO TRADE TO MINNESOTA
Earlier on Wednesday, the New York Rangers traded veteran forward Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick. The deal came as no surprise to many and following the move, it was revealed that Reaves requested a trade away from the Rangers, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.
HURRICANES SIGN YOUNG GOALTENDER TO MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION
The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Wednesday that they've agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension worth $8 million ($2 million AAV) with 23-year-old netminder Pyotr Kochetkov. Kochetkov has only appeared in seven games with the Hurricanes since making his NHL debut last season, so giving out a contract like...
MORGAN RIELLY SUFFERS INJURY IN OVERTIME LOSS TO ISLANDERS, WILL HAVE IMAGING DONE
During the third period of Monday's overtime loss to the New York Islanders, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost their best defenceman, Morgan Rielly to a suspected lower-body injury. Rielly collided with Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri, both players fell to the ice and were slow to get up. The Maple Leafs...
DEVILS FANS LITTER THE ICE WITH GARBAGE AFTER THREE DISALLOWED GOALS
Riding a 13-game win streak, the New Jersey Devils went into Wednesday night's game against Toronto the hottest team in the NHL. To start the game, both teams had their fair share of scoring chances, but it was the Devils who would strike first. However, the goal would be disallowed...
RED WINGS CLAIM FAMILIAR GOALTENDER OFF WAIVERS FROM SEATTLE
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. This is the third time Magnus Hellberg has been claimed off waivers since October 3rd. On October 3rd, he was claimed by Ottawa from Seattle, on November 10th he was claimed by Seattle from Ottawa and then today, claimed by the Red Wings from Seattle.
AHLER WHO TWO-HANDED AN OFFICIAL HANDED SURPRISING SUSPENSION
After accidentally two-hand slashing an official, Manitoba Moose forward Evan Polei has been handed a one-game suspension by the AHL. Which may come as a surprise to many, given the violent nature of his indiscretion. Naturally, many folks expected a harsher sentence than merely a game. However, it was an...
BRUINS CLEAR THE BENCH FOR PATRICE BERGERON'S 1,000TH CAREER POINT
There are few - if any - players in the NHL more beloved by his own teammates than Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron. After surrendering the first goal the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Boston Bruins have completely flipped the game on its head, with Bergeron giving them a 4-1 lead through two periods.
AVALANCHE PROSPECT SUSPENDED FOR RETURNING TO HOME COUNTRY
According to Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now, the Colorado Eagles, AHL affiliate of the Avalanche, have suspended defensive prospect Danila Zhuravlyov for leaving the organization and returning to Russia for personal reasons. The 22-year-old was drafted by the Avalanche in the fifth round in 2018 and after spending the...
CANADIENS' NICK SUZUKI WAS ENCOURAGED TO LEARN FRENCH BY CURRENT NHL SUPERSTAR
Being captain of the Montreal Canadiens is a huge honour and it comes with a lot of responsibility. Given that at least half of the fan base speaks French, it makes sense that the captain should be able to converse with the media in that language, or at least some think so.
BOSTON'S 2023 WINTER CLASSIC JERSEY LEAKS ON TWITTER
The 2023 Winter Classic is just over one month away, as the Pittsburgh Penguins will head up to Fenway Park to take on the Boston Bruins on January 2nd. While they won't be officially released until Friday, the jersey that the Boston Bruins will be wearing for the game has leaked on Twitter via Paul Lukas (@Uniwatch). The jersey appeared in a retail store in Canada and was sent to Lukas by a fan of his account.
JAKE ALLEN SNAPS AS HE HAS THE WORST PERFORMANCE OF HIS CAREER
The Buffalo Sabres made minced meat out of the Montréal Canadiens on Tuesday night, defeating the Habs by a final score of 7-2 on their home ice. Buffalo dominated the game from the opening face-off, scoring the seventh-quickest trio of goals in NHL history to open the scoring. Three...
THREE PLAYERS PLACED ON WAIVERS FOR NOVEMBER 22
Three players have been placed on waivers by their respective clubs on November 22.
FOLIGNO BELIEVES CURRENT BRUINS GROUP DIFFERENT THAN PAST TEAMS HE'S PLAYED FOR
Through its first 19 games of the regular season, the Boston Bruins own a superb 17-2-0 record. That could improve even further on Monday night, as they are set to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Few, if any, saw this start coming for the Bruins, a team which was...
