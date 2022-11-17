Read full article on original website
BRUINS CLEAR THE BENCH FOR PATRICE BERGERON'S 1,000TH CAREER POINT
There are few - if any - players in the NHL more beloved by his own teammates than Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron. After surrendering the first goal the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Boston Bruins have completely flipped the game on its head, with Bergeron giving them a 4-1 lead through two periods.
OSKAR SUNDQVIST HITS KURALY FROM BEHIND, REFUSES TO FIGHT AFTER
On Saturday night, Oskar Sundqvist (6'3'') refused to fight Mathieu Olivier (6'1'') after he threw an iffy check unto Sean Kuraly. It wasn't a dirty hit, per se. It also wasn't a hit that goes unnoticed by most hockey teams. It was from behind, no question. The Wings were leading...
DARRYL SUTTER ELABORATES ON THE PERSONAL NATURE OF TKACHUK'S TRADE REQUEST
No team in the NHL saw a greater exodus of star players than the Calgary Flames. All told, the Flames lost 259 points from four separate players; most of which came from Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau. That magnitude of subtraction would have the utmost affect on any club, but...
RADIM SIMEK CALLS MASON SHAW'S HIT ON HIM A 'DIRTY, DIRTY PLAY'
During November 13th's game against Minnesota, San Jose Sharks defenceman Radim Simek was hit in the head by Wild forward Mason Shaw and suffered a concussion. Shaw did not receive a penalty on the play for the hit and upon review the next day, the NHL Department of Player Safety deemed that no supplemental discipline was needed.
NIKITA ZAITSEV REPORTEDLY BLOCKED TRADE TO CANADIAN TEAM
The saga of Nikita Zaitsev and the Ottawa Senators took a twist Saturday night. Zaitsev has never lived up to his $4.5 million annual cap hit. That dates back to his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tired of having him on their roster, the Sens placed the defenceman on waivers Nov 9. No one bothered to take him, so he remained with the team until Nov 18, when he was sent to the AHL. Now, though, it is being reported that Ottawa had a chance to trade Zaitsev, but he nixed the deal using his no-trade clause.
MINNESOTA FORWARD TYSON JOST CLAIMED OFF WAIVERS
Tyson Jost, placed on waivers on Friday, has been claimed off the wire by the Buffalo Sabres, per Darren Dreger. Jost, 24, was traded to Minnesota from Colorado before last season's playoffs. In 354 NHL games, the former 10th-overall pick has managed 112 points for the Avs and the Wild.
PENGUINS CELEBRATE EVGENI MALKIN'S 1000TH GAME IN HILARIOUS STYLE
Evgeni Malkin is playing in his 1000th NHL game on Sunday night, as the Penguins visit the Chicago Blackhawks. To celebrate Malkin's milestone, his teammate all joined him in his pre-game ritual, which made for funny content. This could become a regular thing. Pittsburgh's locker room - mostly Sidney Crosby...
JAKE DEBRUSK LAYS OUT DAVID PASTRNAK AFTER THE TWO COLLIDE
This is not the sort of thing you like to see as a Bruins fan, given that it could have ended in injury. Thankfully, it did not, and the Bruins had their way with the Tampa Bay Lightning otherwise. So, no harm no foul; it was funny though.
SEATTLE KRAKEN ANNOUNCE FORWARD SHANE WRIGHT SENT TO AHL
2022 4th-overall pick Shane Wright has officially been sent to the AHL for a conditioning stint, per the Seattle Kraken. For those thinking, players under CHL contracts under age 20 are ineligible for the AHL... Normally, that would be the case. However, via a loophole in the NHL's collective bargaining...
CANADIENS' NICK SUZUKI WAS ENCOURAGED TO LEARN FRENCH BY CURRENT NHL SUPERSTAR
Being captain of the Montreal Canadiens is a huge honour and it comes with a lot of responsibility. Given that at least half of the fan base speaks French, it makes sense that the captain should be able to converse with the media in that language, or at least some think so.
FOLIGNO BELIEVES CURRENT BRUINS GROUP DIFFERENT THAN PAST TEAMS HE'S PLAYED FOR
Through its first 19 games of the regular season, the Boston Bruins own a superb 17-2-0 record. That could improve even further on Monday night, as they are set to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Few, if any, saw this start coming for the Bruins, a team which was...
SHANE WRIGHT WILL REPORTEDLY BE SENT TO THE AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE ON SUNDAY
During the '32 Thoughts' segment on Hockey Night in Canada, Sportsnet insider Jeff Marek said that 2022 4th-overall pick Shane Wright will be sent to the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds on Sunday for a conditioning stint. Normally for players that are still eligible to be sent back to junior hockey...
Defensemen Jakob Chychryn, Erik Karlsson being named in potential trades
Mentioning the market for defense in the NHL immediately brings to mind at least two things: Jakob Chychrun and the Ottawa Senators, both as they are separately, and the rumors connecting the defenseman to Canada’s capitol. With Chychrun having been on IR to finish last season and now to start this season, the rumors surrounding the 24-year-old had been a bit quieter than usual, but expected to tick up with his return on Monday.
MATTHEW TKACHUK ANTICIPATING SPECIAL GAME AGAINST CALGARY ON SATURDAY
For the first time since being traded this offseason, Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk will face his former team in the Calgary Flames this afternoon. Shortly after letting it be known he didn't want to sign a long-term deal with the Flames, general manager Brad Treliving shipped him off to the Panthers in exchange for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar and prospect Cole Schwindt. Given how things ended, it will be interesting to see how this game plays out, one in which Tkachuk admits is much different than any other regular season game.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS SET NHL RECORD WITH LATEST WIN
The New Jersey Devils won their 12th straight game on Saturday afternoon when they defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-1. The matinee featured a convincing win for the Devils to cap off a successful 3-0 road trip through Eastern Canada, defeating the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Sens back-to-back-to-back.
ARBER XHEKAJ TAKES ON NICOLAS DESLAURIERS FOR SECOND FIGHT IN AS MANY GAMES
After dropping the mitts during Thursday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets with Mathieu Olivier, Montreal Canadiens rookie defenceman Arber Xhekaj was at it again. After laying a big hit on Flyers forward Patrick Brown, Nicolas Deslauriers comes in to defend his teammate and takes on Arber Xhekaj in a heavyweight tilt.
AHL FORWARD BOOTED FROM GAME AFTER ACCIDENTALLY HITTING OFFICIAL WHILE SWINGING STICK IN FRUSTRATION (VIDEO)
A forward with the Manitoba Moose of the AHL is likely facing a suspension, even though his actions were accidental. Evan Polei was given a game misconduct Friday after hitting an official with his stick. Polei was frustrated that he'd been called for a penalty, and swung his stick in frustration just as he was going into the penalty box. While swinging, it appears the butt-end of his stick catches one of the officials in the face. Polei tried to make sure the linesmen was ok before being tossed from the game. According to fans, as he was headed back to the dressing room. Polei took another big swing with his stick and then tossed it into the crowd.
MIKE MATHESON TO MAKE CANADIENS DEBUT ON SATURDAY, ROOKIE DEFENCEMAN MADE HEALTHY SCRATCH
Following Saturday's morning skate, it was revealed that Habs defenceman Michael Matheson will make his Canadiens debut on Saturday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. Matheson, 28, was traded to the Canadiens from Pittsburgh this summer in exchange for Ryan Poehling and Jeff Petry. The Pointe-Claire (Quebec) native suffered an abdominal...
OILERS' COACHING STAFF APPEARS TO HAVE LOST CONFIDENCE IN JACK CAMPBELL FOR NOW
Stuart Skinner occupied the starter's crease during the Edmonton Oilers' morning skate in New Jersey, leading us to suspect he will be between the pipes for their game against the red hot Devils. Who happen to be on a 12-game heater. This is a huge game for Edmonton, so opting for Skinner over Campbell pretty much tells us where the goaltending situation stands for the time being.
NHL RELEASES OFFICIAL EXPLANATION AFTER TORONTO GOAL CAUSES BACKLASH (VIDEO)
The NHL has decided to officially explain to fans why a Toronto Maple Leafs goal against the Buffalo Sabres Saturday jifht counted despite Buffalo's net being way off its moorings when the puck crossed the line. Here's the replay of the shorthanded goal scored by Mark Giordano. He was clearly pleading his case at the end.
