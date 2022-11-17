A forward with the Manitoba Moose of the AHL is likely facing a suspension, even though his actions were accidental. Evan Polei was given a game misconduct Friday after hitting an official with his stick. Polei was frustrated that he'd been called for a penalty, and swung his stick in frustration just as he was going into the penalty box. While swinging, it appears the butt-end of his stick catches one of the officials in the face. Polei tried to make sure the linesmen was ok before being tossed from the game. According to fans, as he was headed back to the dressing room. Polei took another big swing with his stick and then tossed it into the crowd.

2 DAYS AGO