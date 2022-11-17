Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Intersection dedicated in honor of record-setting voter registrar
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An intersection near Canter's Deli in the Fairfax district was dedicated Sunday as Sylvia Levin Democracy Square in honor of the late record-setting volunteer voter registrar. Levin was recognized by the Secretary of State's Office, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, U.S. House of Representatives and...
spectrumnews1.com
Arrest made in alleged assault after Dodger Stadium concert
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a couple in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert last week, a police spokesperson said Sunday. Video showing portions of an altercation was posted on the TMZ celebrity news...
spectrumnews1.com
Horvath defeats Hertzberg in Board of Supervisors race
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Lindsey Horvath will take office next month as the new Los Angeles County supervisor representing the 3rd District, pledging to repeat her success as West Hollywood’s mayor and City Council member in reducing homelessness. Horvath declared victory Thursday night, 37 minutes before her opponent,...
spectrumnews1.com
LASD: Cadet injured by SUV in ‘grave condition’
WHITTIER, Calif. (CNS) — One of the four Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured by an SUV while on a training run in South Whittier last Wednesday has suffered setbacks and is in "grave condition," sheriff's officials said Sunday. The cadet was identified as Alejandro Martinez by...
spectrumnews1.com
Quilting exhibit at Skirball stitches together art, activism
LOS ANGELES — From functional articles of comfort and warmth to beloved family heirlooms to stirring pieces that weave art and activism, the "Fabric of a Nation" exhibit, now on display at the Skirball Cultural Center, represents some 300 years of quilting history. “Quilts are embedded in the American...
