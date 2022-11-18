Read full article on original website
Related
davisnewspaper.net
Davis Firemen Fight Blaze at Arbuckle Event Center
ARBUCKLE EVENT CENTER. Fire broke out at the Arbuckle Event Center on Nov. 16. No injuries were reported and no animals from Arbuckle Wilderness were harmed. The Fire Marshal is investigating the blaze. Several area departments assisted the Davis Fire Department in the fighting the fire. Volunteer firefighters with the...
KTEN.com
Holiday food drive underway in Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — It's time again for the annual Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive in front of the Sherman Walmart. It's the 26th year of the event whose namesake was known as the "Blue Bunny ice cream man." Skaggs enjoyed being a part of the food drive to...
KXII.com
Court records show landlord’s history of cutting utilities at Sherman, Denison apartments span across country
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After almost a week since Grayson County was on the verge of having hundreds of residents lose power, the city of Sherman and tenants say the landlords have been silent. And records show Apex has operated under several names making answers hard to find. “It’s incredibly...
KTEN.com
New dining options at Denison travel center
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Fuzzy's Taco Shop — along with a barbecue restaurant and, as of Tuesday, an Einstein Bros. Bagels shop — are slowly opening up at a new travel stop at the intersection of U.S. 75 and State Highway 91 in Denison, just south of the Oklahoma border.
KTEN.com
Food pantry gives out hundreds of turkeys and hams for Thanksgiving
KINGSTON, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- "God had just laid it on my heart to do everything," said Jimmy Bishop with the Make Enos Great Again (MEGA) Food Pantry. "And actually I don't even know how I'm doing it, it's just the grace of God." Bishop has been running MEGA for more...
KXII.com
Gordonville man arrested accused of assaulting neighbor with pole saw
GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County deputies arrested a Gordonville man Sunday accused of assaulting his neighbor with a pole saw. Capt. Martin Hall said deputies were called to the 500 block of Stone Circle Drive where the victim alleged he was attacked by his neighbor, Joe Andaverde, 56, who witnessed said had been drinking most of the day.
KXII.com
Ardmore’s Grace Center moves to new building
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Volunteers and workers at the Grace Center - Ardmore’s homeless resource center - moved office furniture, lockers and beds to a new building Tuesday morning. Last January the Grace Day Center closed down for two months, citing a need to reevaluate the program. At the...
waurikanewsjournal.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Report
Gutierrez, Andrew Javier of Waurika, OK; DOB 5/22/88; Rape First Degree. Haynes, Jesse Shay of Ringling, OK; DOB 5/17/81; Failure to maintain security. Huynh, Phong Thanh of Arlington, OK; DOB 10/30/73; Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; Defective vehicle; Failure to maintain security. Arrested 11/17/22. Loman, David Wayne of...
One killed, 2 injured in Johnston County crash
One person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a crash in Johnston County.
Train derailment in Davis, Oklahoma
Officials at Everbridge NIXLE and the Murray County Emergency team are reporting a train derailment in the area of Main Street in Davis, Oklahoma.
KTEN.com
State-power Windthorst awaits Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KTEN) - The Collinsville Pirates are having their best season under fourth-year head coach Garrett Patterson. Following a dominating 51-14 win in the area round over McCamey, the Pirates will have to face Windthorst in the UIL Regional Semifinals. The Trojans are one of the best 2A(II) programs...
KTEN.com
Inspiration for a unique Sherman business dies at age 5
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Charlotte Brooks was diagnosed with cerebral palsy after fighting for her life at birth. She passed away on November 7 at the age of five, but her legacy lives on. "Charlotte's life was always surrounded around impacting other people," said Charlotte's father, Kameron Brooks. "If...
KTEN.com
Davis Police seize over $400,000 worth of drugs in multiple busts
DAVIS, Okla. (KTEN) -- More than 400,000 dollars worth of illegal drugs are off the streets in the city of Davis. DPD K-9 officer Gary Smith says he assisted in two busts equating to the nearly half-million dollars in the seizing of narcotics. One of the busts was a traffic stop, where Smith and his K-9, Miclo, discovered over 100 pounds of marijuana, the largest bust ever within the city of Davis.
KTEN.com
Sherman-Denison in top rank of manufacturing jobs
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman and Denison are getting some recognition when it comes to manufacturing jobs in the nation. In the area, almost 19 percent of the population works in manufacturing, according to a survey by financial information website SmartAsset. “That means that almost one in five people...
Two felons charged with possession of AR-15, body armor
A Bowie man and Wichita Falls woman are jailed for charges of felons in possession of a firearm and body armor after a car and foot chase late Monday night, Nov. 14, 2022.
KXII.com
Pilot Point Police warning public of phone scam
PILOT POINT, Texas (KXII) - Pilot Point Police is warning residents of a phone scam from a fake sergeant seeking money for warrants. Police said they have received reports that Sgt Leon Kartir has been contacting citizens, telling them they have warrants, and requesting payments via Cash App. Law enforcement...
KTEN.com
What to expect for Black Friday 2022
(KTEN) -- Retail stores across Texoma are gearing up for Black Friday sales. According to the RetailMeNot, the National Retail Federation said this weekend's specials are expected to attract the biggest Black Friday crowds in more than four years. "I expect another wonderful holiday season," said Sandi Key, owner of...
KTEN.com
Frustration from Grayson County new judge elect towards outgoing judge's new position
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) -- A war of words launched by the soon to be sworn in new Grayson County judge against Grayson County Commissioners. Earlier this week, Grayson County Commissioners appointed outgoing Grayson County Judge Bill Magers as the new head of the North Texas Regional Airport and to the Regional Mobility Authority, replacing Mike Livezey who recently stepped down.
KTEN.com
Pottsboro looks to build off of offensive showcase
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) - The Pottsboro Cardinals dominated in the area round, beating Whitney 62-49. The Cardinals had a balanced attack on offense exploiting the Wildcats defense on the ground and through the air. However, the Pottsboro defense was a big reason for their success Thursday night. Despite giving up...
Police searching for missing Oklahoma man
Authorities in Murray County are searching for a missing man who hasn't been seen in several days.
Comments / 1