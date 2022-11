IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league’s weekly swimming and diving awards. Hayon won three individual events at the Phill Hansel Invitational, including the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard butterfly. She posted the top time in the country in the 200 fly in 1:56.54, which ranks 25th in the nation, while her time in the 100 fly of 53.05 is 37th in the nation. Her time in the 50 free of 22.92 ranks second in the conference this season.

IRVING, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO