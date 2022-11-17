Read full article on original website
Michigan's Student Section Took Major Heat On Saturday
Michigan's student section wasn't close to full for Saturday's final home game against Illinois. Michigan, who was 10-0 entering this game, didn't have the support from its students that the school thought it would have. Here's a look at how empty it was:. Fans weren't happy with the students not...
Michigan RB Blake Corum Provides Update on Knee Injury
The star running back gave an update on his knee injury suffered in Saturday’s victory over Illinois.
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Crowd Photo
The University of Michigan's football team played the final home game of its 2022 season on Saturday. Michigan barely escaped Illinois, winning by a field goal, to remain unbeaten on the year. The Wolverines are now 11-0 heading into "The Game" against Ohio State. The crowd at Saturday afternoon's Michigan...
Look: Michigan Football Fans Not Happy With ESPN
Michigan beat Ohio State last year, but was the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes something that is sustainable?. Ohio State had dominated the rivalry in recent years, prior to 2021, but Michigan took control of things at the Big House last year. However, some excuses have been made for the...
Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh criticized for puzzling late-game decision vs. Illinois
Michigan escaped on Saturday with a 19-17 win over Illinois, keeping their unbeaten record intact. Although Michigan’s late-game strategies mostly paid off, there was one decision Jim Harbaugh made that nobody understood. The Wolverines had a 3rd-and-5 with 13 seconds left while trailing 17-16 against the Illini. They had...
Trey Townsend helps Oakland basketball clip Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan in overtime
Trey Townsend’s layup with nine seconds remaining in overtime lifted Oakland to a 92-90 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday in Rochester. Townsend scored 17 points, as did Keaton Hervey, who also had nine rebounds for Oakland (2-3). Rocket Watts added 15 points as six Golden Grizzlies scored in double-figures.
Michigan Stadium tunnel issues cause delay during Wolverines-Illini game
In what seems to be a weekly occurrence, there was another problem with the locker room tunnel situation at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. The second half of Saturday's game between the Wolverines and Illinois Fighting Illini had to be delayed a couple of months due to a "log jam" issue in the tunnel as both teams were attempting to return to the field.
Jim Harbaugh provides early outlook for injured Michigan players entering The Game week
Jim Harbaugh knows what the last game of the season means to his players, especially when it is the highly-anticipated matchup with Ohio State. More than pride is on the line as the Wolverines and Buckeyes go at it next weekend. As the end of the season comes into view, the only question remaining is who will take home the B1G Championship trophy. The Wolverines survived a close call with Illinois to remain a perfect 11-0, and the Buckeyes are battling it out with Maryland on Saturday to keep their spot atop the B1G East division.
Ohio State Football Star Has 3-Letter Message For Michigan
A week from yesterday, undefeated Ohio State will host undefeated Michigan at The Horsehoe in Columbus. On Saturday, both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines narrowly escaped their opponents, to get to 11-0 heading into the final game of the year. It's all about The Game, now. One Ohio State football...
Illinois' Bret Bielema 'very upset' with controversial ending after No. 3 Michigan edges Illini 19-17
Chase Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but No. 3 Michigan escaped Illinois’ upset bid 19-17. Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard, game-winning field goal with nine seconds left to help Michigan improve to 11-0. A questionable no-call on Michigan's fourth-and-3 conversion helped set up Moody's go-ahead kick much to the displeasure of Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff.
Michigan running back gets bad injury news
The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michigan's Blake Corum, his knee 'good,' once again helping families at Thanksgiving
Ypsilanti — Less than 24 hours after Michigan running back Blake Corum was injured on a run before halftime of the Wolverines’ final home game against Illinois, he was out donating Thanksgiving turkey meals for a second straight year. Corum, who leads the nation with 19 touchdowns scored,...
Michigan State basketball: Jaden Akins leaves Villanova win with apparent injury
EAST LANSING — Jaden Akins backpedaled on defense, landed awkwardly and came up limping. The sophomore guard left No. 25 Michigan State basketball’s 73-71 victory over Villanova on Friday night with an apparent injury to his surgically repaired left foot. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound combo guard underwent surgery Sept....
Michigan Nabs Commitment From High-Upside Prospect
It had been more than a month since Michigan landed a commitment, but the Wolverines got back on the board today with the pledge of Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth interior offensive lineman Nathan Efobi. The 6-4, 282-pounder picked the Wolverines over Boston College, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Miami, Missouri, NC...
4 mid-Michigan teams reach high school football semi-finals
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The high school football season is very close to an end here in Michigan. There are just four teams left in all of mid-Michigan: Jackson Lumen Christi, Mason, DeWitt, and Napoleon. Two of those teams, DeWitt and Mason, could face each other in the finals if they win. The other two […]
If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
Bielema to coach Illini at Michigan after mother's passing
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema will coach the Illini at No. 3 Michigan, just two days after his mother, Marilyn, passed away. Bielema traveled with the Illini (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) and will be on the sideline for the 11 a.m. kickoff against the Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) at Michigan Stadium, an Illinois football spokesman told Illini Inquirer.
Chelsea, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
