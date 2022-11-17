ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Spun

Michigan's Student Section Took Major Heat On Saturday

Michigan's student section wasn't close to full for Saturday's final home game against Illinois. Michigan, who was 10-0 entering this game, didn't have the support from its students that the school thought it would have. Here's a look at how empty it was:. Fans weren't happy with the students not...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Crowd Photo

The University of Michigan's football team played the final home game of its 2022 season on Saturday. Michigan barely escaped Illinois, winning by a field goal, to remain unbeaten on the year. The Wolverines are now 11-0 heading into "The Game" against Ohio State. The crowd at Saturday afternoon's Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Michigan Football Fans Not Happy With ESPN

Michigan beat Ohio State last year, but was the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes something that is sustainable?. Ohio State had dominated the rivalry in recent years, prior to 2021, but Michigan took control of things at the Big House last year. However, some excuses have been made for the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Michigan Stadium tunnel issues cause delay during Wolverines-Illini game

In what seems to be a weekly occurrence, there was another problem with the locker room tunnel situation at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. The second half of Saturday's game between the Wolverines and Illinois Fighting Illini had to be delayed a couple of months due to a "log jam" issue in the tunnel as both teams were attempting to return to the field.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh provides early outlook for injured Michigan players entering The Game week

Jim Harbaugh knows what the last game of the season means to his players, especially when it is the highly-anticipated matchup with Ohio State. More than pride is on the line as the Wolverines and Buckeyes go at it next weekend. As the end of the season comes into view, the only question remaining is who will take home the B1G Championship trophy. The Wolverines survived a close call with Illinois to remain a perfect 11-0, and the Buckeyes are battling it out with Maryland on Saturday to keep their spot atop the B1G East division.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Star Has 3-Letter Message For Michigan

A week from yesterday, undefeated Ohio State will host undefeated Michigan at The Horsehoe in Columbus. On Saturday, both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines narrowly escaped their opponents, to get to 11-0 heading into the final game of the year. It's all about The Game, now. One Ohio State football...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Illinois' Bret Bielema 'very upset' with controversial ending after No. 3 Michigan edges Illini 19-17

Chase Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but No. 3 Michigan escaped Illinois’ upset bid 19-17. Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard, game-winning field goal with nine seconds left to help Michigan improve to 11-0. A questionable no-call on Michigan's fourth-and-3 conversion helped set up Moody's go-ahead kick much to the displeasure of Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

Michigan running back gets bad injury news

The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Nabs Commitment From High-Upside Prospect

It had been more than a month since Michigan landed a commitment, but the Wolverines got back on the board today with the pledge of Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth interior offensive lineman Nathan Efobi. The 6-4, 282-pounder picked the Wolverines over Boston College, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Miami, Missouri, NC...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

4 mid-Michigan teams reach high school football semi-finals

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The high school football season is very close to an end here in Michigan. There are just four teams left in all of mid-Michigan: Jackson Lumen Christi, Mason, DeWitt, and Napoleon. Two of those teams, DeWitt and Mason, could face each other in the finals if they win. The other two […]
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Bielema to coach Illini at Michigan after mother's passing

Illinois football coach Bret Bielema will coach the Illini at No. 3 Michigan, just two days after his mother, Marilyn, passed away. Bielema traveled with the Illini (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) and will be on the sideline for the 11 a.m. kickoff against the Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) at Michigan Stadium, an Illinois football spokesman told Illini Inquirer.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
High School Football PRO

Chelsea, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Napoleon High School football team will have a game with Lumen Christi Catholic High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00.
CHELSEA, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MICHIGAN STATE

