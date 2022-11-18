ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Young Dolph shooting suspect loses phone privileges in jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the men charged in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph lost his phone privileges at the Shelby County jail. Judge Lee Coffee, is taking Justin Johnson’s privileges away and moving him to administrative segregation after learning Johnson uploaded a song he recorded over a jail phone to YouTube.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

actionnews5.com

Suspect arrested after Southaven shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A man is in custody for attempted murder after a shooting in Southaven. Police were called to the scene at Village Foods on Rasco Road on Sunday, November 20 where several vehicles had been hit by gunfire. The next day, police were able to identify the...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Men sought by police following road rage attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are looking for two men they say vandalized a victim’s truck after being involved in an accident in front of the Q-Mart at 1651 Getwell Road. The accident took place on Oct. 30 at approximately 11:50 a.m., police say. Officers were told by the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police shoot juvenile driver in reportedly stolen vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot by a Memphis police officer Monday morning while in a car that was reported stolen. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has been called in to assist with the investigation. TBI says the incident began when a...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Officer crashes in Southwest Memphis, 4 detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a Memphis police officer was involved in a two-vehicle accident at W. Raines Road and Weaver Road in Southwest Memphis. Police say no injuries were reported. Police have not confirmed what led to the crash, but say four people have...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 teens shot, killed in Forrest City

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Two teens were killed in Forrest City on Monday. St. Francis County Coroner Miles Kimble says 17-year-old Jerrick Holder was pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot in the chest. Holder was taken to the hospital from a home on West Franklin Ave, but...
FORREST CITY, AR
actionnews5.com

Owner of Valid Kixx speaks out about store robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A smash-and-grab robbery cost a Memphis shoe store $100,000 in merchandise. “I was at home when I got the notification and watched them as they came in the store,” said the owner of Valid Kixx, Keith Cannon. “They took everything.”. Surveillance video showed 20-30...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis Walmart shoplifted by over 20 armed suspects in 13 minutes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a mass shoplifting incident that took place in Whitehaven Sunday night. MPD says approximately 22 armed suspects with face masks stole multiple items from the Walmart on Elvis Presley Boulevard. Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling up to the automotive...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Teen succumbs to injuries after shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting of a juvenile Monday night. The juvenile was taken to the hospital in critical condition the night of the shooting. However, MPD tweeted Tuesday morning that she did not survive her injuries. The shooting took place on Curtis...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Two teens face 25 auto burglary charges each in break-ins across county

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two 19-year-olds have been charged in a series of car break-ins that took place in October. According to the affidavit, the crimes spanned across the East Memphis, Berclair, Bartlett, and Cordova areas. Among stolen cash, other stolen items included laptops, cellphones, tablets, wallets, purses, backpacks, a...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Victim in critical condition after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in a Frayser neighborhood has left one person in critical condition. Police say that just before 9 p.m. Monday night, a shooting took place at the Ridgecrest Apartments in Treemont Cove. One victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. No suspect...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

COGIC Evangelist Louise Patterson dies at 84

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of God and Christ (COGIC) has announced that Evangelist Louise D. Patterson died peacefully at her home Sunday evening at the age of 84. She was the former presiding bishop and the widow of Bishop G.E. Patterson, who died in 2007. Patterson was also president...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy 51 North

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was struck on Highway 51 North near Fite Road and pronounced dead around 6:40 a.m. Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
MEMPHIS, TN

