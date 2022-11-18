Read full article on original website
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Young Dolph shooting suspect loses phone privileges in jail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the men charged in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph lost his phone privileges at the Shelby County jail. Judge Lee Coffee, is taking Justin Johnson’s privileges away and moving him to administrative segregation after learning Johnson uploaded a song he recorded over a jail phone to YouTube.
actionnews5.com
Olive Branch man indicted for rape, kidnapping of minor in Collierville
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - An Olive Branch man has been indicted for the alleged rape and kidnapping of a minor that took place in Collierville. The indictment reads that the crime took place on April 6. On Nov. 17, 36-year-old Adam Perry was indicted on charges of aggravated rape, sexual...
actionnews5.com
15-year-old shot by MPD faces attempted murder charge, says TBI
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teenage boy is in critical condition after being shot by a Memphis police officer Monday morning while in a car that was reported stolen. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) was called in to assist with the investigation. TBI stated, in consultation with District Attorney...
actionnews5.com
Suspect arrested after Southaven shooting
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A man is in custody for attempted murder after a shooting in Southaven. Police were called to the scene at Village Foods on Rasco Road on Sunday, November 20 where several vehicles had been hit by gunfire. The next day, police were able to identify the...
actionnews5.com
Men sought by police following road rage attack
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are looking for two men they say vandalized a victim’s truck after being involved in an accident in front of the Q-Mart at 1651 Getwell Road. The accident took place on Oct. 30 at approximately 11:50 a.m., police say. Officers were told by the...
actionnews5.com
Police shoot juvenile driver in reportedly stolen vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot by a Memphis police officer Monday morning while in a car that was reported stolen. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has been called in to assist with the investigation. TBI says the incident began when a...
actionnews5.com
WATCH: Police release video of 22 armed shoplifters who stormed local Walmart
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released surveillance video footage showing the 22 armed shoplifters who flooded a Whitehaven Walmart and stole multiple items over the weekend. The incident took place Sunday night around 8:50 p.m. The suspects were in and out of the store in less...
actionnews5.com
Officer crashes in Southwest Memphis, 4 detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a Memphis police officer was involved in a two-vehicle accident at W. Raines Road and Weaver Road in Southwest Memphis. Police say no injuries were reported. Police have not confirmed what led to the crash, but say four people have...
actionnews5.com
2 teens shot, killed in Forrest City
FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Two teens were killed in Forrest City on Monday. St. Francis County Coroner Miles Kimble says 17-year-old Jerrick Holder was pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot in the chest. Holder was taken to the hospital from a home on West Franklin Ave, but...
actionnews5.com
Owner of Valid Kixx speaks out about store robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A smash-and-grab robbery cost a Memphis shoe store $100,000 in merchandise. “I was at home when I got the notification and watched them as they came in the store,” said the owner of Valid Kixx, Keith Cannon. “They took everything.”. Surveillance video showed 20-30...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Walmart shoplifted by over 20 armed suspects in 13 minutes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a mass shoplifting incident that took place in Whitehaven Sunday night. MPD says approximately 22 armed suspects with face masks stole multiple items from the Walmart on Elvis Presley Boulevard. Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling up to the automotive...
actionnews5.com
Teen succumbs to injuries after shooting in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting of a juvenile Monday night. The juvenile was taken to the hospital in critical condition the night of the shooting. However, MPD tweeted Tuesday morning that she did not survive her injuries. The shooting took place on Curtis...
actionnews5.com
Two teens face 25 auto burglary charges each in break-ins across county
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two 19-year-olds have been charged in a series of car break-ins that took place in October. According to the affidavit, the crimes spanned across the East Memphis, Berclair, Bartlett, and Cordova areas. Among stolen cash, other stolen items included laptops, cellphones, tablets, wallets, purses, backpacks, a...
actionnews5.com
MPD searching for suspect after shots were fired over attempted car break-in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police responded to an aggravated assault that led to multiple shots being fired. The shooting happened Monday morning around 2 a.m. on Mill Avenue, according to police. The victim was in his apartment with his girlfriend when he saw a suspect wearing a hoodie attempting to...
actionnews5.com
Victim in critical condition after shooting in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in a Frayser neighborhood has left one person in critical condition. Police say that just before 9 p.m. Monday night, a shooting took place at the Ridgecrest Apartments in Treemont Cove. One victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. No suspect...
actionnews5.com
‘All she wanted was to be accepted’: Mid-Southerners hold candlelight vigil for victims of Colorado nightclub massacre
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Candlelight, tears, and calls for action poured from Memphis Monday night as the local LGTBQ+ community came together to honor and remember those impacted by the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting. Officials released the names of those who died in the Saturday night gunfire, including one who...
actionnews5.com
COGIC Evangelist Louise Patterson dies at 84
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of God and Christ (COGIC) has announced that Evangelist Louise D. Patterson died peacefully at her home Sunday evening at the age of 84. She was the former presiding bishop and the widow of Bishop G.E. Patterson, who died in 2007. Patterson was also president...
actionnews5.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy 51 North
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was struck on Highway 51 North near Fite Road and pronounced dead around 6:40 a.m. Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
actionnews5.com
‘Understaffed,’ ‘disorganized,’ and ‘underfunded’: Tenn. lawmakers plead for DCS assistance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The death of a toddler who was placed in a rehab facility with her parents by the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) is the tipping point for state lawmakers from Shelby County. They’re asking Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to dip into the state’s billion-dollar budget...
actionnews5.com
‘Baby Café’ debuts in Memphis, providing assistance to families with infants
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) has debuted a “Baby Café” on Tuesday, which will provide families in need with resources to support their growing infants. The SCHD Baby Café will offer breastfeeding advice, support, assistance, and referrals at no cost to any...
