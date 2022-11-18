Read full article on original website
Supernatural creator pays tribute to Nicki Aycox following her death aged 47
Supernatural creator Eric Kripke has paid tribute to the show's star Nicki Aycox following her death. Aycox, known to fans of the long-running series for playing the first incarnation of Meg Masters, passed away last week. She was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2020. "Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our...
Drag Race's Shangela puts pro partner in drag for Dancing With The Stars finale
The Dancing with the Stars season 31 finale has seen former RuPaul's Drag Race star Shangela's pro dance partner Gleb Savchenko perform in full drag. During the final freestyle round, the show's first same-sex male pair made history once again by becoming the first couple to appear in drag. Former Strictly Come Dancing star Savchenko was re-introduced as Natasha, rocking a sparkly bodysuit, blonde wig, makeup and heels.
Strictly's Maisie Smith and Max George defend their age gap as they discuss romance
Strictly Come Dancing's Maisie Smith and Max George have defended their age gap as they discussed their romance. The duo went official as a couple in September, after they met while taking part in Strictly in 2020 and subsequently both appearing on the show's live tour. While there's a 13-year...
David Tennant transforms in first-look trailer for new ITV drama Litvinenko
The trailer for new ITV drama Litvinenko, which stars David Tennant in the titular role, just dropped. And (no surprises here), it looks really, really good. If you’re into intrigue, mystery and drama, all based on real events and with a generous helping of Tennant… this will probably be one for you.
Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid to suffer shocking accident
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street villain Stephen Reid suffers a nasty accident next week as his secretive behaviour continues. Stephen is currently in a difficult financial situation, but with his reputation as a successful businessman to protect, he's determined to make sure that his family and friends on the cobbles don't find out that he's struggling.
EastEnders' Janine Butcher makes shock Mick decision in baby story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Janine Butcher decided to call off her engagement to Mick Carter in tonight's episode (November 23). Wednesday's visit to Walford explored the aftermath of pregnant Janine's worrying accident, and the news she received about their unborn baby as a result. Last night's episode saw the doctors...
EastEnders' Janine and Mick discover pregnancy complications
EastEnders spoilers follow. Janine Butcher is facing pregnancy complications in EastEnders. This latest episode picked up in the aftermath of Janine's tumble down the stairs at the tube station, where she'd fallen directly on her stomach. Tuesday's instalment saw Sharon once again trying to smooth things over between the Carters...
Neighbours to air hundreds of new episodes after shock return deal
Neighbours spoilers follow. Neighbours' future will be secure for at least two years following its surprise revival, Digital Spy has learned. The popular soap will return to screens next year with a new home for UK viewers on the free streaming service Amazon Freevee. Network Ten will retain the first-run rights for new episodes in Australia.
Former Neighbours and Home and Away star Jodi Gordon shares future acting plans
Former Home and Away and Neighbours star Jodi Gordon has been talking about her future in the acting business, and it sounds like she is ready to jump back on our screens again. The actress played Martha MacKenzie in Home and Away from 2005 to 2010, and Elly Conway in...
Strictly's Dianne Buswell shares sweet tribute to Tyler West after departure
Strictly Come Dancing spoilers follow. Last night's (November 20) Strictly Come Dancing saw Tyler West and Dianne Buswell eliminated from the competition after facing Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu in the dreaded dance-off at Blackpool. Only Anton Du Beke voted to save them. Now, Dianne has shared a touching post...
I'm a Celebrity's Charlene White shares mistake Ant and Dec made during trial
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'s Charlene White has revealed a mistake that Ant and Dec made during the first task of the series. Before the celebrities made it to the jungle, Jill Scott, Charlene and Babatunde Aléshé took part in The Ledge. They each had to walk along an elongated plank off the top of a skyscraper, and once they reached a wider platform, the plank would be removed.
New Doctor Who 60th anniversary special will unite David Tennant, Christopher Eccleston and more
Doctor Who icons David Tennant, Tom Baker, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Christopher Eccleston, Peter Davison and Paul McGann are uniting for a new audio drama series. Commemorating the cult sci-fi franchise's 60th anniversary in 2023, the stars will feature in Big Finish's eight-part adventure Doctor Who: Once and Future, which rolls out across seven months starting in May.
Strictly Come Dancing’s Kym Marsh pulls out of weekend's live show
Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh has pulled out of this Saturday’s live show. The former Coronation Street star has tested positive for Covid-19 so is unable to take part, with the BBC confirming she will be absent from the live show on November 26. "Kym Marsh has tested...
Corrie 23/11/22: Awkward Questions (8pm Start)
Martha (Stephanie Beacham) in on her way back. Who should Ken be with?. Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Thanks to sam_gee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. This is Monday’s episode, delayed due to some malarkey called the World Cup. The next...
Queen Sugar boss talks "conflict" in the series finale
Queen Sugar creator Ava DuVernay has teased "conflict" to come in the series finale. The show, which follows the lives of three siblings in Louisiana, is currently in its seventh and final run, with the final episode airing next week. DuVernay, who is also overseeing the last episode as writer...
The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan return in first teaser for Dead City spinoff
The Walking Dead series finale spoilers follow. A first teaser for the Maggie and Negan Walking Dead spinoff series Dead City has arrived. The main series came to an end over the weekend, with Negan finally apologising for killing Maggie's other half Glenn all those years ago. While she couldn't ever forgive him, Maggie did believe he had earned his place in the group.
Hugh Grant thought Love Actually might be the "most psychotic thing" he'd been in
Love Actually has become a key player on the Christmas movie roster, but it turns out that Hugh Grant may not have immediately understood its appeal. It’s the 20th anniversary of the making of the British Christmas film, and cast members have come together to reminisce and share insider details for an ABC special, The Laughter and Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special.
The Peripheral star opens up about the show's "beautiful" handling of queer representation
The Peripheral star T'Nia Miller and showrunner Lisa Joy have addressed the sci-fi thriller's LGBTQ+ representation. Set in the future, the Prime Video series starring Chloë Grace Moretz incorporates queer relationships to the story in a natural, organic manner. "I don't think we mention, explicitly, sexuality or anything like...
Worst mother in EastEnders history
Who do you guys think is the worst mother on the show & why (also check comments to see additional names & feel free to add names to the comment section) Reasons: Treatment of Donna, faking her death for 9 years & missing Ben's upbringing. Also enables him & Ian's bad behaviour & babies them both. Also feel as if she has a favourite child which is never good. Kathy is basically the Peter Pettigrew of EastEnders.
Power Rangers stars pay tribute to Green Ranger Jason David Frank after he dies, aged 49
Power Rangers stars from across the series have paid tribute to Jason David Frank after his death at the age of 49. The actor first played Tommy Oliver in Mighty Morphin in 1993 and reprised the role in over half a dozen iterations of the franchise, wearing the mantle of Green Ranger, White Ranger, Red Zeo Ranger, Red Turbo Ranger and Black Dino Ranger at various points.
