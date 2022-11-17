The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was notified by a passerby around 7:45am Friday of a one vehicle crash on Highway 133 west of Blue River Road in Muscoda Township. The vehicle and trailer it was hauling were abandoned and a tow was contacted to remove the vehicle and trailer. Later, around 9:15am, the Sheriff’s Office was again contacted and informed that there were people back at the scene of the crash. The individuals agreed to meet with Law Enforcement in Blue River. After an investigation, 38 year old Jonathan Larson of Muskego was arrested for obstruction after he had his 16 year old nephew tell law enforcement a fictitious scenario that he was operating the vehicle and that his uncle, Jonathan Larson, was a passenger when they swerved to miss a deer. Larson was cited for operating after revocation, failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle and failure to notify police of an accident. Larson was taken to the Grant County Jail, booked, and released on bond. The Grant County Highway Department and Terry’s Tire and Towing assisted at the scene.

GRANT COUNTY, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO