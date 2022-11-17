Read full article on original website
Supernatural creator pays tribute to Nicki Aycox following her death aged 47
Supernatural creator Eric Kripke has paid tribute to the show's star Nicki Aycox following her death. Aycox, known to fans of the long-running series for playing the first incarnation of Meg Masters, passed away last week. She was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2020. "Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our...
Neighbours boss Jason Herbison shares secrets of the show's return
Neighbours spoilers follow. Move over, Harold Bishop and Dee Bliss – Neighbours has pulled off the biggest "back from the dead" plot twist in its history. The beloved Australian soap shocked everyone this week by announcing that it'll be making a surprise return in 2023, with a new home for UK viewers on free streaming service Amazon Freevee.
I’m a Celebrity reveals first person leaving camp
I'm a Celebrity spoilers follow. I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has finally revealed the first person leaving the camp this year. Towards the end of tonight’s (November 18) episode, the campmates gathered around to learn from Ant and Dec who the public had decided to vote out.
I'm a Celebrity's Charlene White shares mistake Ant and Dec made during trial
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'s Charlene White has revealed a mistake that Ant and Dec made during the first task of the series. Before the celebrities made it to the jungle, Jill Scott, Charlene and Babatunde Aléshé took part in The Ledge. They each had to walk along an elongated plank off the top of a skyscraper, and once they reached a wider platform, the plank would be removed.
JUNGLE MELTDOWN I’m A Celeb star Boy George threatened to quit show
BOY George threatened to quit I’m A Celebrity in an explosive rant at crew after they refused him a ride in a golf buggy. The singer, 61, stormed off, stole an apple then hid behind trees so he could not be filmed. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20482661/im-a-celeb-boy-george-quit-explosive-rant/. What a diva! I hope he's...
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's underwater scenes were a big challenge for costumes
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's costume designer has spoken of the difficulties in finding materials for the underwater scenes. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ruth E Carter revealed that the most challenging aspect of her work on the Marvel film were the aquatic scenes, with the terrain proving difficult for the costuming team.
EastEnders Episode Discussion 21/11/2022 - Tumble At The Tube
Mick supports Janine at her first baby scan. Janine enjoys winding Linda up about her pregnancy at The Vic later on. As Linda storms off to meet her community payback officer, Janine heads out alone and accidentally falls down the stairs at the Tube station. Meanwhile, Billy breaks down on...
Emmerdale's Jay Kontzle welcomes third baby with wife Mimi
Emmerdale star Jay Kontzle has welcomed his third child with his wife Mimi. Jay and Mimi are already parents to six-year-old daughter KaiBo and four-year-old Zian. Mimi went into labour last Wednesday, before giving birth on Friday. The couple told OK! Magazine: “We're excited to announce that on Friday 18th...
David Tennant trolls son Ty Tennant at House of the Dragon appearance
David Tennant is making sure his son Ty Tennant stays humble following his breakthrough role in House of the Dragon through a gentle bit of trolling. Ty, who has also appeared in Doom Patrol, Around the World in 80 Days and War of the Worlds, was making an appearance at a Comic-Con event in London over the weekend to promote his role in the series.
Neighbours' April Rose Pengilly reveals if she'd return as Chloe Brennan
Neighbours star April Rose Pengilly has revealed whether she would return to the soap as Chloe Brennan, following the shock news that the show is being revived. The long-running soap was cancelled earlier this year after 37 years on the small screen, but Amazon Freevee gave it a new lease of life by ordering a new batch of episodes for 2023.
Supernatural actress has died
Supernatural star Nicki Aycox who played Meg Masters has died at the age of 47. Such sad news, I remember her character (Meg) on the show. Awful news, RIP.
MGK Wore A Spiky Suit To The AMAs Last Night, And I Have Several Questions, Such As, "How Did He Sit In That Thing?!"
You can look, but don't you touch!
Soaps release episodes early for the World Cup
Surprised 🤨 no official announcement from either BBC or ITV on this news. EastEnders episodes are on BBC IPlayer. Emmerdale and Coronation Street also released episodes before their airings on the ITV Hub (or now known as ITVX). I'm sooooo!!! happy I can watch it in my own time...
The Peripheral star opens up about the show's "beautiful" handling of queer representation
The Peripheral star T'Nia Miller and showrunner Lisa Joy have addressed the sci-fi thriller's LGBTQ+ representation. Set in the future, the Prime Video series starring Chloë Grace Moretz incorporates queer relationships to the story in a natural, organic manner. "I don't think we mention, explicitly, sexuality or anything like...
Who really chooses the Couples Choice routine and music
To me it seems obvious that say Fleur and Rose’s CC was chosen by the couples themselves, but I just can’t believe that Carlos and Molly would have thought that their couples choice would go down well. Anyone know for certain how the choice is made. Would be...
Chris Hemsworth Announces Break From Acting Due to Alzheimer’s Predisposition
Chris Hemsworth is putting his health and family first since receiving some life-changing medical news. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the Thor: Love and Thunder star said he will be taking a break from acting after learning he has two copies of the APOE4 gene, which greatly increases his chances of developing Alzheimer’s disease. The 39-year-old actor found out about this genetic predisposition while getting a bloodwork panel for his new Disney+ show Limitless, a docuseries about time, aging, and dying.
Coronation Street could be axed in the next 10 years?
According to former Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson who played Jim McDonald, he thinks the soap could be axed within the next 10 years, as streaming takes over. It won't in my opinion. I do think soaps to survive in this day in age. They need to change their format and adopt to the way viewers watches soaps like permanent weekly boxsets and maybe reduce their episodes.
EE - What Do You Hope for in 2023?
Big stories for Zack, Bobby, Sonia, Patrick, Kathy, Will & Vinny. Suki & Eve as a proper couple. Operation or illness for Vi which leaves her unable to speak. Hot new boyfriend for Denise, half her age. Sharon and Fiwl back togevva. In two minds about whether I want Kat...
